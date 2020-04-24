2020 NFL Draft: Browns select IDL Jordan Elliott of Missouri No. 88

With the No. 88 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns selected interior defensive lineman Jordan Elliott of Missouri with their first of two third-round picks. Cleveland pulled off another trade to move down to this spot, giving up No. 74 and the seventh-round pick, No. 244, for this selection, No. 88, and a 2021 third-round pick. And, with this selection, the Browns once again made a value pick at a position of need. The Browns lack of interior defensive line depth showed up last season, so Elliott fills a need.

Elliott started his college career at Texas but transferred to Missouri after his freshman year. At Missouri, he played two seasons, including starting 12 games last season. In 2019, he had 44 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and three sacks. He was a team captain and led his team in tackles for loss. He was my sixth rated interior defensive lineman in the class. Here is what I said about Elliott during my pre-draft evaluation:

I think Jordan Elliott of Missouri is an interior defensive lineman who many are sleeping on in terms of his standing in the class. I have him as my No. 6 rated interior defensive lineman in the class, but he is part of the second tier still. He deserves to be mentioned in the group right behind Kinlaw and Brown. I would take a look at Elliott in the early second-round range.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler also ranked Elliott as his sixth-best defensive lineman in the class. Here is what he said about the newest Brown:

A one-year starter at Missouri, Elliott lined up at the one- and three-technique positions in defensive coordinator Ryan Walter’s versatile four-man front. After a non-descript freshman year at Texas and a solid backup season as a sophomore, he reworked his body and focus leading into the 2019 season and consistently graded above average on each tape. Physically impressive on the hoof, Elliott peppers blockers with his long, aggressive frame to earn an early advantage, locking out, finding the ball carrier and disposing of his man. While he can bend, inconsistent pad level was a common theme on his film that negated his flexibility. Overall, Elliott is strong and slippery with effort in pursuit and budding awareness, displaying all the tools to be a high-ceiling, scheme-versatile NFL starter – if the character checks out.

Jordan Elliott: The only Power-5 interior defender with 90.0+ run-defense AND pass-rush grades pic.twitter.com/xX4AqL88xj — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 25, 2020

Jordan Elliott: 91.4 PFF pass-rush grade since 2017 1st among NFL Draft DTs pic.twitter.com/cK6RR1uwxz — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 25, 2020

Check out some of Elliott’s college highlights: