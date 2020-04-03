The Cleveland Indians and the Order of the Quarantine

Quite a treat for all of you readers today. You might know Anthony DiPiero as one of the most positive members of Tribe Twitter (found @AnthonyDiPiero7) or perhaps as ‘that guy’ who was racing the Tribe Hot Dogs through the gates in an online meme. Regardless, DiPiero continues to bring joy and happiness, which we certainly can use as we wait for baseball.

“Happiness can be found, even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.” -Albus Dumbledore

Albus’ powerful words seem more relevant than ever in today’s world, don’t they? It’s hard to not feel down when one thing we all love, baseball, is missing. It’s a light that we look forward to every spring. Unfortunately, the light remains off. We’re looking for any news, replays, or simulated The Show games to get us through the darkness. It’s bad. I’m hopefully here to help fill the void, if even for a little bit.

Back in October, a Mazda 6, a Block-C magnet, and a Deathly Hallows decal triggered Michael Bode to ask me to combine two things that I love: The Cleveland Indians and Harry Potter.

I don’t consider myself an expert, but I have read the books and watched the movies enough to know that Dumbledore has a scar on his left knee that is a perfect map of the London Underground… So, pairing the projected Indians 26-man roster to Harry Potter characters? You don’t have to ask me twice.

I hope this brings a little bit of brightness to your day.

And, I solemnly swear that I am up to no good.

Let’s get started.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Tito as Albus Dumbledore

Tito is the wise, experienced and bespectacled leader. He puts his duty before his own well-being and will do anything to protect those around him.

Roberto Perez as Alastor Moody

Aurors are the best defense against the dark arts (and bad pitches)– and Roberto is the best at what he does. He protects the plate with a Gold Glove, casts dazzling game plans and puts the team before himself (while sacrificing his body to do so).

Sandy León as Kingsley Shacklebot

A solid Auror and the next man up. Should Roberto need to sit, the team is in good hands.

Carlos Santana as Ron Weasley

A true loyal and passionate friend. He is funny, quick-witted and may partake in a few shenanigans, but when things are looking bleak, there is no one else you would want by your side. Carlos did leave for a little while, but he came back to continue the fight, just like Ron. We would all be so lucky to have someone like Carlos in our lives.

César Hernandez as Summerby

César Hernandez is in a tough spot as he replaced the charismatic and lovable Jason Kipnis… just like Summerby replaced Cedric Diggory as Seeker on the Hufflepuff Quidditch team. César may very well be a better fit than Kipnis (I believe he is) but it’s hard to take over from a fan favorite.

Francisco Lindor as Harry Potter

There is only one Harry Potter, but in the Indians’ case– Francisco Lindor is *the* chosen one. The boy who was drafted at 17 years old. The boy who has grown into a star in the baseball world. The boy who is under immense pressure… you get it. Time is running out and he knows that he will need help to bring an elusive championship to Cleveland.

Jose Ramirez as Aberforth Dumbledore

Jose Ramirez and Aberforth Dumbledore cast the same Patronus charm– a goat.

Mike Freeman as Dean Thomas

Mike Freeman is a loyal and quiet ally. He does his thing when called upon and is just kind of there-– and there is nothing wrong with that.

Oscar Mercado as Ritchie Coote

The rookie on the team. He had a decent year and his career trajectory is still unknown- but I have a feeling that he will be in the Indians outfield for years to come.

Delino DeShields as Gilderoy Lockhart

Flashy and extravagant, Delino DeShields has already shown that he is one of the best dressed on the team. He is charismatic and has a wide smile but he’s also mysterious- and we’re not sure about his identity on the team just yet.

Franmil Reyes as Firenze the Centaur

Franmil is a majestic creature and his natural strength is a thing of beauty. There is not much more that needs to be said.

Domingo Santana as Cormac McLaggen

Like Cormac, Domingo has his moments and is best fit in a utility role on the team. Both also strike out a ton… in their own ways.

Jordan Luplow as a Boggart

We’re not exactly sure what Jordan Luplow is yet. He is scary good against lefties, but will he shape-shift into an all-around player? Or will he be the Indians worst fear of another failed platoon player? Only time will tell.

Jake Bauers as Seamus Finnigan

Jake Bauers is Seamus Finnigan. He is liked amongst his peers, but he can also be a bit arrogant. Like Seamus, Jake is at a crossroads– does he listen, change, and take the opportunity to be humbled? I think he does.

Shane Bieber as James Potter II

Shane Bieber is the heir to the franchise. The time with Lindor may be dwindling, but Shane is a rising star and potential Cy Young Award winner. His humble personality and hard-working attitude fit well with the team and the city of Cleveland. We are fortunate to have him lead the pitching staff for years to come.

Carlos Carrasco as Neville Longbottom

Carlos may be a bit goofy, but he is lovable and has grown into a very important part of the team over time. He has been through so much and he continues to fight. Carlos Carrasco *is* Neville Longbottom.

Carlos also deserves to be the one to deliver the final blow and break the Indians curse (much like Neville, who destroyed the final Horcrux).

Mike Clevinger as Xenophilius Lovegood

From the hair to the eccentric, hippy-like personality, this was the most obvious comparison. Both are also strong believers in the Deathly Hallows- Xenophilius sports a necklace of the symbol and Clevinger, a tattoo on his pinky finger.

Zach Plesac as Luna Lovegood

Sorry, Zach. As Clevinger’s workout partner and best friend, there is a “family” connection. Clevinger’s pitching repertoire and personality may be rubbing off on Zach, too (which isn’t necessarily a bad thing).

Adam Plutko as Ernie Prang

Adam Plutko has driven up and down I-71 so much that he made a career out of it– just like the quirky yet reliable Ernie Prang made a career out of driving the Knight Bus all across the United Kingdom. Plutko is out of options though so the bus is parked… for now.

Tito’s Army

Tito’s Army is his bullpen – a rebellion of arms that believes in his mission and are ready to join the fight when called upon.

Brad Hand

Nick Wittgren

James Karinchak

Emmanuel Clase

Oliver Perez

Adam Cimber

Hunter Wood

James Hoyt

Thank you for reading, and thank you to WFNY for this opportunity! Feel free to tell me how wrong I am in the comments below or tweet me @AnthonyDiPiero7.

Until next time… Mischief Managed.