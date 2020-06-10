Podcasts and Walking in the Time of Corona: WFNY Staff Chats

wfnycraig – Today’s Roundtable topic is around podcasts. One of the side effects of COVID-19 is that people are working at home more. They are commuting less. Podcast listenership is way down across the world. Between that, the lull in sports, and the shift in my priorities of late due to current events, I’ve culled my podcast subscriptions. I’m curious about what you’re still listening to. Have you added any new podcasts in light of current events? Is there a podcast or genre you had to cut out of your life?

davesterling – Hollywood Handbook has been a constant in my podcast life. It’s a huge inspiration of the Friday Fumble and they’ve been consistently hilarious through the lockdown.

andrew – So, like Craig, I almost made a vow to listen to fewer podcasts and more music this year. And it was going well through March. But working from home has actually changed that a lot for me. For whatever reason, being home has inspired me to go on long walks almost every day, and I like listening to podcasts while walking. It helps me clear my mind. So my podcast listening is actually up the last few months.

andrew – Still listening to my personal staples like Zach Lowe, Bill Simmons, Radiolab, WFNY/Dery Bros, etc. But I added Freakonomics which is not new, but I’ve enjoyed their Coronavirus coverage. I’ve listened to so many science podcasts about the virus and COVID. I’ve been enjoying the Ringer’s dive into what happened with the HQ Trivia app.

wfnycraig – Speaking of The Ringer, I’ve found myself skipping Bill Simmons more than normal because there aren’t sports to talk about. But I did finish up The Ringer’s Spotify exclusive pod called Music Exists with Chris Ryan and Chuck Klosterman. For me, my staples are Grumpy Old Geeks, The Vergecast, and fivethirtyeight. I listen to some of the interviews from Ken Carman and Anthony Lima, which are reposted in podcast feeds as well. What I’m missing right now is something like Serial. I don’t have any podcasts that I’m actively listening too that are told in season format.

mgbode – I have never been one to be a huge fan of podcasts, but, unlike Andrew, had increased my listening this year before March. However, I only want ambient noise while I work, I walk with my family, and my car drives for necessities are rare enough I don’t want to be ‘talked at’ as most podcasts do; for obvious reasons. So, I have listened to the Dery Brothers, Craig, and some in May to learn more about the Korean Baseball Organization. Otherwise, podcasts are absent from my life.

scott – Thematically, it’s been much more difficult for me on the podcast (and to a point, audiobooks) side. I listened to hours of pods per week when I was commuting to the office and customer meetings. I really enjoy(ed) Music Exists, but even that — I found myself getting into an episode, but then my phone would ring or I’d have to allocate the brain waves to work, and next thing I know I’m 40 minutes into an episode while having retained none of it. I’ve almost eliminated sports podcast entirely. Even when sports were around, I typically only listened to a sports-related pod series based on the guest. I’ve been meaning to listen to the latest A to Z, but just haven’t had the time. Any current event-based topics I largely pass over because of how obsolete most of it is by the time I can commit to it. The only pod I’ve *added* to the fold is the new sub-feed from Tim Ferriss (“Tools of the Titans”) but I haven’t had the time to either of the episodes yet.

scott – A “Serial” would do so, so well right now but I presume production budgets aren’t very liquid right now

wfnycraig – I can’t believe I skipped mentioning A to Z. I always listen to those. And to Andrew’s point, podcasts make my long walks with my dog better. What is it about COVID-19 that has led to more walks? Was anxiety level too low for us to properly value long walks previously? Is walking now a properly rated activity? :slightly_smiling_face:

mgbode – I walked a few miles on an average workday when going into the office just on the natural basis of how things were situated. Now, I have less than 100 feet from my “work chair” to anything else I need. The sedentary-style of working from home has created a need rather than a desire to add more intentional walking into my lifestyle.

andrew – I feel like for me it’s more desire. I think my walks help me balance work/home life more since my office is now my home, so there is some need mixed in, too. But I don’t know, there’s just something ultimately fulfilling for me about taking long walks through my neighborhood that I used to rarely do.

wfnycraig – And back to podcasts, when I worked in my office more consistently, I’d make a consistent effort to take a lunch break. It was like a second mini commute to run out, grab some Subway or grocery store sushi if I wasn’t meeting a client, and catch up on must-listen stuff that was posted in the meantime. Another podcast I’ve gone back to, by the way, is Adam Carolla. I go through phases with the Ace man, and it’s been a pleasant listen, probably because he’s so familiar after all these years. It’s strange to think that podcasts have been around long enough now that even after a long break I can go back to a show and have it feel like an old friend.

andrew – One thing I cannot do is listen to podcasts while actually working. To Scott’s earlier point, I retain absolutely nothing when listening to podcasts while actively working on a project. So that part has had no impact on my listening habits. I still exclusively listen to music while working and I’m working the same amount of hours. But I’ve replaced my commute time with walking time, and while I mostly listen to music while driving, I listen to mostly podcasts while walking.

scott – I never understood walking as a means of exercise until COVID. Once the gyms closed, it’s really all I have as a getaway. I have resistance bands and such here, but here is…here. Walks allow for some escape. I’m also a weirdo about round numbers, and a lap around my development is exactly one mile. If I cross the street and do the other development too, it’s a 5k. The advent of FitBits/Apple Watches has allowed for some internal competition as well, so in addition to books or pods, I can get my times and calorie counts.

scott – I’ve never been able to productively work out at home. When I did P90X a few years ago, I just replicated that day’s workout at the gym. I downloaded insanity — and never got past that step. We have a Peloton arriving in early August. That’ll be a substantial barometer because while I don’t like working out at home, I also don’t like classes and that’s, well, both of those.

scott – Meanwhile, I’m a sidewalk walking machine.

davesterling – Honestly guys I am disappointed at lack of @FridayFumble in answers here.

gerbs – I’m disappointed in the lack of @FridayFumbles in my feed

wfnycraig – Oh hey look, we only do podcasts during part of the year with nothing but inside jokes for like seven people. YOU SHOULD LOVE ME!

gerbs – I go round and round with podcasts. As others have stated, I can’t listen to podcasts while working and I am only in the office three days as opposed to five over the summer so my time with them is limited to those three days of traveling into work and then a few moments of yard work when I have earbuds in and I’m not focusing on running after two kids under two. I have a few that are “always listens” such as Simmons, The Pressbox Pod from The Ringer, Rewatchables, but lately, I’ve been listening to the Walk In Love podcast, found by my wife, which focuses on family life, Enneagram tests and more. It started as a bonding thing with my wife but I’ve grown to like it as well. New podcasts I’ve picked up, (both new to me and new podcasts in general) include Real Friends Fake Doctors, the Zach Braff/Donald Faison collab that recap the Scrubs series, as well as Higher Learning with Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay.

davesterling – I don’t know of anyone who takes off long stretches without podcasting.

wfnycraig – Ouch.