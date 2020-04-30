Rashard Higgins made some (bad?) history for the Browns

When it comes to being on the good side of history, moments like those are few and far between for the post-1999 Cleveland Browns. We won’t discuss all of them, in fact, we won’t talk about a single one. What we will discuss is the type of history wide receiver Rashard Higgins made after signing a one-year, $910,000 extension during the final week of April to remain in the orange and brown for at least the 2020 season.

While that was somewhat big news, in doing so, he essentially set a record for the Browns in this millennium.

Browns trivia!!! Name all the drafted WR since 1999 the franchise has signed to a second contract. I'll even give you the list of drafted WRs! https://t.co/WdsoHmkD7e — michael bode (@mgbode_WFNY) April 28, 2020

That’s right: In signing a one-year extension to remain in Cleveland, Higgins became the first wide receiver drafted by the Browns to sign a second contract with the team. That’s incredible, to say the least. For those wondering about the likes of Dennis Northcutt, Josh Cribbs, and Josh Gordon, who all signed second contracts with the Browns, well, Bode explained those situations as well.

Since Higgins 'first drafted WR w/ 2nd contract' trivia going viral… key points to know: 1 Northcutt: 0 extra years on renegotiation (agent screwed up FA) 2 Cribbs: 2nd contract but UDFA 3 Gordon: 2nd contract but supplemental 4 Higgins: waived, PS-signed, 0 extra years — michael bode (@mgbode_WFNY) April 29, 2020

For Higgins, it was essentially a no-brainer. In 2018, he seemed to be one of Baker Mayfield’s favorite wide receivers, tallying 39 receptions (53 targets), 572 yards, and four touchdowns in 13 games. Having a full offseason with the rookie quarterback, the pair were supposed to have an even better season as a duo in 2020, especially with the likes of Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry also out wide. Yet, Higgins had a very disappointing season, totaling just four receptions (11 targets) for 55 yards and a touchdown in 10 games. After playing in 44% of the offensive snaps in 2018, Higgins played in just 17% in 2019.

While former head coach Freddie Kitchens can be blamed for many of the offense’s downfalls in 2019, Higgins’ drop is one of the most glaring. After missing the first four games of the season due to a sprained knee, Kitchens kept Higgins on the inactive list for the Week 5 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Believing that he was fully healthy, the wide receiver spoke out to the media that he should have been active. Kitchens was less than pleased that Higgins stated his opinion to the media and, therefore, the wide receiver was in the head coach’s dog house for the rest of the season. It got even uglier in Week 6 when the wideout refused to go into the game late in the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks.

Now, with Kitchens no longer in Cleveland, Higgins wanted to return to the Browns. He and Mayfield formed a special friendship and chemistry during the 2018 training camp when the rookie quarterback and receiver were both second-teamers.

“Me and Baker and the timing that we got, it’s unbelievable to have something like that with another guy,’’ Higgins said at the beginning of the 2018 season. “I hang out with Baker all the time. … I’m always at his house. I’m always asking him, ‘Hey, man, do you need anything to eat? Anything?’ All jokes aside, I’m very excited for him. I’m happy he’s here.

“I keep saying, ‘This is the Baker Era’ and stuff,” Higgins said. “If it pans out how it’s supposed to be, Baker might be the next big thing. He might be on the LeBron wall, what I like to call it. I’m excited to see what he can bring to the team. Nothing but good things for him.”

The receiver wanted to make up for lost time last fall, a season that he would rather forget. Whether it was due to him and Kitchens not getting along or something else, it was an underwhelming year after such a promising end to the 2018 season.

“I’ve been through hell and back in Cleveland and I’ve seen the rain and now it’s time for the sunshine,” Higgins said after signing the extension, according to cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot.

With an offense that has greatly improved through both free agency and the draft, the Browns are expected to be much better than they were after a disappointing 2019 season. Now, it just all lies on Mayfield’s shoulders. After an impressive rookie campaign in 2018, the quarterback had a very disappointing second year behind center in Cleveland. Luckily for him, he will have Higgins back, a guy that he has plenty of chemistry with. That, paired with the other weapons and an improved offensive line, along with a new head coach and offensive coordinator, and the Browns offense should look much better in 2020. Higgins agrees.

“Everything didn’t pan out like we wanted it to last year, but there’s a lot of stuff that we can’t control and we’re just going to go control what we can and move forward,” Higgins said. “We’re just going to do us and not look back.

“I want to see us prevail. I want to see us win, so I couldn’t give it up that easy. I’m not in it for the money, I’m in it for the glory. I’d rather just win with a team that I’ve been with.”