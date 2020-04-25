2020 NFL Draft: Browns select WR Donovan Peoples-Jones of Michigan at No. 187

The Cleveland Browns selected wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones of Michigan in the sixth round, No. 187 overall, of the 2020 NFL Draft. This is final pick the Browns have in the draft unless they trade back in. The Browns were looking to add depth to the wide receiver position and did so with this selection.

Peoples-Jones played three seasons at Michigan, contributing in all three years while in Ann Arbor. During his junior season in 2019, he caught 34 passes for 438 yards and six touchdowns. He notched 14 receiving touchdowns in his career at Michigan. The 6-foot-2, 208-pound wide receiver came into college as one of the highest-rated prospects out of high school. His production never met up to this billing, but some of that can be blamed on the poor quarterback play at Michigan.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler ranked People-Jones as the 24th best receiver in the class. Here is what Brugler said about the newest Brown:

A three-year starter at Michigan, Peoples-Jones was the “X” receiver in offensive coordinator Josh Gattis’ spread, pro-style scheme, lining up across the formation. While quarterback Shea Patterson and the inconsistent passing offense were partly responsible for his lack of production, he underachieved at Michigan, never developing into the team’s go-to threat (zero 100-yard receiving games in 37 career games). Peoples-Jones is naturally talented and competitive, making him capable of “wow” plays on tape. However, he needs a runway to get going and currently lacks the tempo, deception and short-area quickness to win as a route runner vs. NFL-level corners. Overall, Peoples-Jones is a physically gifted athlete with the size, ball skills and long-striding speed required to be a playmaker, but he isn’t a natural separator in his routes and reliability is a major concern, projecting as a high risk, high reward target.

Check out some of the highlights from People-Jones’ college career: