Game of Thrones: Baseball is Coming

A native Clevelander, Daniel Mitchell grew up in Lakewood before spending the last decade in Ashland. In his free time, he is an Indians season ticket holder, enjoys biographies, and considers himself an armchair film critic. His ultimate dream is to be on Jeopardy. You can find Daniel on Twitter at @yeah_mitch.

“The man who passes the sentence should swing the sword.” – Ned Stark, the patriarch of House Stark was one of the most (and rare) virtuous characters in Game of Thrones. Though he was (spoiler alert!) killed off in Season One, the character of Ned Stark loomed over the rest of the series.

Hat-tip to Anthony’s recent post, which inspired me to think about the 2020 Cleveland Indians roster and their Game of Thrones counterparts.

Before we get to the comparisons, a few notes:

I am using the show for comparisons. Though the books are wonderfully rich texts, they are not complete (finish the books, George!). From this point on, there will be spoilers in addition to the spoiler we already had. Game of Thrones ended last May, so we’re past the no-spoilers period. Many of the Thrones characters are villainous, no question, but intriguing and complex characters. My comparisons are based on the characters’ most compelling characteristics and in no way reflect the character of any Indians player.

It’s time to dive deep (DEEP ) and pass sentence on the world of Westeros and the corner of Carnegie and Ontario.

Terry Francona – Tyrion Lannister

“That’s what I do. I drink and I know things.” – Tyrion Lannister

“That’s what I do. I drink and I know baseball.” – Terry Francona, probably.

Tyrion Lannister survived countless attempts on his life with his wit, charm, and intelligence. For

all the derogatory comments aimed at Tyrion, he managed to retain most of his humanity. One of his finest moments was his rousing speech at the Battle of the Blackwater, ending with: “Those are brave men knocking at our door. Let’s go kill them.” I’d follow Tyrion Lannister into battle.

Now to Tito. Terry Francona has guided the Indians to seven straight winning seasons. He’s a fantastic interview, full of perfect soundbites that endear him to players, reporters, and fans. He is a master of strategy and bullpen management. Most crucially, Tito is beloved by his players. He’s loyal, even-keeled, and has forgotten more baseball than we’ll ever know. If there is one man you want in charge, it’s Terry Francona. He’s the perfect Tyrion comparison.

Brad Mills – Lord Varys

Bald? Check. Intellectual equals, Tyrion and Varys had some of the best verbal chess matches in Game of Thrones. Tito and Millsy have one of the best relationships in baseball, and that respect and loyalty is why Millsy gets the nod as Tito’s Lord Varys.

Sandy Alomar Jr. – Davos Seaworth

Davos was a loyal adviser to both Stannis Baratheon and Jon Snow. He was a steady presence who shared his experience as he mentored the younger characters. If that doesn’t scream Sandy Alomar, Jr. then I don’t know what does.

Mike Sarbaugh – Samwell Tarly

Samwell Tarly became one of Jon Snow’s closest friends and advisors. Just as Jon trusted Samwell, the third base coach is trusted to get the runners home safely. Tito trusts Mike Sarbaugh, ergo Mike = Samwell.

Roberto Perez – Tywin Lannister

Mastermind. Tactician. If you need a strategy executed to perfection, you turn to Tywin Lannister and Roberto Perez. Both also look resplendent in armor. It’s a no-brainer.

Sandy Leon – Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish

Your backup catcher has to keep things afloat when called upon. Littlefinger was not as respected as Tywin, the master tactician, but he managed to make his mark throughout the show. Here’s hoping Sandy Leon makes a similar impact (minus the manipulation and all that).

Carlos Santana – Brienne of Tarth

One of my favorite characters in the show, Brienne of Tarth endeared herself with her loyalty, strength, and fighting prowess. Not the flashiest character, but a rock. That’s Carlos Santana.

Also, shout out to my wife, who’s been a huge Carlos Santana fan from his early days in Cleveland.

Cesar Hernandez is Greyworm

Greyworm wasn’t the main character, but he was a strong warrior and a key advisor for Dany. As the Indians second baseman, he’ll need to have Frankie’s back.

Francisco Lindor – Daenerys Targaryen

Whispers of their prowess swept the nation from a young age – Francisco Lindor as a top prospect and Daenerys Targaryen (and her three dragons) as a threat to take the Iron Throne. In the large ensembles of both baseball and Game of Thrones, Frankie and Dany stand above the rest.

Jose Ramirez – Jon Snow

Jose Ramirez and Jon Snow are both beloved by their teammates and lead by example. Jose with his glove, bat, and hustle, and Jon with his bravery, fighting, and diplomacy.

Mike Freeman – Podrick Payne

The utility infielder has to have the trust of the manager. “There has never lived a more loyal squire than Podrick Payne.” Tyrion said this to Podrick in Season 4 when they parted ways. If Tito is Tyrion, then only Mike Freeman can be Podrick Payne.

Oscar Mercado – Arya Stark

Two high-flying game savers, Oscar Mercado in centerfield, and Arya Stark coming out of nowhere to kill the night king. To quote a little known musical “I’m young, scrappy, and hungry and I’m not throwing away my shot.” That’s Oscar Mercado, and that’s Arya Stark.

Delino DeShields Jr. – Loras Tyrell

Both Loras and Delino are known for their defensive prowess and they share a good eye for fashion. After all, Loras was known as the Knight of the Flowers. Delino may take that moniker in Cleveland.

Franmil Reyes – Tormund Wolfsbane

If “I Will Always Love You” was written in Westeros, you can bet Tormund would have sung it. Both Franmil Reyes and Tormund are mashers and full of personality. I can’t wait to see what songs Franmil graces us with next.

Domingo Santana – Khal Drogo

Indians fans have been clamoring for right-handed power bats for years and now the lineup is well stocked with RHPBs. New addition Domingo Santana resembles Khal Drogo – all he needs is to grow his hair out.

Jordan Luplow – Yara Greyjoy

Jordan Luplow mashes lefties. Yara Greyjoy mashes whatever stands in her way. Both are underrated and deserve a larger role, in my opinion.

Jake Bauers – Robb Stark

Both Jake Bauers and Robb Stark are full of potential. Hopefully, Bauers can put it all together and surprise us and claim a roster spot. I guarantee Jake Bauers will fare better in Cleveland than Robb Stark did in Season 3.

Shane Bieber – Sansa Stark

Shane Bieber had a meteoric rise to stardom, capped by winning the 2019 All-Star Game MVP in front of his home crowd. Sansa Stark also had a steady rise, playing the game of thrones as well as anyone else. She ended the show as the Queen of the North (her hometown), so this comparison seemed apt. Don’t sleep on Shane Bieber or Sansa Stark.

Carlos Carrasco – Ned Stark

Perhaps the most honorable man in Westeros, Ned Stark was all about his family. While Ned Stark was beheaded in Season 1, his impact on his children was clearly felt. Carlos Carrasco is the heartbeat of the Cleveland Indians and we are lucky to have his leadership.

Mike Clevinger – Jaime Lannister

Both are known for their looks – Jaime Lannister for his blonde hair and Mike Clevinger for his long hair, colorful shoes, and a plethora of tattoos. Another similarity is their complexity – there is more than meets the eye for these two.

Zach Plesac – Oberyn Martell

Zach Plesac and Oberyn Martell had a memorable one-season arc. Though Oberyn Martell met a grisly demise, he was a tremendous fighter. Zach Plesac also has quick feet, as noted by his ability to pick off runners. Here’s to a long career for Zach Plesac.

Adam Plutko – Barristan Selmy

Plutko may be out of options, but he’ll make the most of the opportunities he’s given. Barristan Selmy was a standout warrior in his day, and he died with honor, fighting off the Sons of the Harpy as long as he could.

Aaron Civale – Stannis Baratheon

Both Aaron Civale and Stannis Baratheon are soft-spoken battle tacticians. In his few starts last season, Aaron Civale proved to be both effective and calm under pressure and is poised for a very solid career.

Brad Hand – Jorah Mormont

The important thing about the closer is that you depend on them to get the job done. Jorah returned to form by the conclusion of the show, redeeming his story that had its ups and downs. I believe in our closer, Brad Hand, and I hope you do too.

Oliver Perez – Benjen Stark

Veterans who share a passing resemblance. Jon’s Uncle Benjen saved him from the White Walkers in season seven. That fits any good set up man.

Emmanuel Clase – Tommen Baratheon

We haven’t seen Emmanuel Clase pitch in Cleveland yet, but he has the makings of an elite bullpen arm. Tommen Baratheon could have been a good king, but he was overmatched by the people around him.

Adam Cimber – Daario Naharis

Flowing hair? Check. Unorthodox delivery? CHECK. Relief pitchers tend to have a little je ne sais quoi. Here’s to Adam Cimber making the most of his 2020 appearances, just as Daario did in his underappreciated screen time.

Nick Wittgren – Catelyn Stark

Family is everything to both Nick Wittgren and Catelyn Stark. Nick only has one child compared to Catelyn’s five, but his social media is full of family shots.

James Karinchak – Margaery Tyrell

Margaery Tyrell came in throwing heaters and adapted to the game, no matter what curveballs were thrown her way. Heaters and a curveball, that’s James Karinchak.

Hunter Wood – Melisandre

It’s the hair and the eyes. You need a little fire coming out of the bullpen. Melisandre rode out of the night to defend Winterfell in the final season, so that’s good enough for me.

Special Mention: Albert Belle – Sandor Clegane (The Hound)

Both are looming presences and may take some time to warm up to. You want them on your team to have your back, and you certainly don’t enjoy facing them, whether at the plate, in combat, or even in general conversation most of the time. I’d pay big money to hear Albert Belle read some of the Hound’s memorable lines.

Conclusion

Special thanks to Waiting For Next Year and Michael Bode for letting me write this article. I hope you enjoyed reading it. Tweet me (@yeah_mitch) with your thoughts – let’s keep the conversation going since we don’t have baseball to watch.

Baseball is coming.