2020 NFL Draft: Browns select C Nick Harris of Washington at No. 160

The Cleveland Browns selected center Nick Harris of Washington with their fifth-round pick, No. 160 overall. This pick was acquired from Indianapolis when the Browns traded down with the Colts in the second round. Harris was a player many experts thought was going to go much earlier than where he actually went here.

Harris started every game his last three seasons at Washington. He was awarded first-team All-Pac 12 honors in 2018 and 2019 when he started 25 games over those two seasons. He played at right guard his sophomore season before moving to center for his junior and senior seasons. He is said to be a perfect fit in the zone blocking scheme that Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski is now going to run in Cleveland.

#Browns Fifth-round pick Nick Harris only allowed 4 sacks and 3 QB hits on 1,244 pass-block snaps with the Huskies from 2017-19 (PFF). Great fit in the zone scheme. — Cody Suek (@WFNYCody) April 25, 2020

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler ranked Harris as the fourth-best center in the 2020 class. Here is what Brugler said about the newest Brown:

A four-year starter at Washington, Harris started at guard before moving to center the past two seasons in former head coach Chris Petersen’s shotgun spread offense. Despite his position versatility in college, he is viewed as a one-position player by most around the league. Harris is quick and determined in everything he does on the football field, displaying the alpha attitude and intelligence that translates to the pro level. While he loves to finish and finds a way to stick to blocks, his body type will limit him in certain situations. Overall, Harris is scheme-specific and will be overlooked because he lacks ideal NFL measurables, but he has a terrific blend of smarts, technique and agility with a competitive playing temperament, displaying starter-level traits in a zone-blocking scheme.

Here is some game film of Harris when he faced Oregon in 2019: