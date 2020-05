As we all know from being Browns fans for a long time, winning press conferences doesn’t mean a whole heck of a lot. However, I’d argue that losing them does. Baker Mayfield went from winning all of his press conferences as a draftee and a rookie, to losing them badly in the year of Freddie Kitchens.

He’s mostly kept his head down so far this off-season, but he’s back and he’s saying all the right things again. It’s not a key to victory, but it’s kind of a key to not losing before you suit up.