2020 NFL Draft: Browns select LB Jacob Phillips of LSU at No. 97

With their second third-round pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, No. 97 overall, the Cleveland Browns selected LB Jacob Phillips of LSU. He will come in and fill yet another big need on the defense at linebacker. This selection finishes off their Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft and continues the string of selecting SEC players with all four of the Browns picks coming out of the SEC, including to from LSU.

Phillips was highly productive at LSU. He played all three seasons at LSU, earning 26 starts in his last two years. In 2019, he had 113 tackles, 7.5 tackles for a loss, one sack, one forced fumble and one interception in 15 starts. He led the SEC in tackles in 2019 with those 113 tackles. He is known as one of the best tacklers in the linebacker class.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler had Phillips as his 17th rated linebacker in the draft. He said this about the Browns newest linebacker:

A two-year starter at LSU, Phillips was an inside linebacker in former defensive coordinator Dave Aranda’s 3-4 scheme. He wasn’t a high-profile name on the Tigers’ defense, but he padded the stat sheet as a junior, finishing as the top tackler for the national champions. Phillips is consistently around the football with his reliable reaction to movement, beating blockers to the spot and mirroring ball carriers. While a steady tackler (you can count his 2019 missed tackles on one hand), his body stiffness and questionable play strength won’t be as easy to mask at the next level. Overall, Phillips has limitations that lowers his NFL ceiling, but teams will be comfortable taking a chance on a player with his production, nose for the ball and straight-line speed – traits that project well to special teams.

