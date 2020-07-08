50 most viewed movies: WFNY Staff Chat

wfnycraig – Today’s roundtable is movies. Discuss:

These 50 movies have the most number of IMDb user votes. It's a good working list of the 50 most common movies people have seen. How many of the 50 have you seen? pic.twitter.com/g7TLLy0Tec — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) July 7, 2020

andrew – I’ve seen 43 of them. The ones I haven’t: Django Unchained (even though I own the BluRay, lol), Schindler’s List, Wolf of Wall Street, Shutter Island (don’t even know what this one is), V for Vendetta, Leon: The Professional, and WALL-E

mgbode – Schindler’s List is both the most disturbing movie I have ever seen (as the truth behind it is jarring), and the most powerful movie I have ever seen. I think it is an important component of learning history; though I also understand if people don’t think they can stomach the contents. I have seen all movies on that list.

andrew – I’m just reading about Shutter Island now. Somehow I’ve never heard of it. Even reading/watching trailer, it doesn’t ring a bell to me whatsoever. I had no clue this existed. It’s the only one on the list I had never heard of

gerbs – I’m at 37. I have holes in my movies that I feel like are too far removed, including and not limited to Shawshank, Schindler’s List, Se7En, and The Usual Suspects

I also have no idea what Leon The Professional. I looked it up and I guess it was Natalie Portman’s first movie? I think I blocked out everything of hers before Star Wars and Garden State

mgbode – I would probably have all 4 in my Top 10 of this particular list.

andrew – I think the first movie I saw Natalie Portman in was Heat. Heat is so freaking good! It should be on this list.

gerbs – Heat is another one that I feel like I’ve heard enough about that watching it would ruin the majesty of it.

andrew – You should still see Heat! It’s just a great movie. And there’s a scene with DeNiro and Pacino sitting across from each other at a table, just feeding off one another. It’s awesome! Heat is also peak over-the-top Pacino.

This is a spoiler-free example:



mgbode – I think it is funny that WALL-E is on this list as the highest Pixar movie. Given the way it was created (by number of reviews), I guess it makes sense as people have cinematic responses to it. I think that undercuts the idea that these are the 50 most viewed movies though… there’s no way that fewer people have seen Toy Story or Cars compared to WALL-E, right? They just don’t feel as compelled to write reviews about those movies.

gerbs – WALL-E is on my Mount Rushmore of Pixar movies, but not my favorite one (has to be Toy Story)

When WALL-E came out I was dating a girl who was very conservative, and she refused to watch it because, in her words, it was “climate change propaganda”. Needless to say, we didn’t work out and I watched it in awe afterwards.

davesterling – i watched Wall-E on a plane and cried. Never watch pixar on a plane

andrew – Haha, I watched Monsters Inc on a flight and got hit in the feels by that one as well.

gerbs – Something about planes and movies. I’ve heard from many people that they’ve cried at movies on planes that they have never cried at before

mgbode – Airplane! combines it all. When that plane touches down with everyone safe (well, mostly everyone)… just so emotional.

davesterling – It’s physiological. We may cry on airplanes, in part, because factors associated with flying impact us physiologically. Specifically, the high altitude and cabin pressure reduces oxygen in the cabin, which causes dehydration. Dehydration is associated with a flurry of symptoms, including mood disturbances and fatigue, both of which can make a person more likely to feel sad or become tearful. Another cause that often goes undiscussed when considering the link between flying and crying has to do with space and comfort. For many people — especially https://thepointsguy.com/guide/jetiquette-who-gets-the-middle-seat-armrests/travelers crammed into the middle seat> in economy — flying may simply be physically uncomfortable. There’s hardly any room between passengers, and very little privacy. (We’re willing to bet there are fewer tears in first class.) The combination of physical and emotional discomfort can destabilize a person’s mood and cause them to feel frustrated and to become tearful.

mgbode – So, we have me dropping jokes and @davesterling throwing in the “Well actually” science to explain things. 2020 is weird, guys.

davesterling – if you cry on a plane you might want to be in a single income household

mgbode – Boom!

davesterling – also i love the movie airplane!

can we do a roundtable on Airplane!?

July 2, 1980 was the release date. a 40 year anniversary post

frank – That movie was singularly awful. I apologize to all I have offended in advance

davesterling – ok i figured it out. Frank goes by an alias because he is really Mike Hattery.

mgbode – I think we just need to find out what movies @frank likes. Frank, do you like movies about gladiators?

frank – No

mgbode – Have you ever been in a Turkish prison?

davesterling – have you ever seen a grown man naked?

frank – So strange. I suddenly have to go back to work and cannot respond to any of these important questions

mgbode – Surely, you can’t be serious.

wfnycraig – I’ve definitely seen all of these films. I was a video store addict for much of my life. This is why I don’t feel so bad about dropping money on rentals online these days. I’m getting so many more movies for my money with streaming services that when I feel the itch to rent something, I just go with it. Combined with the fact that I can’t drop money in an actual theater during these current pandemic days, it’s an easy choice. After looking at this list, it made me wonder how much this has changed in the past 10 years. I want to know which films were pushed out by the most recent films on this list?

mgbode – Early Access streaming has been fantastic. Both paying a fee for the rentals (like Scoob!) or those that we have been given as part of a streaming service (Onward & Artemis Fowl, Disney+). It has been fun being able to watch all of these movies at home.

wfnycraig – When does Marvel give up the ghost and give us Black Widow?

mgbode – Thanksgiving… in theaters & early access simultaneously is my guess.

gerbs – Oh right they did schedule that, didn’t they? I did see NBA people in the bubble will get some early screeners, that one listed.

mgbode – Marvel’s argument has been that they cannot film or could not film, so they wanted to ensure their theater stock was still available once theaters opened. Makes sense even though I really want to keep watching MCU things. But… when you think about Endgame closing the last arc… this could not have happened at a better time for MCU. Allows room to breathe and a new era to begin.

gerbs – To be fair…Far From Home was the end of Phase 3…for better or worse.

andrew – Look who is well actually-ing now! 😉

I’ll well actually you guys as well and say that well actually I don’t think theaters will be open by Thanksgiving

gerbs – They can’t keep pushing it back though. They have other films to get out. Eternals is another world builder, they have already moved everything back a slot

davesterling – yeah they keep advertising the new nolan movie ‘only in theaters” and i dont know about that chris

andrew – ESPECIALLY with the recent aerosol news. If that checks out, I feel like theaters are impossible to have B.V. (before vaccine)

mitchell – Relatedly, I don’t understand why we haven’t seen a large opening of drive-in theaters. they can’t be costly or difficult to maintain, and they’re a safe, effective way to watch movies. I’d watch the hell out of Black Widow at a drive-in.

davesterling – i heard wal-mart was doing that

in their parking lots

https://www.caranddriver.com/news/a33219950/drive-in-movies-walmart-summer/

gerbs – There’s one in my hometown of Warren, one of the few operating in the state. Almost went out of business but they are making a killing now

andrew – So….like…..what’s the advantage of drive-ins over watching a movie on your couch?

gerbs – Getting out of your house for a few hours?

mitchell – you could say the same about theaters, no? it’s a more communal experience. you get to go to a place, watch on the big screen, and you get to be outside-ish.

andrew – Maybe people have more comfortable cars than I do? I don’t see sitting in the drivers seat of my car being preferable to being at home.

mitchell – bring lawn chairs?

andrew – With theaters, I feel like you are getting a more social experience. You can hear people laugh and scream (and “whisper” at insanely loud volumes)

davesterling – at a theater i’m all about the popcorn/snacks

mitchell – you don’t mix the m&ms/goobers/raisinets with the popcorn, do you Dave?

gerbs – Yes, drive-ins are usually outside of the car. They have huge speakers and such outside, so you can have 10-20 people all in one big group

davesterling – no sir

popcorn is mixed only with a shit load of fake butter

andrew – That is not the drive-in experience I have had all my life. They have always been inside the car.

gerbs – I’m sorry yours were lame

mitchell – I’ve done both. I think traditionally, the audio is through a radio channel, but I’ve also been to drive-ins with speakers.

andrew – When I was a kid, our drive-in had these mini-speakers that connected to your door/window

The ones later in my life have always been with radio stations, though, which was so much better than the crappy attachable speakers

You would park beside these and bring the speaker inside your car. The audio quality was terrible

davesterling – Yeah, i wouldnt want to go to one without the car stereo providing my sound

andrew – I don’t know if they didnt have the tech or if nobody had thought of it yet, but when I was a kid, I’m pretty sure this is how almost all drive-ins were

gerbs – I think the moral of the story about drive-ins is more of a social atmosphere rather than the actual viewing of the movie.

I.e. if you’re worrying about the audio being top notch, just watch it at home

mitchell – social AND culinary experience

andrew – Here’s a different perspective as well: https://www.theatlantic.com/culture/archive/2020/06/i-went-drive-theater-escape-it-didnt-work/612700/

but all night my mind would get in my way. This had been the farthest I’d driven since quarantining (40 minutes), and the longest I’d spent doing a non-essential activity outside of my home. And though I knew I was safe inside my car, I felt exposed; weeks of staying indoors and venturing out only for supplies and exercise had conditioned me to distrust previously normal interactions.

andrew – I felt this a bit after the first month of extreme isolation. The first couple times I ventured to the grocery store or even to pick up a prescription from the pharmacy, I felt this initial anxiety

Maybe I’m in the minority; maybe my nerves are extra frayed, and I’m more afraid than I need to be. But if catching a movie at a drive-in once offered a sojourn into the past, going to one now provides a glimpse of the foreseeable future, where masks on people’s faces serve as a constant visual reminder of the dangers of being out and about, and where the tango of dodging others and maintaining social distance interrupts every step.

Agree or disagree, I enjoyed the framing of this paragraph. I found it well-written.