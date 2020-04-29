Ranking the Browns’ position units following the 2020 NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns have had an extremely busy offseason. It started with the change at head coach and general manager with Kevin Stefanski taking over as head coach and Andrew Berry taking over as general manager. With the new regime in charge, the Browns were very aggressive in free agency with their two big additions being offensive tackle Jack Conklin and tight end Austin Hooper. The Browns also added numerous pieces on defense in free agency. Cleveland continued their roster retooling in the 2020 NFL Draft last week. The team added seven draftees including offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. in the first round and Grant Delpit in the second round. So, the Browns have made a lot of changes this offseason. With all of these changes, Cleveland’s roster is in a different position than it was three months ago. Therefore, here is how I rank the Browns’ position groups at this point in the offseason.

1. Running Backs

This position unit has two young Pro Bowl-level running backs in Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. Chubb is a top-three running back in the league with the ability to carry the offense. Hunt is another back who has the talent to be a lead back. Both running backs are very versatile, producing at a high level in the passing game as a receiver. And, to cap it off, the Browns added one of the best young fullbacks in the league, Andy Janovich. In Kevin Stefanski’s new offense, the fullback is a key cog and the run game is the backbone of the offense, so having a stacked running back unit is very important. This unit will be the strength of the offense.

2. Tight Ends

Talk about a turnaround. Coming into the offseason, the tight end unit was a position of need. But, the Browns added the top tight end on the free-agent market, Austin Hooper. They then drafted Harrison Bryant in the fourth round. With David Njoku already on the roster, this position is deep and very talented. Hooper and Njoku are both young talented tight ends with differing skill sets. They will complement each other well. Bryant was one of the better tight ends in the draft class and many believe he can contribute right away. Stephen Carlson is also on the roster and someone who flashed last season in limited time. Overall, the Stefanski heavily uses tight ends in his offensive scheme. He uses multiple tight end sets with regularity, making the depth of this position important. This unit will be a really fun one to watch this season.

3. Special Teams

I was already pretty high on this position coming out of the season. Both rookie kicker Austin Seibert and punter Jamie Gillan surpassed expectations last season. Seibert rebounded from a rough preseason to pull off a strong rookie season. He has room to improve, but he showed enough for me to believe he is the future of the position. Gillan was excellent. His leg power is a huge asset to the punt team. But, the Browns were missing a returner last season. So, the Browns added two very talented returners this offseason. JoJo Natson was signed in free agency primarily due to his return ability. And, in the draft, Donovan Peoples-Jones comes in as a very productive college returner. The team shored up the biggest hole in the special teams unit.

4. Quarterbacks

I still believe that Baker Mayfield is the franchise quarterback who can lead this team for many years to come. His down year last season was definitely a road bump, but I think he will be able to look past that sophomore slump and return to the productive ascent that we saw at the end of his rookie season. He has all the talent to be successful. The Browns needed an upgrade to the backup quarterback spot. They found it in the veteran quarterback, Case Keenum. Keenum gives the position experience and reliability. That is what teams look for in a backup quarterback, someone who they can rely on to come in on a moment’s notice.

5. Offensive Tackles

This unit came into the offseason has the biggest position of need on the entire roster. Luckily, the Browns knew it and aggressively upgraded to make it one of the better units on the team. The upgrade started in free agency with the signing of right tackle Jack Conklin, who was the top tackle on the market and slated to start at right tackle for the Browns. The Browns followed up that signing with the drafting of the No. 1 offensive tackle in my draft rankings, Jedrick Wills Jr. Wills is expected to start at left tackle, giving the Browns a talented starting tackle duo. Conklin and Wills should be the starting offensive tackles for many years to come. These additions also help by solidifying the depth of the position. Both Kendall Lamm and Chris Hubbard are valuable backups who can start in spots when needed. This position is a unit on the rise.

6. Wide Receivers

This position is absolutely loaded at the top of the depth chart. Despite his off-year last season marred with an injury, Odell Beckham Jr. is still one of the top wide receivers in the entire league. His offseason surgery will hopefully get him right back to his elite self. Jarvis Landry was the best wide receiver on the roster last season. He was highly productive and the most reliable receiver on the team. He also was fighting an injury, so hopefully, his offseason surgery will make him even better because he is now healthy. The problem is with the rest of the unit. The position lacks reliable depth. Rashard Higgins was re-signed this week, but his 2019 season was forgetful with more controversy than production. I don’t know which Higgins we will be getting this coming season. Damion Ratley has been ravaged with injuries and when he is on the field, he has not been very productive. Donovan Peoples-Jones is a young raw receiver, so the team should not rely on him to contribute right away. Depth is the problem here. The talent at the top should make this a top unit on the roster, but the lack of depth lowers its ranking.

7. Edge Defenders

This unit is pretty similar to the wide receiver position. Myles Garrett is an elite talent and the best defender on the roster. Next to him is Olivier Vernon, a talented edge rusher who was successful when he was on the field, but he suffered from injuries that cut his season down. He is the wildcard here. If Vernon can stay healthy, the Browns have a really talented starting duo. The Browns added some depth this offseason in the form of Adrian Clayborn. Clayborn gives the unit much-needed depth and pass-rush ability. Chad Thomas was given a big chance last season when the starters went down last year, but Thomas simply was not good enough to produce much of anything. This is the problem with the position. Depth is a question to a point here. With Vernon’s injury history, the team needs more than one reliable edge rusher to back up the starters. There is just a bit of uncertainty here due to Vernon and the depth of the unit.

8. Interior Offensive Line

The interior offensive line is led by center J.C. Tretter and left guard Joel Bitonio. Tretter has been one of the most reliable linemen for the Browns over the past few seasons. Bitonio is the Browns best offensive lineman on the roster. These two are the centerpieces of this unit. The reason this unit is not higher up is because of the right guard position. Right now, the position is unsettled with a likely training camp battle between Wyatt Teller and Drew Forbes. Teller may have the upper hand because of the experience, but Forbes has the most potential. Right guard is just a question mark right now. Nick Harris, the Browns’ fifth-round pick, is an interesting piece to watch because he is the backup center for Tretter, but he could be a potential right guard candidate if Teller or Forbes don’t step up.

9. Interior Defensive Line

This unit was addressed quite a bit this offseason. The biggest addition, Andrew Billings, was signed in free agency. He should be able to compete for a starting spot against Larry Ogunjobi. The Browns also drafted Jordan Elliott in the third round. Elliott has the talent to be a rotational contributor. The unit is led by Sheldon Richardson, who had a solid season last year. His starting partner last year, Ogunjobi, struggled with consistency. Ogunjobi has not been able to put it all together for an entire year, so the addition of Billings will give him some competition for his starting job. The group is a solid one with some nice depth, but beyond Richardson, the starting job next to him is up in the air going into the season.

10. Cornerbacks

Cornerback is a position that could quickly soar up this list this coming season. Right now, Denzel Ward is a top tier corner and the leader of the position. Greedy Williams is the wildcard of the unit. He struggled mightily in his rookie season, but he has so much talent to be successful in the league. The Browns added Kevin Johnson in free agency. He is a talented corner who should compete with Williams for a starting spot opposite Ward. Terrance Mitchell has been productive when he has played, but playing time has been inconsistent for him. This group overall, beyond Ward, is an unknown for me. Who will take the starting spot next to Ward? Who is the nickel corner on the team? These questions won’t be answered until they hit the field.

11. Safeties

The Browns safety position was a huge need this offseason. The Browns addressed this head-on and with quite a few additions. The biggest additions were Karl Joseph in free agency and Grant Delpit in the draft. Joseph seems to be in line to be the starting strong safety for the team. He has been a good player in his career, but he has yet to play a full 16-game season in his career. Delpit is a highly versatile and talented safety, who will likely start right away at free safety. His man coverage skills are extremely valuable for this secondary. Behind these two, the Browns have Sheldrick Redwine and Andrew Sendejo, who was acquired in free agency. These two are solid versatile players for the secondary. This unit just lacks reliability and certainty. There are now players who I can right now markdown as someone I know will be a strong reliable presence for the defense. I think Joseph and Delpit have the talent to be that, but we just don’t know yet. If these two players step up, this unit will succeed.

12. Linebackers

The linebacker unit is the weakest position on the roster. Both starting spots are up in the air going into the season. There are four linebackers vying for playing time here. Mack Wilson stepped in early last year to start the majority of games. He had some flash plays, but overall he struggled in his rookie season. B.J. Goodson was a free agent signing this offseason. He is a strong tackler who is best used as a run defender. Sione Takitaki received little playing time last season. He is the guy who could emerge this season if he can stay on the field. And, Jacob Phillips was drafted by the Browns in the third round. He is a good run defender and another strong tackler. These four right now are the guys competing for playing time at linebacker. No one is standing out. It is a unit without a sure thing.