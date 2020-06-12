When the music tells a story: WFNY Staff Chat

wfnycraig – Today’s roundtable is a musical one. Over the weekend, I was drawn into a tweet talking about some of the favorite songs that also tell stories. What are some of your favorite storytelling songs? Why?

mitchell – I’ll kick this off. John Darnielle of The Mountain Goats has an uncanny ability to tell a nuanced story in relatively few words (compared to, like, a country ballad). I’ll pick two songs with *very* different messages off the great, great album All Hail West Texas. The Best Ever Death Metal Band in Denton tells the story of two teenagers who live in a small town (you guessed it, Denton) and despite being told ‘no’ constantly, they follow their dreams. It ends with Darnielle gloriously and rebelliously shouting “HAIL SATAN!” Never has devil worship been so inspiring.

The second song is The Mess Inside, which novelistically tells the story of a failing romance through several trips the couple took in the past. The chorus, which goes “I wanted you to love me like you used to do,” is self-aware, with Darnielle finally realizing that you can’t fix emotional problems with frivolties, and that despite their efforts, their romance would never be the same.

wfnycraig – I don’t know if it’s the best storytelling song I know, but I love You Are Invited by The Dismemberment Plan. It’s a goofy song about an invitation that is magical and let’s people in. “You are invited for all time.” For a weird, goofy song, it ends up being pretty sweet in the end. Listen to the part where the guitars kick in. Totally worth the ride.



mitchell – ugh, great choice.

davesterling – How about a song that can legitimately make a grown man cry?

And all that remains is the faces and the names Of the wives and the sons and the daughters.

mgbode – The Waterfront by John Lee Hooker continues to be my favorite narrative song. Simple words are used as the song goes by, yet you can feel the emotion and visualize the protaganist throughout. He stands there longing, hoping the next ship will be the one where his love comes back to him. Yet, it never is and he watches as others obtain their happiness through celebration… while somberly standing there until he is alone, all the ships are gone, and hope appears to be a memory. But he stood loyal and waited… and his love did come back through the fog at long last. Maybe I enjoy this song as it is a bit of an allusion to being a Cleveland sport fan.

davesterling – Ben Folds always wrote great narrative songs, when I was younger I used to dislike some of them because they weren’t autobiographical, until i realized that if you only wrote songs about things that happened to you directly, you’d run out of interesting material pretty quickly.

mgbode – Agreed, the best artists are able to empathize and creatively depict what they see and feel into an emotional context. Art Alexakis of Everclear was always able to tell those clear stories about what he saw wrong in the world. Father of Mine being used in a lot of campaigns about parent abandonment.

davesterling – It’s almost as if you don’t know what it’s like to sing the blues. Oh wait that was Everlast. But another good example.

mgbode – Yes, great example.

wfnycraig – So now I’ve got storytelling songs on the brain. I instantly thought about Stan by Eminem. When I was a kid at Chautauqua I heard a live rendition of Alice’s Restaurant, that I’m going to guess went on for more than 10 minutes. And then, because my brain just doesn’t work in clean lines, I also thought of Piano Man by Billy Joel, which led me to Cats in the Cradle by Harry Chapin. Finally, I landed on Every Rose Has It’s Thorn by Poison. Rooster by Alice in Chains is a little abstract, but I think kind of fits in the mold. The through-lines of music don’t make any sense sometimes.

wfnycraig – Last but not least because I can’t stop thinking about these songs now, another nautical themed song, Play Crack the Sky by Brand New is one of my favorite songs. It uses the sinking of the FV Pelican in Montauk New York from 1951 as a vehicle.



scott – Way late to the party here but “It was a good day” by Ice Cube was my first run-in with storytelling in hip-hop. “Regulate” may have the most narrative-based first line in the genre. Mos Def’s “Miss Fat Booty” is fantastic. Biggie’s “Warning” is a classic. “Stan” as mentioned. More recently “The Art of Peer Pressure” by Kendrick Lamar.

mgbode – Scott, you were only fashionably late. And, coming in with the big entrance. Now, since I’m dropping back in, I cannot decide between adding to the mix Hendrix’s Castles Made of Sand or Hey Joe, so there they both are.

wfnycraig – I’m sure @andrew missed this one, but he has to weigh in as our foremost resident musical expert.

davesterling – There’s gonna be a lot of slow singin’ and flower bringin’ If my burglar alarm starts ringin’.

andrew – I tend not to be drawn to super literal storytelling lyrics. I generally prefer a more abstract style, which is why I love “A More Perfect Union” by Titus Andronicus. It’s Patrick Stickles telling the story of moving from New Jersey to Boston, but using the Civil War imagery as a metaphor for it.

I’d also be remiss to not mention Pearl Jam’s “Alive” -> “Once” -> “Footsteps” trilogy. Who doesn’t love a good abuse/murder/execution story of redemption?