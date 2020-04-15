TherapyThursday – No sports still and Top Five Favorite Baseball Players You’ve Seen: While We’re Waiting

Good Morning WFNYers!

If you’re wondering where I’ve been, as I abruptly left you with no #TherapyThursdays, no Rant of the Week(s), no random hypothetical questions I answer myself, no, I did not take another paternity leave of absence. This sabbatical from sports has left me lost in the woods like Kristoff. My wife joked that everyone thought that her social butterfly-ness would be overtaken by this Corona quarantine, with our busy schedule being forced to grind to a halt, but it was I, possibly the biggest introverted extrovert possible, who handled the hours locked up worse than anyone. You see, sports has been my life since I can remember. All our friends, family, coworkers, even passing acquaintances know that I am the sports guy in my little town. If someone needed a rumor vetted or a take heard, I was the one to do it. No matter the shape of the ball, I was the one with insight as to what was going on, and I just simply don’t have that crutch anymore. It is sobering for me to realize how much of my time, energy, personality was tied to sports. Large swathes of time were given over to teams and players I would and will never know, doing something I could never do, getting paid more money than I will ever have in my life.

You wanna know the thing that broke me and realized I need to refocus not only on myself but on my priorities? I stopped watching Doctor Who yesterday to turn on a two minute long YouTube video from the Browns as they unveiled their jerseys which didn’t show much in the video and I had to turn to Twitter for pictures anyway and they are actually the jerseys they used to wear only not really because everything is new and I still like them but seriously this is what we worry about now in this time of COVID? I’m not doing okay, boys.

Today should be the 20th game of the Cleveland Indians season, the end of a three-game set against the probably not scrappy Detroit Tigers, a breath of fresh air after six straight against the Minnesota Twins and Tampa Bay Rays, and a gasp before heading back into a 13 game stretch against 2019 playoff teams in the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees and the Rays again. We would have a better grasp on the season after these games, and yet we are sitting here wondering what we have to do to see even spring training again, hoping that the players are willing to isolate themselves, away from their families, in the Arizona heat for four months so we can maybe get a 120-game schedule together between the 10+ stadiums and training facilities available. If they do cancel the season, it’s not ridiculous to think we’ve already seen the last of Francisco Lindor in a Tribe jersey, that the Corey Kluber deal looks great! considering that the team got anything future wise out of his contract, that the dearth of offseason signings by the front office will inevitably look like a cash explosion for the payroll-strapped Cleveland Indians after going a year with no income.

The NFL draft, the height of unnecessary expenditures in both time, energy, and money, is going to be held over a Zoom call with all 32 teams and Mel Kiper sitting at helmet haired household, and I honestly don’t even feel like that’s real. We aren’t going to see the over-the-top suits of the top picks, the inevitable long wait of a prospect in the green room, the brohugs given to Roger Goodell by men almost double his size. Joe Burrow won’t be holding up a Bengals No. 1 jersey a week from today, at least not in person, and we won’t have hundreds of fans of any team that makes a bad pick booing in a raucous arena when some late-round player gets selected in the first. Will someone get Zoombombed while trying to get their pick in, causing the pick to come in late and some crafty GM sneaking up and stealing a player? That scenario is the biggest piece of sports drama we might have in 2020 and I don’t know how I can take it.

I’m not sure what I will do if there are no sports in 2020. The PGA tour is starting up in June, I’ve already taken to playing and watching entirely too much Overwatch and Dr. Anthony Fauci says sports, specifically baseball, can come back sooner if we simply do them without fans in attendance. Please, for the love of the Lord, give me something to do besides laundry.

Top 5 Favorite Baseball Players You’ve Seen

A friend tagged me in an exercise on social media I enjoyed and made me think, “I want to expound on this” so here it goes: name the top five players you have seen play baseball in no particular order. My list is as follows with my explainers on my picks below:

Albert Belle Ken Griffey Jr Francisco Lindor Greg Maddux Grady Sizemore

Belle was as violent to the baseball as possible, and he was the cleanup hitter for my favorite team in the mid-90s, right when sports began to creep into my consciousness. Becoming the first player to hit 50 home runs and 50 doubles, was enough to ingratiate Belle into my mind as amazing. Griffey was as smooth as any player I’ve ever seen. There is no better swing than his, and the air he brought to baseball, that youthful exuberance, filled a sport that is still as stodgy as ever with a flavor of coolness that can’t be topped, whether it be the audacity to wear his hat backwards in pregame, or how he laid out in centerfield, jumping high over those plastic-covered walls in Seattle. Lindor is possibly the best Indians player not named Bob Feller ever, period. Maddux was the thinking man’s pitcher and was 15 steps ahead of the hitter despite throwing a ball slower than my first car, a 1988 Plymouth Sundance. Being a wee lad myself, I loved seeing a guy totally dominate hitter with little to no heat, and his cerebral methods made me fall in love with the insides of the game, not just dongers. Grady Sizemore was everything to 18-year-old Gerbs. Manny Ramirez was my grandpa’s favorite Indian before he passed away and Sizemore took over the 24 as good as any player previous. Wreckless abandon hardly encapsulates Sizemore’s game, as he combined Kenny Lofton’s speed and range in center field with Manny’s bat and a crash test dummy for good measure. His rise to stardom was just as fast as his crash into obscurity, but we always remember those flashes. So drop your favorite five players you’ve seen in the comments and let’s talk.