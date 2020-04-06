Wellness check: WFNY Roundtable and community polls

Well, life certainly has been different for the past three weeks. Grocery stores might or might not have needed products. A lot of us are now working from home. Others have essential jobs with added worry and risk. Some have lost jobs.

Here at WFNY, we hope you are finding ways to make the best of whatever your personal situation is. We’ll continue to write about sports because that’s what we do… for today, let’s take a quick wellness assessment as we conducted a quite unofficial and unscientific one in Twitter polls last week.

Hope you join us on social media or in the comments. We’ll get through this together.

Spare Time

Spare time: during self-isolation have you found yourself with…

Scott: I’ve never been busier during the day, less so at night.

Andrew: I would say it’s about the same for me. I’m lucky enough to be able to work from home, so my days are still the same as they would be in the office. I save some time from not driving, but I’ve been trying to fill that time with productive things.

Bode: Less spare time for me. The efficiencies of not driving into work have been overtaken by the inefficiencies of managing people remotely, and other used-to-be normal tasks like going to the grocery store. Otherwise, it has been a good time to remove some domestic debt. Taking more time being hands-on with the kids’ school, sports, and hobbies. Just getting to ‘be there’ all the time with my wife has been an amazing luxury.

Poloha: A lot more when I’m not at work. While I’m certainly bored, I’m grateful that my family and I are all healthy. I’ll gladly be bored as long as we’re all healthy and it helps this pandemic end sooner rather than later.

Gerbs: My work week has changed drastically. Working from home is very sparse and now, luckily, I have one day during the week where I’m home with my kids all day. So I have more spare time during the day, the nights feel more open, and everyone is happy. It’s a win here for what it’s worth.

I was supposed to start coaching Spring outdoor soccer practice tonight. I think I’ll rewatch Tiger King instead. — Jim M😷ran (@jimmoran17) March 30, 2020

Anxiety

Anxiety: during self-isolation have you found yourself with

Scott: Normal anxiety levels.

Andrew: I would say I definitely feel elevated anxiety, although it’s gone down as I’ve adapted to this new reality. I’m not anxious about the virus, as much as I am about the economy. Which isn’t to say I think we shouldn’t be doing what we’re doing. Far from it. I take a lot of pride in how proactive Ohio has been. But I feel the toll this is taking on our economy and I worry about how bleak it might get as this isolation continues through the spring and into summer.

Bode: Once society moved towards ‘shelter in place’ in various forms, the resulting fall-out has matched my expectations, so that has helped me from feeling anxious about the virus itself. I feel more empathy towards those falling into financial difficulties (personal or business), than personal anxiety.

Poloha: The only reason I have more anxiety is due to my job, one in which I deal with a bunch of people on a daily basis. Watching the news also makes me a bit more anxious nowadays, but, then again, I want to stay up to date with what’s going on during this strange time in our world.

Gerbs: Much like Bruce Banner, I don’t show my anxiety because I’m always anxious. I’m the runner of the house, being that part of my week I do have to be out with the public on a very small basis, so grocery shopping, necessities at the store, picking up local takeout, all of those fall under my purview and as such I am more cognizant of my surroundings and a bit more worrisome about people in general being in my space.

Other than getting out to mass gatherings, this is easy to do with @Sonos system; #FireStick4K and my wife's cooking! — JN in Mentor (@jnmentor) March 31, 2020

News consumption

News: during self-isolation have you found yourself

Scott: More reading, but not news.

Andrew: Initially more, now far less. I have a lot of issues with the way the news has covered this that I won’t get into here, but these days I find myself mostly watching Governor DeWine’s briefings every day, and that’s about it. Other than the headlines I see on twitter, of course.

Bode: Quite similar to Andrew. Read a ton to get informed, now… enough to make sure there are no new developments. Otherwise, there is less news overall to follow.

Poloha: Same as Andrew and Bode. Twitter helps us keep track of the important news, obviously, but the negative news is getting quite old.

Gerbs: 2:00pm Wine with DeWine is basically the only news I watch or take in. I’ll see stuff in our Slack or on Twitter, but I block out most of it.

Watching/reading more Covid19 news. About the same otherwise. — 🤘🏻Bearded💀Nerd🦠 (@PJC76) April 1, 2020

Exercise

Exercise: during self-isolation have you found yourself

Scott: Exercising way less, but trying to make it work (resistance bands, walks, etc.).

Andrew: About the same. Which is, not a lot.

Bode: Since the kids need more hands-on training for their sports-at-home, I get a lot more exercise.

Poloha: Same. Given my job, I’m getting plenty of exercise/steps in.

Gerbs: More! We go for walks every evening now, and having the time to clean up our attic and basement have allowed for more active minutes during the day.

No sports/commute = a lot of free time. One hour workout in the morning (10k row). Work an 8 hour day (from home). Eat dinner. Take a 4 mile walk in the evening. The weather is the deciding factor on whether or not my wife @KatDawgg77 joins me on the walk. Cuts down on TV time. — Bob Thomas (@soapstarjo) April 2, 2020

Diet

Diet: during self-isolation have you found yourself

Scott: This has been my biggest issue — I’m eating what I have more than I am what I want.

Andrew: I don’t know if I would describe it as more or less healthy, but I do find myself eating a lot less than I used to. With it being somewhat hard to get groceries and impossible to get them quickly without going to the store (which I prefer not to do right now), I feel like I have less food on hand and I’m not really snacking at all right now.

Bode: Needing to keep stocked cupboards but without a way to limit what I bring to my workplace has left me eating more and less healthy.

Poloha: Yeah, about that. I’ve been eating pretty bad lately but it’s so hard not to when there’s nothing else to do but stay at home when I’m not working.

Gerbs: About the same, which is nice. Probably more snacking, which is surprising since I’m never not eating, but less takeout/fast food than normal and mostly home-cooked meals.

