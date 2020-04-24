2020 NFL Draft: Browns select TE Harrison Bryant of FAU at No. 115

The Cleveland Browns have kicked off Day 3 of the 2020 NFL Draft in the fourth round, selecting tight end Harrison Bryant of Florida Atlantic at No. 115 overall. Under new Head Coach Kevin Stefanski, the Browns are going heavily utilize the tight end position. So, Bryant will likely see time right away as the third tight end on the depth chart behind Austin Hooper and David Njoku.

Bryant was extremely productive at Florida Atlantic. He caught 65 passes for 1,004 yards and seven touchdowns in 13 games last season. This earned him unanimous All-American honors, first-team All-CUSA and the John Mackey Award, which is given to the best tight end in college football. He had at least 30 catches, 400 yards receiving and four touchdowns in his last three seasons at FAU.

New #Browns tight end Harrison Bryant caught 88.7% of his catchable targets in 2019. Additionally, he had (SIS): • 10.04 yards per target

• 117.3 receiver rating

• 14 broken tackles

• 83.1% first down % Another weapon for Baker and 12 personnel. — Cody Suek (@WFNYCody) April 25, 2020

What kind of TE is Harrison Bryant? He’s a pass catcher. In 2019, Bryant became the first college football TE since 2013 to finish with 1,000 yards receiving. — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) April 25, 2020

FAU TE Harrison Bryant receiving grades: 2017: 92.2

2018: 90.2

2019: 92.7 pic.twitter.com/KM1f0lkaF4 — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 25, 2020

Harrison Bryant had 730 slot receiving yards Most among all TEs in college football pic.twitter.com/t3xIYcK90P — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) April 25, 2020

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler ranked Bryant as the third-best tight end in the class. Here is what Brugler said about the newest Brown:

A three-year starter at Florida Atlantic, Bryant lined up at “F” tight end in head coach Lane Kiffin’s spread offense, occasionally seeing snaps inline, but mostly detached. He led all FBS tight ends in receptions and receiving yards as a senior and became the first tight end from a non-Power 5 program to win the Mackey Award as the nation’s best tight end. Bryant is an athletic receiver with the agility and ball skills to be productive in the quick game (slants, hooks, etc.) or down the seam. He is an efficient, try-hard competitor as a move blocker, but doesn’t have the power to face off against NFL defensive linemen on the edge. Overall, Bryant doesn’t have ideal bulk or power for the position, but he is a versatile pass-catcher with the savvy routes and adjustment skills to handle “F” tight end duties in an NFL offense.

Check out some of his college highlights: