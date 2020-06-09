The Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier Trilogy

Stipe Miocic is a giant man, so I’m guessing he does have to duck from time to time. For someone like Stipe Miocic, ducking is probably limited to getting in and out of a fire truck or his daughter’s playhouse, not fights. That’s why it was so laughable when Daniel Cormier and some in and around the UFC were talking about Stipe Miocic slow playing a trilogy rematch with DC. Dana White even discussed stripping Stipe of the belt, which finally forced Stipe Miocic to respond. Well, now everyone can shut up because the fight is booked for August 15, 2020.

But before we go any further, let’s talk about the timeline of events.

July 7, 2018 – Stipe Miocic loses to Daniel Cormier at UFC 226.

August 17, 2019 – Stipe Miocic beats DC to win back the belt at UFC 241.

November 26, 2019 – Stipe discusses his recovery from eye surgery to repair a torn retina. He says he has another month of recovery before getting checked out again.

March 22, 2020 – Ohio announces Stay-At-Home order closing all non-essential businesses, including Stipe’s gym.

May 6, 2020 – Stipe responds to charges that he’s “ducking” Cormier.

I want to fight DC. It’s going to happen period. Im going to give my fans what they want to see. My management has been working on dates with UFC. Right now I’m doing what the Governor DeWine is advising and am working as a first responder. I can’t control a global pandemic. — Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocic) May 6, 2020

May 11, 2020 – Stipe intimates that if not for the torn retina that he’d already have finished his career after completing the trilogy.

I’ve already said I’m going to fight DC. He just likes to make noise. My team is working on securing a training location and dates w UFC. I have five belts at home. I don’t need to sit on anything. If I didn’t have a torn retina, I would’ve already fought & retired @dc_mma . #SM https://t.co/6ZHnd1xhlg — Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocic) May 11, 2020

Where exactly in that order of events is it that Stipe Miocic was ducking Daniel Cormier?

And now the fight is set for August. Hopefully, Stipe Miocic will defend his belt one last time and get a chance to retire on his own terms. Also, hopefully, his eyes aren’t poked in this bout with Cormier and he can walk away with his eyesight mostly intact.

As I noted recently in the podcast, Stipe Miocic doesn’t have anything else to prove. I hope the GOAT and the champ put all the false narratives to rest by beating Cormier one more time and walking off into the sunset. Even if he doesn’t, he’s cemented his record and when and if he retires, he’s the greatest heavyweight of all time.

Daniel Cormier is one of the greatest fighters in UFC history. He’s a Hall of Famer to be sure. That said, DC beat Stipe, defended against Derrick Lewis, and then lost to Stipe.

In Stipe’s career, he’s beaten Roy Nelson, Gabriel Gonzaga, Mark Hunt, Andrei Arlovski, Fabricio Werdum, Alistair Overeem, Junior dos Santos, Francis Ngannou, and Daniel Cormier. To think that Stipe’s legacy isn’t set is such a fiery hot take that it can’t possibly stand the test of time. Someone may one day surpass Stipe Miocic, but presuming he walks away after this fight, it will take them a very long time to equal him, let alone overtake him as the greatest.