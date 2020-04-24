2020 NFL Draft: Browns select S Grant Delpit of LSU at No. 44

After trading down three spots from No. 41 to No. 44 in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns select safety Grant Delpit of LSU. While trading down with the Indianapolis Colts, the Browns picked up a fifth-round pick, No. 160 overall. Delpit is another pick where the value and need met perfectly. Safety was a big need on defense and the Browns have filled that with my No. 2 safety. It’s the second straight year that Cleveland has selected a defensive back from LSU in the second round.

“With the 44th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft the Cleveland Browns select … Grant Delpit, Safety, LSU.” 📺: #NFLDraft on ABC, ESPN + NFLN pic.twitter.com/x7C6Dj9WYu — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 25, 2020

Not only was he my No. 2 safety, but he was my No. 29 overall prospect in the class, which means the Browns got first-round value in the middle of the second round *and* added a fifth-round pick while doing so. He was highly productive at LSU, starting games in each of his years at LSU. In 2019, he had 65 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, nine passes defended and two interceptions in 14 starts. His season earned him consensus All-American honors, first-team All-SEC honors, and the Thorpe Award, which is given to the top defensive back in college football. Here is my write-up of Delpit in my pre-draft evaluation:

Delpit is an excellent athlete with the length teams love to have in the secondary. His skills in man coverage make him a valuable safety who will be able to cover tight ends and receivers in certain situations.

Delpit has the best man coverage skills of all the safeties in the class, which makes him a highly versatile player for the Browns secondary. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler said this about the newest Browns safety:

A three-year starter at LSU, Delpit was a starting safety in defensive coordinator Dave Aranda’s scheme, lining up free and strong and as a nickel. He quickly established himself as a face-of-the-program type of leader in Baton Rouge and drew comparisons to Troy Polamalu from his head coach, earning the coveted No. 7 LSU jersey. With his football IQ and athleticism, Delpit is quick to trigger vs. the pass and the run, trusting his keys and never second guessing himself. He often arrives too hot as a tackler and his overaggressive angles and poor finishing skills dent his batting average (there is no question that he was banged up in 2019 and how much that affected his production and performance is open to interpretation). Overall, Delpit needs to shore up his tackling inconsistency, but he is a rangy, smart and energetic player who quickly finds the football and attacks, projecting as an interchangeable NFL safety with starting potential.

Check out some of his highlights from LSU: