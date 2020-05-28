Baker Mayfield is Back to Winning Press Conferences

“It’s just time to work, do our thing, instead of talking about it.” And with that sentence, Baker Mayfield went back to winning the press conference, and hopefully winning more than just that. Winning press conferences is meaningless, but losing them isn’t. Last season as the Browns fumbled their way through a season of high expectations, and Baker Mayfield went from hitting all the right notes to sounding like late-stage Limp Bizkit with his new single called “Jesus Tony!” That might not have been a problem in and of itself, but it was indicative of Baker’s mindset last season where he couldn’t rise above anything on the field or off of it.

I’m on record saying that some Browns fans and media went from overrating Baker Mayfield to underrating him. He ripped off an excellent rookie campaign late in a season against menial opponents. He followed that up by barely outpacing interceptions with touchdowns 22 to 21 while rendering the most gifted receiver on the planet mostly useless. My argument is that’s an oversimplification that places too much blame on the soon-to-be third-year quarterback. Much of the blame was on his offensive line that failed Baker to the tune of 40 sacks last season. Much of the blame was on an overwhelmed Freddie Kitchens. Those facts don’t let Baker Mayfield off the hook entirely.

Maybe there was nothing that Baker Mayfield could have done to rise above the Freddie factor, let alone that offensive line. Greg Robinson’s drug arrest — with over 150 pounds of a drug that’s increasingly legal in states around the country — wasn’t a factor in how the Browns offensive line played together in 2019. Still, it’s symbolic of the overall stupidity that played out, is it not?

Mayfield continued on Kevin Stefanski’s offense in his first media availability of the off-season.

“Last year was not a great year for turnovers, but I have always prided myself on not turning the ball over, Mayfield said. “Where we do take our shots, it has to be smart decisions. There’s nothing wrong with throwing an incompletion every once in a while.”

Stick to the facts, young man. These are the facts. If Baker Mayfield embraces this scheme and stays within himself, it will allow the entire offense to shine, and he can go back to getting too much of the credit.

And do I believe Baker Mayfield when he says he’s not putting too much pressure on himself? No way. But, again, Mayfield says the right things about putting pressure on himself. “There’s no need for that, because if I win, good things will happen.” He went on to talk about how it will mean good things for everyone else in the Browns offense. It’s precisely the right thing to say. It hits the right notes.

I don’t necessarily believe him, because I think Baker Mayfield loves to put pressure on himself. He certainly allowed that pressure to get the better of him last year as he ended the season defensive, outwardly frustrated, and looking disheveled and broken. At least as of now, it appears Baker Mayfield is committed to making changes to his approach from a year ago. He’s been quiet. He’s back to winning press conferences. And while that doesn’t mean the Browns are going to win football games, it feels like they have a better chance than if their former first overall pick, and hopeful franchise quarterback is losing press conferences on a weekly basis.