June 19, 2016 forever: While We’re Waiting

With the sports-less life that we are currently dealing with due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ESPN and other sports-related television channels have had to get creative in what to air on throughout every day and night, trying their best to get as many viewers as possible. Well, they did an exceptional job at doing just that Wednesday night, at least in Cleveland, when they replayed Games 5 and 7 from the 2016 NBA Finals. For those that might have forgotten, that was the year that the Golden State Warriors blew a 3-1 series lead and the Cleveland Cavaliers won The Land its first major sports championship since 1964.

For many, like myself, it was another opportunity to watch greatness. While I’ve certainly replayed my fair share of highlights and film from throughout that game, I don’t think I’ve ever watched the entire 48 minutes all at once. That changed Wednesday night. Like many Clevelanders, I had reservations on my living room couch, set to watch Game 7 in its entirety for what seems like the first time since that special night. The memories, the goosebumps, the emotion. Much of it came back to me. Even though I knew the final result, there was a bit of nervousness that I still had. It didn’t compare to the feelings I had prior to and during Game 7 back in 2016, but a little bit of it was still there.

We all know what happened and June 19, 2016, and the days following that unbelievable night can (and will) never be taken away from each and every one of us, but it’s still crazy to look back and not only watch the game but watch it nearly four years later, knowing what we know now. Kyrie Irving was ridiculous, especially in Games 5 and 7. Little did we know, that would be his peak and he would not only already essentially have an exit plan in place to leave Cleveland, but would never be the same player again. LeBron was the King, much like he has been his entire career. Little did we know, he also might have had an exit plan in place and even if he didn’t, both us fans and LeBron alike didn’t know that Irving would want out less than two years later. Then there’s a guy like Tyronn Lue, a head coach who outcoached Steve Kerr in Lue’s first season as a head coach. Those are just some of the many storylines from not only Game 7 but that entire series as a whole.

Then there are the individual plays and sequences in that Game 7. Obviously, The Block and The Shot are the most popular (for obvious reasons), but JR Smith’s eight points in the third quarter to keep the Cavaliers in the game, Irving’s insane left-handed and-one off the top of the glass, Iman Shumpert’s four-point play, and a number of other plays certainly shouldn’t go unnoticed. Each and every one of those played a key role in Cleveland shocking the world that June night.

No matter what happens to Cleveland sports teams the rest of our lives, we will also have June 19, 2016, that we can not only look back on and cherish but brag about a bit as well. There will never be anything like that night. That’s what makes it so special.

Thank you, ESPN, for allowing all of us to re-live that insane night again. In a world that is looking for hope, being able to watch the Cavaliers be the first NBA team to come back from a 3-1 series deficit *and* break a 52-year drought in the process is certainly something that we can all hang our hats on. June 19, 2016 will always hold a special place in my heart. One that I will never ever forget. Many throwback games and highlight reels feature a Cleveland team or player getting embarrassed or losing. Wednesday night, Cleveland finally got a throwback game that they loved. How awesome is that?