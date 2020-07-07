Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com on the Indians, a name change, and the 2020 season – The Nail in the Coffin, Episode 177

Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com and the MLB Network joins the show to discuss the Indians potentially changing their name, how the 60-game schedule and new rules for 2020 affect the Tribe, and whether roster restrictions in place this year could decrease the odds of a midseason trade of Francisco Lindor.

Read Castrovince’s column on a potential Indians name change: https://medium.com/@castrovince/the-cleveland-spiders-b2f4aa576eb3

Check out Castrovince’s new book: “A Fan’s Guide to Baseball Analytics”