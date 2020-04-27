An Ohio State-heavy NFL Draft…again

Sometimes throughout the year, the Ohio State Buckeyes don’t even have to recruit, games and the NFL Draft do all the recruiting work themselves. That’s, once again, what happened this past weekend throughout the 2020 NFL Draft for the scarlet and gray. While the Jim Tressel-, Urban Meyer-, and Ryan Day-led Buckeyes have dominated on the recruiting trail throughout much of their time in Columbus, the latter two have made Ohio State the place to be, competing with the likes of Alabama, Clemson, and a couple of others on the national recruiting sale. Currently, Day and his staff are absolutely killing it, both on the field and in recruiting. Thanks to Day and his superb coaching staff, the Buckeyes are almost able to get whoever they want, whether the prospect is from Ohio or any one of the other 49 states in the country.

Part of that is due to the success that Ohio State has had throughout nearly every Saturday in the NFL. Another part is due to the type of coaching staff that resides in Columbus. The last part? The NFL Draft. While LSU might have led the way with 14 draft picks, . the Buckeyes had the second most, coming in with 10. The biggest thing: The second- and third-overall picks donned the scarlet and gray throughout their entire respective college careers. Add in that former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow — who once played for the Buckeyes before graduating and deciding to transfer to LSU for his final two years of eligibility — was taken No. 1 and it’s evident that the Buckeyes are elite, both on the field and in terms of sending their players to the NFL. In fact, it was the first time in NFL Draft history that college teammates — Joe Burrow, Chase Young, and Jeff Okudah — were selected first-, second-, and third-overall to kick off the 2020 NFL Draft.

Let’s recap the 10 Buckeyes that were selected this past weekend:

DE Chase Young, No. 2 overall, first round (Washington Redskins)

CB Jeff Okudah, No. 3 overall, first round (Detroit Lions)

CB Damon Arnette, No. 19 overall, first round (Las Vegas Raiders)

RB J.K. Dobbins, No. 55 overall, second round (Baltimore Ravens)

DT DaVon Hamilton, No. 73 overall, third round (Jacksonville Jaguars)

OG Jonah Jackson, No 75 overall, third round (Detroit Lions)

LB Malik Harrison, No. 98 overall, third round (Baltimore Ravens)

S Jordan Fuller, No. 199 overall, sixth round (Los Angeles Rams)

WR K.J. Hill, No. 220 overall, seventh round (Los Angeles Chargers)

DT Jashon Cornell, No. 235 overall, seventh round (Detroit Lions)

Ohio State and USC entered the 2020 NFL Draft tied for the most first-round selections all-time, but with Young and Okudah (and eventually Arnette) all going within the first 19 picks of the draft, the Buckeyes officially became the program with the most first-round selections in the history of the NFL.

Updated through the end of the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft: pic.twitter.com/fk4oD9YCBX — Andrew Lind (@AndrewMLind) April 24, 2020

If it wasn’t for Burrow having such an outstanding season, Young most likely would have been the No. 1 pick. Many draft analysts believed the defensive end was the best player in the draft, but given Burrow’s rise and the fact that he’s a quarterback, the Cincinnati Bengals couldn’t pass up on him atop the draft.

Then came Okudah. While one analyst continues to believe that he was sloppy during the 2019 season (and even before), he was the top defensive back taken, expected to fill a glaring hole in Detroit and lead the Lions defense. While Arnette going in the top-20 was quite a surprise, he had a dominant season in 2019 as well after deciding to return to Columbus at the last minute. It was a decision that made him millions of dollars in the end. Even though many were surprised the cornerback was selected as early as he was, Day knew Arnette would be a first-round pick.

“He’s definitely a first-round talent,” the head coach said during a 30-minute teleconference following the draft.

While players such as Dobbins and Hill both fell in the draft, they landed in two great spots, with teams where they could very likely excel. All 10 players selected landed in great spots, honestly. The Redskins and Lions also seem to be trying to gain as many Ohio State fans as possible to go along with the New Orleans Saints, with a handful of former Buckeyes on each of their respective rosters.

Day can’t believe Hill fell to the seventh round, especially considering he became the all-time receptions leader at Ohio State this past fall.

“That one, I don’t understand. All he does is get open and make plays. I think a lot of guys missed on him.”

When you have the second- and third-overall picks, the recruiting does itself. Add in that Burrow once played for the Buckeyes and, well, it makes it even easier. Every high school prospect sees that. Want to win championships? Become a Buckeye. Want to achieve your childhood dream of playing in the NFL? Become a Buckeye. Want to receive a great education while doing all of that? Become a Buckeye.

There’s a reason Ohio State has one of the best recruiting classes year in and year out. Part of that is due to its great coaching staff. The other is the NFL Draft. This past weekend proved that yet again.