Family gathers here: How a portrait traversed through time

For Father’s Day and also on the day of my parent’s 43rd wedding anniversary, Michael Bode the elder– i.e my dad– is making an appearance as a writer on these pages. Long-time readers might remember his 60th birthday and that he is among those who chanted Hooo Leee Ohhhh for Mr. Franco in the Municipal Stadium days. Or, that he continues to wear his dad’s Tribe hat to carry on the undying optimism that This Could Be The Year for the Indians.

Reader Beware: The story about to be told is remarkable as it begins on an unassuming day at Municipal Stadium, yet has links to the very present day.

It was September 11, 1993, a beautiful day in Cleveland. There had been a discount on Cleveland Indians tickets through my labor union at work. I had jumped on the opportunity to take my wife and six children to the ballgame. It was the last year the Indians would play at the old Municipal Stadium. We sat in the bleacher seats, also known as the Dawg Pound during football season. We sat in the front row right behind right-center field. The Indians were playing the Boston Red Sox.

For the first four or five innings, I was planted on my bleacher seat surrounded by my three oldest children, Mary Jo, Mike, and Shannon. They were 15, 13, and 10 years old in the same order. In the seats just behind us, my wife, Mary, sat with our three youngest, Peter, Felicia, and Mary Lynn who were 8, 5, and almost 3 years old. I should say when they did sit, they were behind us. The younger kids were more excited about being ‘at the Stadium’ than watching the talented young Cleveland Indians ballplayers that were on the field. They were up and down the ramp to the snack and drink vendors as well as trips to the bathroom more often than not.

Then, after one of their many trips, no sooner had they sat down than one of them said they wanted to go to the bathroom. One of the others chimed in, then it was a full chorus. Mary looked at me with an exhausted expression and said, “It’s your turn!”

Then Indians were at-bat. I climbed over the bleacher and took Mary Lynn and Felicia’s hands. I instructed Peter to stay with us. We made our way over to the ramp down into the Stadium lower concourse. Just as we stepped onto the ramp, there was that telltale crack of the bat. It was Jim Thome. We stopped and turned to look. A stand up double. One of the Indians scored on the play. Then, we turned and went down the ramp.

At the bottom of the ramp, this somewhat short, sandy-haired fellow with a camera draped over his shoulders approached us. He was very excited. He said, “That was it! That was it! It’s complete now. You and your kids, it was perfect. That is it!” He was like a whirlwind of enthusiasm. I asked a few brief questions to try to understand what was happening. He literally walked circles around us as he explained.

He was an artist. The whirlwind engulfed us. He blurted out information faster than I could comprehend it. When I was able to focus, I had to clarify one thing that I thought he had said. “So, you took a picture of us at the top of the ramp and you want my permission to paint our portrait to hang in the new Indians ballpark at Gateway?” He said, “Yes”. And I said, “Absolutely, Yes!”

We then had a conversation, and I understood the amazing facts. The Cleveland Indians organization had brought in local artists to compete for the honor of rendering a set of three paintings with a similar theme, called a triptych, to decorate a special section of the new ballpark. This fellow was one of those artists. They allowed him total access to the players all day long. He got there early and visited them in the clubhouse. He spent time with them on the field as they practiced. He wandered around the Municipal Stadium. He brought a sketchpad and a camera. He had plenty of sketches like Sandy Alomar catching, Albert Belle at-bat, Omar Vizquel catching a line drive, and so forth.

Then, after practice, when the fans began to file in, he was watching a group of teenage fans above the Indians dugout. They were calling the players. At one point, Carlos Baerga reached up from the steps of the dugout for a baseball trading card that the young fan leaned over the railing to hand him. He snapped a photo exactly at that moment. Now, that was inspirational! As a fan, that was what baseball was all about.

He searched the Stadium for more inspirational moments. After the game had started, he was watching an older couple sitting together in the box seats. He watched them truly enjoying the game. Something happened on the field and the gentleman started to stand up to cheer. He took a photo just as some of his beer sloshed out of his cup.

He pondered the two diverse photos. There were young people and old people enjoying the game in their respective ways. What could tie these two together to tell a unified story? He wandered for hours and collected many more photos and sketches. Then he saw us. He captured that moment when we stopped and turned to look. He was exhilarated. “That was it!” he thought. Actually, he shouted it. That is when we walked down the ramp and stepped into the whirlwind of enthusiasm.

So, we took care of business. I signed a waiver to grant my permission for him to render our images on canvas and display them publicly. He wrote down my name and phone number on a notepad. In the excitement, I did not write down his name and phone number. Also, he was very organized. He assured me that he would call us with the details once he knew for sure that the painting would be displayed at the new ballpark.

It was an exciting game. We beat the Red Sox 9 to 3 despite trailing until the eighth inning. I was feeling good about this ball club. At one point, a home run dropped over the right-field fence just in front of us. I think it was Carlos Baerga’s homer. My son, Michael, jumped down into the area in front of the bleachers after the ball. A goon in a trenchcoat from the Indians organization stepped out of a door and picked it up first. The fans and I were yelling, “Give the kid the ball!” But, he didn’t.

The artist, Daniel Whitely, had told me his name, but for years I would only remember that his name was Dan. I remembered that because Dan is the name of my only brother. I have lots of sisters, but only one brother. My brother Dan and I had spent many of my fondest childhood moments in the old Cleveland Stadium when we were younger. We lived in Youngstown. Once a year, we would take the train from there to the station right next to the Stadium to go to an Indians versus Yankees game. Our Dad, a firefighter, would bring us. We were accompanied by dozens of Youngstown police officers and firefighters and their kids. It was magical. We would invade the Stadium chanting Go Indians, Beat Yankees. Dan and I would often wander around the Stadium. So, yeah, I remembered his name was Dan.

The next year and for the next 13 years, we went to Indians games at the new ballpark, which was named Jacob’s Field and later, Progressive Field. We would get tickets in a variety of sections and spend some time hunting for the painting. I could not remember where he had said that the paintings would be displayed.

Then, one fateful day in 2006, I went to the Cleveland Clinic Family Health Center in Strongsville. We had been going there for our medical care since they built it in 1999. I had to visit the Cardiology Department on the second floor. For the first time in seven years, I decided to walk up the stairs rather than take the elevator. I figured that would make a good impression on the cardiologist. On the way up the stairs, I saw a painting ahead of me on the wall by the landing. It was of a man and his children at a baseball game at the old Cleveland Municipal Stadium. I was reminiscing about when my Dad would take us to ballgames there. I got about halfway up the stairway when I recognized my daughter’s curly locks. The matching pink jackets. Their little tennis shoes. “That is us!”

This is the painting that we have been looking for all these years! It seemed unreal, but it was real! Right in front of me!

The difference in technology is interesting to note. In 1993, when Dan Whitely snapped that photo, we did not own a cell phone or a computer. In 2006, when I saw the painting, I pulled out my cell phone, took a picture and texted it to my wife. She could not believe it either. Then, I saw the signature, Daniel Whitely 1999. I Googled Daniel Whitely. I got about 2 million hits. Then I added the word baseball. I got Daniel Whitely, catcher for the Long Island Sand Gnats; a Little League team. I figured that was not him. So, I added the word art. There was an article written by a young lady in 2003 about murals in the cafeteria of Shaker Heights high school. The Art Director was Daniel Whitely. Could it be? I called Shaker Heights High School. I asked if Daniel Whitely worked there. The receptionist said, Dan Whitely? Hold while I transfer you. I got his voicemail. At that moment, I felt like this was real. Up until then, it felt like a dream. I left a message beginning with, “You don’t know me, but you painted a portrait of my children and me at the old Cleveland Stadium…”

While I was waiting for the return call, my next order of business happened to be to pick up my son, Peter from his job at South Park Mall. The mall is directly next to the Strongsville Cleveland Clinic. Peter is the son who is featured in the painting. When I picked him up, I told him that I had a surprise to show him. He asked me for a clue, but I did not give him one. I brought him into the Clinic and began to point out the beautiful artwork. We were discussing it as we walked up the stairs. He said, “Look that is the old Cleveland Stadium. A guy brought his kids there just like you used to bring us.” I swear he reached the same step that I had reached when I had realized what it was. He exclaimed, “THAT’S US!”

We went home and shared our joy with my wife, Mary. Dan Whitely returned my call after his classes let out about 3:00 pm. He told me when he heard me say, ‘You don’t know me, but…’ that he knew who I was from 13 years ago. We talked for 45 minutes. We shared our stories about the painting with each other. He invited us to his studio. I happily accepted.

So, one evening, my wife, Mary and I brought Mary Lynn, her boyfriend, Chris and Felicia to his studio. Peter had to work, so he could not make it. His studio was a modern barn in his spacious backyard. He explained that an art patron had it built for him out of appreciation. It had skylights the entire length as well as artificial light to create the optimal lighted environment for painting.

Dan stood outside the barn to welcome us. When Mary Lynn stepped out of the van, Dan gasped, “That’s the little girl! Those curly locks!” Of course, Mary Lynn was a young woman of nearly 16 years by this time. He then recognized Felicia, her older sister, now 18, from the painting.

His studio had paintings of every size, shape, and theme. Some were hung up. Many others were stacked in front of one another leaning against the walls. I commented that his style was similar to impressionism. He gently corrected that it was a blend of modern realism and impressionism. We recounted our respective journeys to each other regarding the painting since that fateful day. He apologized for not calling. He explained that he did “mock-ups” of the three paintings in acrylic on poster board for his presentation to the Indians organization. Each was about a two-foot square. But alas he did not get the bid to do the paintings for Jacobs Field. This enlightened us a great deal. Back in 1993, he had been so confident that we never doubted that the painting would be on exhibit there somewhere. He informed us that the ‘somewhere’ was the Club Lounge. We had never gone in there. He told us that each of the three paintings were to be rendered on a 10-foot by 10-foot canvas and hung alongside each other. Wow!

Dan recalled that the Cleveland Indians made two calls to him after that day. One to inform him that he did not receive the bid, and the other to invite him to the event to exhibit the paintings of the artist who did. He was extremely discouraged when he did not get awarded the bid. He had been so enthused and passionate about his concept of depicting the life of a fan in the three paintings. He felt it was so much more of a connection of fans to what baseball means than simple paintings of players. Then he thought that the theme that they chose must have been even better. So, he went to see the exhibit. Guess what the subjects of the paintings were? If you guessed depictions of players, you got it. They were of Sandy Alomar catching, Albert Belle at-bat, and another of the young talented players. Dan had sketches and photos very similar. He thought they looked like enlarged trading cards. He was even more discouraged.

He hid the mock-ups behind other paintings leaning against the walls. He discarded the box that he had been so careful to organize with contact information; including my name and number. He went on with life and tried to forget this venture.

Then, six years later in 1999, a woman called him who identified herself as the art curator of the Cleveland Clinic. She commissioned him to paint several paintings to decorate the walls of the new Strongsville Family Health Center and a new Cleveland Clinic site that they were building in Florida.

He asked what she would like him to paint. She responded with dimensions of canvasses such as 4 foot by 4 foot, 4 foot by 8 foot and so forth. He further inquired as to the subject matter or at least the color schemes that would be of interest to her. She said to paint whatever he would like.

He told me that is not how he works. He needs inspirations or at the very least some direction. He discussed it with his wife. She suggested that he get out the baseball pictures that he had been so passionate about. That inspired him. And so, he painted us on a 4 x 4 canvas.

He said that he had not seen any of his art that he sent to the Cleveland Clinic. He had no idea what went to Strongsville and what went to Florida until I called him that day.

He went on to show us the poster board mock-ups from his presentation all those years past. He had the first, one of the young men getting their baseball card signed by Carlos Baerga. He pointed out that one of the boys was wearing a Browns jacket. He said that you can’t make this stuff up; a Browns jacket at an Indians game. It was so Cleveland!

The second was the poster board version of us. It was surreal to look at it. This guy had captured a moment of our life and memorialized it in the paint. It was so much more moving than looking at an old photograph.

He apologized that he had lost the poster board of the older couple. But he described it in detail.

Then as a parting gift, he handed us the poster board painting of us. I offered to pay, but he wanted it to be a gift. What a great gift it was. We hung it above our mantle in the living room. It has often been in the background of our family pictures.

We visited the painting in the Clinic often. Then, a couple of years ago, it was missing. They were redecorating. We found out that it would not be hung back up. We asked if we could have it or buy it. A young lady from the Cleveland Clinic art group informed us that we could buy it. For $3,800. We were very disappointed. Our budget would not allow us to get it. We asked that they inform us who buys it, if possible. We did not hear about it for years. We figured that this was the end of the story.

Then on one thrilling Monday in May 2020, Katie Koran from the Art Group of the Cleveland Clinic called me. She informed me that the Clinic was having an online Art auction. Our painting would be offered in this auction. She said that we could probably buy it for considerably less than they had offered it to us before. The auction was a fundraiser for COVID-19 expenses and cancer research.

The minimum bid on our painting was $250. We bid $300 and held our breath for a week. On the following Sunday, we were awarded the bid. I put on a Chief Wahoo baseball cap– like the one that I had worn that day at the ballgame– to pick it up. I also wore a mask, but that is life these days. The young people from the Art Group were told that I was the subject of the painting. I had told the story so many times to so many people that my kids could easily mime the words using sock puppets as I spoke. But these young people had never heard the story. Their eyes were full of eagerness. I was happy to tell them the story.

It was September 11, 1993, a beautiful day in Cleveland…