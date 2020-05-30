When Will You Be Ready to Go See Live Sports?: WFNY Staff Chat

Throughout COVID-19, WFNY has had robust conversations behind the scenes. We’ve decided to bring some of the sports-related stuff to the front pages of the site. Just like you, we’re all fans and we’re all dealing with the implications of what’s going on in the world. So, today, we discuss our comfort levels getting back into the world of live events.

wfnycraig – I think an interesting sports-adjacent topic would be something like this: when do you think you’d be comfortable attending a baseball game and under what conditions?

andrew – I think for me, I would have a hard time going to a game before a vaccine unless a couple of things were in place. I would want masks to be required and for seating to be properly spaced out. And it would have to be outdoors, as well, no enclosed stadiums for me.

mgbode – I went to youth baseball games this past weekend. There are social distance restrictions in place and there is some weird gameplay (umpires calling balls/strikes from behind the mound for one), but if I can go to an enclosed grocery store or other such space, then I do not mind going to an outdoor venue with lots of space between people. I suppose it helps that we bring our own seating, drinks, et cetera.

Mitchell – I think the distinction between indoor and outdoor spaces that Bode brings up is an important one. For a couple of weeks now, the country has been embroiled in protests that, on one hand, have been crowded and involved physical contact, but on the other hand, they’ve largely taken place outdoors. Therefore, the next two weeks will have broad implications for the safety of outdoor events. If protests continue, and I believe they will, and there isn’t a boom in new cases by the end of June, I’ll feel much safer about going to a baseball game than I would have otherwise.

wfnycraig – I would feel safer at a baseball game than any other sport. I’ve been thinking more about outdoor music, personally. I love sports but music fills my batteries more. I’m starting to feel brave in my desperation, which might be stupidity. Admittedly. I don’t want to say anything too strongly because my thinking has already developed substantially since the first part of the lockdown. Have any of you noticed a trend in your feelings over the last month?

joshpoloha – Given my job, I’d be comfortable going to a game immediately. I deal with people on a daily basis and due to the fact that the game would be outside and still follow the social distancing guidelines, I wouldn’t see anything wrong with it. Also, like Bode, I’ve also been to a youth baseball tournament where I was around people and saw my buddy’s band at an outdoor venue/patio this past weekend and everything seemed to go smoothly. That, paired with my job, has given me some sort of comfortability in terms of seeing an MLB game outside.

mgbode – I do my best to remove my feelings and emotion and track the data. We are at a point where we should be looking at things on a week-by-week basis, not day-by-day, and there is usually additional context needed to be added to the raw numbers. Yet, we continue to get articles and people citing daily totals like they would the weather. So, I suppose the one emotion I cannot shake is the frustration at those who misunderstand or blatantly misuse the data we do have. That we continually have gotten contradicting guidelines for how the disease can be transmitted has certainly not helped. One big advantage we do have is that different states have adopted different approaches. Hopefully, we have a more clear picture of what works over the next few weeks.

wfnycraig – That’s the thing too, Josh. Different people have had differing abilities to shelter and protect themselves with work-from-home. We are likely to see some hybrid where different levels of risk combined with different safety standards apply than “normal.”

andrew – I wouldn’t say I’ve noticed any tends with my box with regard to COVID. The Coronavirus is no different today than it was in March. Some people are more cautious now, which is great. But there’s plenty of people who also say it’s just the flu and aren’t precautious. So for me, personally, I just prefer to continue to minimize risk. I’ve gone a few places wearing a mask and have felt perfectly safe. But to sit hours at a baseball game, I would definitely need to know that masks and distancing are being applied. Or, as Mitch said, have better evidence that it’s hard to transmit this outside.

scott – My response is also in the “it depends” category. I think masks are impossible to enforce — eating and drinking is a pretty big ingredient in any live event. I’m not sure how they mandate something that has to be removed so frequently, which in turn renders them quasi useless. I feel like I’d be OK in The Corner with people I trust near me, but distancing otherwise.

scott – Transition wise, I’m becoming more comfortable. Not sure if it’s data, duration, the summer, or all of the above. I had patio drinks with a friend of mine on Friday and we realized we hadn’t seen each other since the Super Bowl. We are starting our reopening at work, which leads me to feel like we are mutually progressing along this path.

joegilbert – I have the same feeling as Mitch. These next two weeks, given all of the protests that have happened over the past week or so, will be a huge deciding factor for me in terms of feeling comfortable at a baseball game. If there is not a big uptick in cases then I will be pretty comfortable going to a game. Obviously, it would have to be with good safety precautions like social distancing and a limited number of fans allowed. A large indoor sporting event would be a different story. I am probably not there yet in terms of indoor.

gerbs – While I’m not sure we will actually HAVE baseball games to attend, I would feel ok about going to a game in Cleveland, knowing the circumstances that would go along with opening games to the public. My family and I have really opened up our quarantine since Mother’s Day, and while we still wear masks in stores and such, the impetus to be super-duper safe like we were in March is less and less as the days go on.