Carmen’s Crew earns No. 1 overall seed in The Basketball Tournament

The last time an American sport was played was March 11. In this strange and crazy time we currently live in, sports have been put on hold. As the saying goes, there are far more important things than sports and games. If the last two months have proven anything, it’s just that. While the NBA is on track to restart their season in late July, the NHL and MLS on the cusp of returning, and the MLB — a sport where it’s easiest to social distance — is somehow not even close to a deal to start their 2020 season, The Basketball Tournament will, in fact, be the first sport back in America.

While TBT will certainly look much different than in years past, it’s set to be one heckuva tournament either way. Set to begin on July 4, Carmen’s Crew, a team filled with plenty of former Ohio State Buckeyes, are set to defend their 2019 championship this summer, earning the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament, as TBT announced on Monday.

In a tournament that saw hundreds of teams register to be involved given the increased attention, it was cut down to just 24 teams. In years past, it took place throughout the summer, at a number of different locations throughout the country. Given COVID-19, TBT has decided to not only include just 24 teams, but have it be a bracket play-type tournament, one that will have 23 games from July 4 to July 14. Due to the smaller tournament, the tournament will have a $1 million prize for the winning team to split, down from the $2 million Carmen’s Crew took home in 2019.

“Being the first basketball event to play in the U.S. since March is a monumental task that is only possible with great partners,” TBT founder and CEO Jon Mugar said in a release. “We can’t thank the State of Ohio, Columbus Sports Commission or The Ohio State University enough for their support, not to mention our longstanding partners ESPN, Puma, and Zelle. Everyone is unified in wanting to see basketball on TV again, and our players can’t wait to compete.”

Along with being a single-elimination, 24-team tournament, but the entire TBT will take place in Columbus, Ohio, at Nationwide Arena, home of the NHL’s Columbus Blue Jackets. Carmen’s Crew will get to defend their title in an all-too-familiar place. Headed by general manager Evan Turner and head coach Jared Sullinger, the team features former Buckeyes such as William Buford, Aaron Craft, Jon Diebler, David Lighty, Evan Ravenel, and Dallas Lauderdale, along with former Illini point guard Demetri McCamey, the team also added former Buckeye Lenzelle Smith Jr.

With fan-favorite Aaron Craft set to retire from professional basketball following TBT in order to focus on medical school, the former Buckeye standout now has a chance to defend Carmen’s Crew 2019 championship in a city where he played throughout his college career. Talk about a perfect exit.

While Carmen’s Crew features the most former Buckeyes, Big X, the No. 9 seed, features former Ohio State players Kaleb Wesson, Andre Wesson, CJ Jackson, and Keyshawn Woods. Unfortunately, Great Lakes Elite, a team founded by former Ohio State walk-on Jake Lorbach that features Marc Loving and Kam Williams, was not selected as one of the 24 teams to play in this year’s smaller (and shortened) tournament.

Although Carmen’s Crew is the No. 1 overall seed given that they are the reigning champs, Overseas Elite, the No. 2 seed and the winner of the previous four TBTs prior to last summer, will likely be the favorite heading into the tournament. Carmen’s Crew upset the four-time champions in the semifinals of The Basketball Tournament in 2019. Due to that, Overseas Elite has added former NBA standout Joe Johnson and former NBA point guard Pooh Jeter to its already stacked roster, one that’s considered the most experienced in the event’s history.

For those unfamiliar, The Basketball Tournament is where the Elam Ending debuted.

The “Elam Ending”, devised by Ball State University professor Nick Elam, was first showcased in The Basketball Tournament. At the first whistle after the clock strikes four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, the game clock is turned off completely. The two teams then play to a target score – as of 2019, eight points higher than the leading team’s score.

For TBT, it made things much more fun and entertaining. Rather than games ending with one team running out the clock while the other continues to foul, it makes both teams still play on both ends of the floor while wasting time is nonexistent given that there isn’t a running clock.

It has become so popular that the NBA adopted the ending for the 2019 All-Star Game, one that many considered one of the most entertaining All-Star Games in quite some time. For the Elam Ending alone, The Basketball Tournament is one of the most entertaining tournaments around. Add in that there is $1 million on the line, and it’s one of the most intense as well.

Unfortunately, fans will not be allowed to attend this year's tournament, but all 23 games will be broadcast on ESPN's family of networks.

