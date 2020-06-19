Cleveland Was a City of Champions: WFNY Talks Cavsiversary

gerbs – Today is the 4 year anniversary of the Cavs championship. We would be remiss if we didn’t commemorate today with the WFNY Staff Chat. So what are your favorite memories? Do you feel any differently toward any of those players on that team four years removed? Where were you when you watched?

kyle.kelly – Watched in the Q… first time I ever saw my dad cry. I was hysterical. Getting chills just thinking about it. Best night of my life.

wfnycraig – I struggled with my plan for the championship game. Should I go downtown? Should I go out and watch with my buddies? Eventually, I decided to stay home and let my six-year-old Ben stay up and watch it with me. The feelings of confusion at the thought the Cavs were going to win as the clock wound down eventually gave way to elation and celebration with my son. If you look into my eyes in this photo, I am damn near tears. It was never a full-on cry, but I was completely and totally melting away from emotion. It’s a feeling I’ve never had before, and one that I hope I’ll get to replicate again in my lifetime. If I don’t, it’s hard to say this out loud, but I’ll be satisfied that I got to feel it at least once.

scott – I watched from my couch. No twitter. No texting. Just me and the game. At points I regretted not being downtown — I more than made up for that the day of the parade — but looking back at it I’m not sure I’d change much. If anything has changed regarding my feelings for those players, it’s just increased appreciation for the grind they endured. Tristan, for example, played 103 games that season. Just remarkable.

frank – Can’t believe it’s been 4 years

andrew – I watched it at home by myself. I couldn’t bear the thought of watching with anyone else, I was way too nervous and uptight. Like Scott, I also mostly avoided Twitter and texting and all that stuff. It was just me and the game. I spent the entirety of the final five minutes or so kneeling on the ground hunched over my ottoman. When the game was over, I just broke down in tears. It was incredible.

andrew – As for the players, I have nothing but fondness for all of them. Yeah, I wish Kyrie could have been happy in Cleveland, I’m sad LeBron felt he had to leave again, etc, etc. But I regret nothing and I’m satisfied with how everything worked out. I still proudly wear my Kyrie Cavs shirt and the locker room tee.

coreybarnes – I was living in Olympia, WA that year and working in Santa Barbara, CA. I flew into LAX early that day because a month earlier I knew Game 7 was a possibility so I booked an early ticket. I found the only Cleveland bar in LA – St. Felix in Hollywood. All the Ohio ex-pats were there decked out in Larry Hughes and Eric Snow jerseys. Great Lakes on tap, pierogies on the menu. It was a northeast Ohio oasis. I watched the whole game in the back room on a projector. No one stood the last five minutes and I hugged so many strangers. I cried, called my parents, cried, called my grandparents, and cried. Then I went to In-N-Out (the game ended by like 8:30p) and the restaurant was full of DESPONDENT WARRIORS FANS. I walked in like a king and they all hated me on sight. It was great.

scott – While Andrew was hugging his ottoman, I paced back and forth with my nose maybe a foot from the TV. I feel like you’re either a fetal position person or a crazy pacing person. Maybe a feverish standing-then-sitting person. Very little in between.

wfnycraig – I was standing up about five feet from the TV mounted over my fireplace, arms crossed. Nervous. Talking to myself, probably. I’m pretty sure I blacked out.

davesterling – Watched with some friends. I was nervous and snippy towards everyone. I told someone who questioned a call that went the Cavs way to get out. After we won I game Friday Fumble compatriot Dylan a very long hard hug.

davesterling – Coordinated with some friends to go downtown after the game. Made it as far as the boy scout headquarters and trekked a huge amount to the point that I wore out my vintage pair of Zoom Generation (LeBron 1s) the sole fell off as we were heading back to the car at 2 am.

joshpoloha – I was downtown for the game, like thousands of other Clevelanders. The majority of bars were already over capacity or has no view of the TV, so we settled at Panini’s. Spent the whole game standing. Just remember Kyrie knocking down that three and thinking “holy shit, this is really happening”. I don’t remember watching the final seconds because of all the beer that was being thrown in the air in celebration. We then made the trek closer to The Q, where it was absolute mayhem. I hugged so many strangers that night. It was one of the best nights of my life and I will forever be grateful for that. As far as the players go, while I wish things would have ended differently with LeBron and Kyrie, no one will ever be able to take June 19, 2016, away from us—which is awesome.

andrew – The funny thing about Scott’s point, is that for the last Red Wings’ title I was pacing. I had a set route in my apartment that I walked probably 500 times. I couldn’t stand still whatsoever. So somewhere between 2008 and 2016 I apparently switched from a pacing person to a fetal position person.

joegilbert – I was at the casino downtown. We watched the entire game on the TVs behind the customer service booth. I was with my parents and my sister. It was one of the most amazing nights of my life. My dad believed he would never see a championship and just seeing him relish it in almost shock was amazing. The entire casino burst when the clock hit zero. People threw their drinks up in the air and many ran to the walkway bridge to go outside. We went outside through tower city and it was amazing seeing the pure joy on everyone’s faces. People were high-fiving everyone as they passed each other. When we went outside to public square and around the LeBron sign, people were all over just celebrating. It was surreal.