Sports memorabilia: WFNY Staff Chat

mgbode – Today’s roundtable is a sport’s topic from @joshpoloha. What is your coolest piece(s) of memorabilia? Any memorabilia that you wish you had (or somehow barely missed out on)?

scott – Being a Cleveland fan largely means having a bunch of memorabilia that has no value to anyone but yourself. That said out of all the random autographs and things that I have around the house easily the best or most prized is the LeBron James-signed jersey. Close runner-up would be the Shaquille O’Neal-signed basketball. Honorable mention goes to the Joe Tait-signed basketball.

gerbs – The best I can do by way of memorabilia would be a personally signed/lettered copy of Glory Days in Tribe Town that my dad tracked down Tom Hamilton to sign for me that he gave me for a wedding present. I have always loved Hammy, dating back to listening to Tribe games while watching on the TV with my grandpa. When I lived in Oklahoma, I would get homesick and do driving out into the cornfields and turn on 1100AM and catch the radio waves, so Hammy was a big part of my life. The book and letter were and still are placed in high prominence in GerbsHQ

mgbode – My parents have the best Cleveland-sports memorabilia possible in a local artist painting family portrait at The Muni. But, my dad wrote a 3000 word essay on that story we’ll be running on Friday, so consider this the tease for that article.

mitchell – I wouldn’t say this is my “coolest” piece of memorabilia, but it comes with a fun story if you’ll indulge me. My grandmother is a native of upstate New York, about 45 miles away from Cooperstown, NY, the absolute mecca for baseball memorabilia. When I was 13, waaaay back in July, 2007, she scored a coveted entry into the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony for the two of us. For those non-historians, that happened to be the most attended ceremony in Cooperstown’s history; 79,998 random baseball lovers, my grandmother, and I crammed into a town that normally houses under 2,000 to see Cal Ripken Jr. and Tony Gwynn become enshrined. We stayed with her family, and drove into the outskirts of town each morning, where we’d park our car and hop on a trolley that would drop us off in the baseball beehive that was Cooperstown’s Main Street. The first day, we were the last people on the trolley, so we had to sit separately. I sat next to a middle-aged man with salt-and-pepper hair, glued to his Blackberry (the iPhone first came out the week prior). Those who know me won’t be shocked to hear that I greeted him and tried to engage him in a conversation, despite his apparent preoccupation. I asked him what he was doing in town. He replied that he was here for work. Excited and curious, I inquired further. It turns out that 1968 AL Cy Young winner and 1985 indictee Denny McLain had just written a memoir and I was sitting next to his co-author. He asked me if I wanted to meet Denny, which, of course, I did. We get to the shop in which McLain was perched on a stool, signing 5 baseballs a minute as if he were an autograph machine on a factory conveyor belt. With the privilege of being a 13-year-old baseball nut who happened to know the co-author, I got to cut the line and actually converse with the old-timer. I presented him with a baseball to sign and demonstrate his pitch grips upon (I was a pitcher myself), and I asked him about Bob Gibson, and what it was like to pitch in the World Series. It was all going smoothly until I mispronounced his teammate Mickey Lolich’s name, having only read it. He laughed me out of the room, and I left in tears and embarrassment. I have no idea what happened to that baseball, nor did I buy his book. But, I do have a great story of the time I was insulted and embarrassed by one of baseball’s biggest villains, and how many people can say that?

mgbode – Never. How do you pronounce Mickey Lolich’s name? And, how did you pronounce it @mitchell?

mitchell – It’s actually pronounced low-litch. I pronounced it lah-lick.

mgbode – Haha. Well, whoops. A shame McLain doesn’t come up more often in casual baseball conversations where you could just look off to the distance and mutter “McLain” as everyone around you wondered why on Earth someone your age would have any knowledge, let alone issue, with a player from that era.

mitchell – I could still do that, but I think people would ask me why I was talking about Die Hard.

frank – Great story Mitch

mitchell – Thanks Frank

wfnycraig – I grew up collecting baseball, football and basketball cards. Once I got out of college and was kind of bored in my first job, I decided to start collecting again. Rather than buying a bunch of card packs, I decided to hit up ebay and “overpay” for LeBron James Topps Rookie cards. As a result, I spent anywhere between $5 and $10 on the cards. I grew tired once I had about 15 of them. Someday I should pay the money to get them graded and see what they’re worth, but I can’t imagine selling them just yet. That’s the weird thing about collecting. You do it because things have value, but then if you truly value them, you probably don’t want to sell them at all.

wfnycraig – And I didn’t just buy LeBron James rookie cards. I have multiple rookie cards for (ahem) Braylon Edwards, Kellen Winslow, and Charlie Frye. I should have known better than to collect Browns cards. But I’ll always have the LeBron cards, right?

mitchell – Well, I just did a little digging on eBay. Do you wanna know what people are selling them for?

frank – I do

mitchell – The question is, does Craig?

wfnycraig – Sure!

mitchell – Okay, I’ve seen anywhere between 150 and 800 dollars for this exact card with an 8.5+ rating. What an investment.

joshpoloha – Holy hell, Craig. Damn you. Good for you though, man. Wish I was smart enough to do something like that. Don’t let Mitch’s awesome story distract you from the fact that he was only 13 years old in 2007.

mgbode – Which is 13 years ago from this year. But, Josh, we are waiting for the stories of your stockpiles.

joshpoloha – Will get to it. Unfortunately, I won’t have any pics given that they are still boxed up from the last time I moved. I don’t have that much though, in the grand scheme of things.

While I have certainly scaled back as I’ve grown older, I used to collect memorabilia as a kid, which is part of the reason I asked this question to the entire group, to begin with. Although only a couple are Ohio sports-related, some of my coolest pieces of memorabilia are a signed picture of Dan Marino and a Mariners mini-helmet signed by the one and only Ken Griffey Jr. Those two were by far my favorite non-CLE athletes growing up. No idea why I even became a fan of Marino but I loved his Dolphins as a kid; for Junior, it was his swing. That thing was so damn perfect. While those were two of my favorite athletes, I have a signed baseball glove by Omar Vizquel as well, who I, along with every Clevelander, will always love. I also have a signed Archie Griffin bobblehead, two 49ers mini-helmets signed by Joe Montana and Steven Young, and a signed basketball by the Lakers in the 1970s, one that includes Kareem, Magic, and James Worthy, among others. Unfortunately, after sitting at a relative’s for quite some time before they give it to me, the ball had been deflated for so long that it is a bit messed up and as hard as concrete, but it is what it is, I guess.

As far as things that will never be worth anything whatsoever, I went to the Sports Memorabilia Show at the IX Center when I was a kid and got a signed picture of Quincy Morgan and a signed bat by Travis Hafner and Casey Blake. So, those at least qualify as a CLE sports-related thing at least, right? I know I have more, but, unfortunately, all of my memorabilia has been boxed up in storage since we last moved and I’ve yet to dig in and take it all out, so that’s just everything off the top of my head. As far as things that I wish I had, I wish the kid version of Josh would have collected some LeBron rookie cards and such. Those things, such as the cards Craig has previously mentioned, will be worth some money someday.