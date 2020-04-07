UFC, Podcasts, and The Simpsons in 2020… While We’re Waiting

Well, hello, everyone. It’s been a bit since I last checked in from the confines of my own socially distanced world. So, let’s talk about some stuff.

Thank Goodness for the UFC

Say what you want about Dana White, he’s a man of action. While other sports struggle to figure out how to carry on, Dana White is carrying on. Granted, his sport is made up of individual athletes competing one-on-one in an octagon-shaped ring. He doesn’t need to get two baseball or basketball teams’ worth of players healthy and mixing on the same court, or field. As those sports grapple with using college campuses or other options, Dana White has secured a private island to hold his fights and stream via ESPN to the whole world.

While he refused to disclose the location of the island, White assured that extensive testing facilities would be in place to make certain that only “100% healthy athletes” would be competing. The island will be closed to fans — with the event being streamed exclusively on ESPN — and only a select few members of the media will be permitted. Fighters will congregate in one place before private planes fly them to the island. White said that even the fighters “won’t know where they’re headed.” “We’ve been working on this since the world fell apart and every day, when we’d work on something, we’d wake up the next day and the world would change. This is definitely the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do.”

While there’s a vacuum created in the marketplace, Dana White is looking to be the first one in to fill it. The rewards will be humongous if he’s able to pull it off first.

Talking to Eric Sandy of the Cannabis Biz Times and Scene

Last week, I had a really nice long conversation with Eric Sandy. He is a journalist that worked full-time at Cleveland Scene magazine back when I used to do the podcast for them. He and I would take his stories and bring them to a podcast audience. Now, he’s joined the Cannabis Biz Times to report on the business of marijuana and other related products. Talk about a job that didn’t exist 20 years ago…

It was a great conversation and it included a 30-second review of the new Phish record. He’s a serious and talented journalist, but boy was it on-brand to have him do a review of the latest Phish record.

Please enjoy this conversation. We didn’t touch on COVID except for super-briefly in passing.

The Dery Brothers Get Nostalgic

What are a couple of Cleveland Indians experts supposed to do when there’s no baseball on the horizon? They go back in time. That’s maybe my biggest regret about missing baseball this early in the season. Let’s be honest, after opening day and before the weather gets good, the Indians aren’t yet must-see TV for all of us. What I miss is having the Dery Brothers keep me up-to-date on everything that’s happening in the early season. As they always remind us, those early games count just as much as the late-season ones.

My Kids are Obsessed with The Simpsons

I think my kids are up to season 20 or 21 of The Simpsons. I was a fan of the show, but I was never a superfan. It’s interesting to me just how much they want to binge it. It’s also a little sad to me how quickly they can gobble up 30 years of art that was painstakingly created. I mean, I don’t want to be the old guy fighting the wind, and I do not deny reality. There are certainly some benefits to life in 2020. It’s just that the enjoyment of this culturally iconic show is whizzing by my kids at record speed. It’s just interesting to see how a new generation is creating a relationship to art, given the technology of the time.

Also, this post on Reddit made me smile and my kids thought it was hysterical.

That’s the true magic, I guess.