Watch Joe Thomas Crush it on The Rock’s “The Titan Games”

Tell me you think Joe Thomas couldn’t have beat out any of the chopped liver that played left tackle for the Browns last year. After watching the former big man compete on The Rock’s TV show, The Titan Games, I’m not actually convinced Joe Thomas had NFL career window left, but I am convinced that Joe Thomas was one of the freakiest athletes to ever wear the orange and brown.

Thomas ripped up an obstacle course against a firefighter named Matt Chan.

I also admit that I never watched this show once in my life. It’s something I’m sure my kids would love our family to watch, however, so it might make an appearance in our house soon.