2020 NFL Draft: Browns select OT Jedrick Wills Jr. at No. 10

The wait is over! The Cleveland Browns have made their selection in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, selecting offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. of Alabama at No. 10. Wills fills a huge need for the Browns. Left tackle was the biggest glaring need on the roster and Cleveland filled that hole with my No. 1-rated offensive tackle in the 2020 class. The need and value met perfectly here for the Browns.

Wills started every game at right tackle in his last two seasons at Alabama. His 13 games last season earned him second-team Associated Press All-American and first-team All-SEC awards. As I mentioned earlier, Wills was my No. 1 rated offensive tackle in the class. Here was my write-up of him from position rankings piece:

My No. 1 offensive tackle in the class is Jedrick Wills of Alabama. He is a complete tackle with the best technique in the crop. His feet and balance are superb, looking almost clinical in his movements. As a pass blocker, he shows great feet in his drop and has a strong anchor to take on rushers. As a run blocker, he is a powerful man with the ability to uproot defenders out of the way, creating holes for the running game. He is a clean prospect overall.

Although he will have to transition over from right tackle, WIlls should be able to instantly come in and start at left tackle for Cleveland from Day 1. His skill set easily fits on the left side even though he started every game at Alabama on the right side. I believe he has the best feet, technique and is the best pass blocker in the offensive tackle class this season. Wills is also a powerful run blocker who can toss defenders out of the way.

Jedrick Wills Jr. career at Alabama: 929 Pass-block snaps

Here are his strengths, according to The Athletic’s Dane Brugler, who had Wills as his No. 1 OT in the draft.

STRENGTHS: Mauling run blocker with the lock-on strength to uproot and generate movement…nasty competitor and highly aggressive, looking to assert his will from the first snap to the last snap…easily advances to the linebacker level and eliminates defenders…wide, flexible body type with excellent length…explosive through his hips and consistently blocks low-to-high…enough foot quickness to protect the corner…natural athleticism to recover after a false step…rarely bullied, firmly planting his feet in the ground to absorb contact…improved awareness to anticipate rush angles in pass protection…quick to replace his hands and reset on the move…his coaches call him a “student of the game” with the way he studies and prepares, showing an understanding of the “how and why” and cutting down on the mental errors (Michigan EDGE Josh Uche: “There’s no way you’re beating him on the same move twice.”)…started every game the last two seasons, playing 89.5% of Alabama’s offensive snaps.

