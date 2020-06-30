Cleveland sport secrets: WFNY Staff Chat

mgbode – Today’s roundtable is sports-related. What are the crazy stories from your favorite sports teams that you’d like to get the full and true story on? Or the multi-media proof of exactly how they occurred?

If I could have see just one media item released from each Cleveland sports team… Cavs: Family Guy LeBron-pitch cartoon Browns: Kyle Shanahan 32-point PowerPoint Indians: Security footage of Grimsley stealing Belle's corked bat https://t.co/KdFqZl8yuP — michael bode (@mgbode_WFNY) June 30, 2020

gerbs – The footage of Jason Grimsley going through the air conditioning to get Albert Belle’s corked bat. 100%.

Also a brief glimpse at the porn that was shown on the wall of the Browns facilities when a PowerPoint presentation was supposed to be shown.

If it’s all three sports, the JR/soup throwing incident needs to be on a DVD I can pop in when I’m feeling down. Was it hot soup? What kind was it? Did the bowl land on someone’s head?

mgbode – The soup throwing is a great one. I’d like to know the full, real story of the Kokinis-Mangini feud. Seeing the response when Chip Kelly didn’t show up to the Arizona brunch would have been high comedy. Scheiner pitching all the crazy stuff he did. Man, the Browns are nothing if not entertaining (off the field).

gerbs – Not to steal from anyone else’s but I’d love to see Sashi on the phones during the McCarron deal. Was he delaying getting things in the fax machine? Purposefully untie a shoe on the way to send in the paperwork? The conversation has to sound like one I have with my girls when a toy they used to play with has “mysteriously” ran out of batteries that I took out. “Oh man, we just missed it oh no, shucks, darnnit, we really wanted AJ here in our QB room.”

mgbode – What about getting the transcripts on the Amare Stoudemire talks? Or Pedro Martinez?

andrew – For the Cavs, I want the receipts from the supposed JJ Hickson for Amare Stoudemire rumors (in which the Cavs are rumored to have been the ones who said no). I know this has been debunked already by Brian Windhorst and Steve Kerr, but still, I’d like it reiterated so this doesn’t have to be brought up ever again.

For Ohio State, I’d like to know if Jim Tressel passed on the information about the email he got about his players getting tattoos in exchange for memorabilia. There have always been rumors that Tressel fell on the sword for the program, and I’d like to know if that’s true or not. In general, I just want to know who all knew what in that situation.

wfnycraig – It’s been done many times, but I never tire of the stories about Mangini’s bus ride for his special football camp. I love the Mangini vs. Kokinis thing as well. I’d love to know more about the breakup of the Indians and Charlie Manuel as well.

scott – Surprised that the Kokinis ousting wasn’t atop this list. There seems to be some conspiracy debate around Jim Thome’s contract and if the Players Association forced him to take the larger offer. To be a fly on the wall during that Shanahan presentation — being in that room should have been auctioned off, or maybe put on PPV.

I’d also lobby for “full/true stories” of every mishandling of injuries within the Indians clubhouse over the last 20 years.

gerbs – Can we get a look into the clubhouse after Bauer said he had many teammates who were also Trump supporters?

frank – Story behind drafting Johnny Football and “Let’s wreck the league” is of interest to me

davesterling – I’ll head back down 71 for a moment and I’d love to know the full story of Anthony Precourt trying to steal the Crew and how far back it was planned, and how much the MLS helped. Was there an actual attempt to reduce attendance based on schedule and promotion?

mitchell – I want to know about the ill-fated Southwest Airline trip that Indians owner Paul Dolan suffered through.

andrew – LOL.

wfnycraig – @mitchell Are you trying to earn us a sternly worded email from corners of Carnegie and Ontario? Ixnay!

mitchell – no such thing as bad press, right?

andrew – I can tell you from experience the Indians organization does not see it that way, haha.

mgbode – Wait a second … there was never a rumor… but do you think Trevor Bauer and Jensen Lewis ever got in a shouting match over advanced statistics? Sign me up to get to see that one.

mitchell – Similarly, Bode, Lindbergh/Sawchik’s MVP Machine exposes that Bauer and Mickey Callaway didn’t see eye to eye. I’d love to hear more concrete examples of that, too.

mgbode – I would ask for the friendly versions of Bauer & Clevinger, but they already gave us those videos over at Momentum.

davesterling – The Cleveland Indians are a world class baseball organization who pour their heart and soul into the pursuit of a championship, but are saddled with the unfair state of being a small-market team in a league filled with giants. Waiting for Next Year has nothing but respect for their organization and has no reason to believe that they’ve ever made a mistake either in baseball or business.

mitchell – The opinions of Mitchell Krall do not necessarily reflect those of the website as a whole.

joshpoloha – Love this topic, Bode. Looking through what everyone said, though, the majority of my suggestions have already been taken. Ohio State: Tattoogate. Browns: Shanahan’s presentation Cavs: That JJ Hickson/Amare rumor, DG’s meeting with LeBron to get him to return to CLE, JR throwing a bowl of soup Crew: Everything around #Save(d)TheCrew Indians: Mishandling injuries

Oh, one I just thought of for the Browns: Johnny Manziel’s trip to Vegas the Saturday night (and in the early morning hours of Sunday) prior to the season finale against the Steelers in 2015. He supposedly wore a blonde wig and fake mustache in order to try and disguise himself as “Billy”. I want the full/true story from Johnny Vegas himself *and* video proof as well.

davesterling – Oh shit. I need a six-parter on the soup throwing alone.