WFNY 2020 NFL Mock Draft Roundup 8.0: While We’re Waiting

Outside of the Michael Jordan 10-part documentary series that began last Sunday night ESPN, the sports world has been starving for some sort of live sports coverage. While the NFL Draft isn’t necessarily a live sport, it gives sports fans something to discuss, analyze, and show some emotion toward in the sports world, one that has been quite different for over a month now. After months of mock drafts and predictions, the 2020 NFL Draft is finally here, set to begin Thursday night.

For the first time ever, everything will be done virtually, with no one allowed to meet in person. Instead of front office personnel meeting in their respective “war rooms” ahead of and during the draft, they will be forced to stay in their own homes, meeting virtually with the rest of their team’s front office members. That also means players won’t be in attendance for the draft or even be able to hold a party for it, rather just be with their family (and less than 10 people altogether). In a time that has been filled with plenty of unprecedented changes, the upcoming NFL Draft will definitely be one of those.

That said, this draft is as important as any other, even if Pro Days were unfortunately forced to be canceled for every college football program, making the right pick is still vitally important for every team, both now and in the future. With no Pro Days taking place at colleges throughout the country, game film and the combine will be counted on much more than ever before. As a whole, this virtual draft will be weird and more interesting than ever. It may no longer be in Las Vegas, but the NFL Draft is still vitally important for each of the 32 teams in the league, including the Cleveland Browns. With that, let’s take a look at the direction some mock drafts have the Browns going with the No. 10 pick in the first round. In case you don’t see some big-name analysts’ mocks, it’s due to them not have an updated one in the past week or so.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler: OT Mekhi Becton, Louisville

The Browns made a sizable upgrade at right tackle with the signing of Jack Conklin, but left tackle remains a large question mark. You could make an argument for any of these top tackles here or even a trade down for a player like Ezra Cleveland, but I think Becton fits what they want on offense.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.: OT Mekhi Becton, Louisville

Cleveland has a gaping hole at the left tackle spot and a valuable pick to help fill it, either with Becton or another lineman such as Jedrick Wills Jr., who played mostly on the right side at Alabama but has the athleticism to play on the left. Becton, one of my favorite prospects in this class, is a 6-foot-7, 364-pound road grader in the run game who also is light on his feet. Baker Mayfield has no excuse in 2020 if his tackles are Becton and free-agent signing Jack Conklin.

NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks: OT Mekhi Becton, Louisville

The ultra-athletic Becton is a natural left tackle with the capacity to dominate on the edges from Day 1.

CBS’ Bryan DeArdo: OT Andrew Thomas, Georgia

The Browns will boast a formidable duo at offensive tackle in 2020, with Thomas on the right side and Jack Conklin on the left side. Thomas was the 2019 recipient of the SEC’s Jacobs Blocking Trophy, the first Bulldog to win the award in 21 years

NFL.com’s Chad Reuter: OT Austin Jackson, USC

Trade: Browns trade No. 10 pick to the Saints for New Orleans’ No. 24 pick, third-round pick, and 2021 first-round pick. PROJECTED TRADE WITH SAINTS. The Browns pick up a third-rounder this year and a first-rounder in 2021 and still fill a pressing need.

NFL.com’s Peter Schrager: OT Jedrick Wills, Alabama

Another offensive tackle off the board, and this one is considered a Day 1 starter. Cleveland, still in need of offensive line help even after the Jack Conklin signing, is in a good spot to nab one of the top OTs in this class.

CBS’ Josh Edwards: OT Andrew Thomas, Georgia

Murmurs are growing that Thomas may not be available for the Browns to select here. There are also murmurs that Cleveland could trade down if that were to happen. Figure that out yourselves because he is on the board here and I’m taking him.

NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah: LB/S Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

The Browns need another offensive tackle, but Simmons might be too good to bypass. He is the perfect defender to match up with the division’s most dangerous playmaker, Lamar Jackson.

CBS’ Will Brinson: OT Mekhi Becton, Louisville

The Browns need a left tackle after getting Jack Conklin in free agency and land a big boy here

NFL.com’s Rhett Lewis: OT Tristan Wirfs, Iowa

Perhaps the most athletically gifted OT in this class, which we saw on display at the combine, Wirfs continues Cleveland’s push to upgrade the offense around Baker Mayfield, after the team signed tackle Jack Conklin and tight end Austin Hooper in free agency. Sports Illustrated’s Roy Larking: OT Tristan Wirfs, Iowa Cleveland will also be looking to add pass protection and run blocking help along the offensive line. Baker Mayfield was sacked 41 times and faced a lot of pressure last season. Wirfs has excellent size (6’5″, 320) and was impressive during the NFL Combine. He clocked a 4.85 40-yard dash, and that was the fastest time recorded by any offensive lineman at the combine this year. Wirfs was a true freshman starter and played three seasons for the Hawkeyes. Wirfs was the Big Ten OL of the Year in 2019. Fantasy Pros’ Mark Johnson: OT Tristan Wirfs, Iowa This is the best-case scenario for the Browns. With the tenth pick, they still have three of the top four offensive tackles to choose from. With the tenth pick, they select the most athletic of the bunch in Tristan Wirfs. Wirfs will come right in and hold down the left tackle position. Even in a worst-case scenario, Wirfs could slide inside to guard and be a franchise guard for a decade. Sports Illustrated’s Kevin Hanson: OT Tristan Wirfs, Iowa The Browns signed right tackle Jack Conklin to a three-year deal in free agency, but there is still a huge need at left tackle. The first true freshman to start at tackle during the Kirk Ferentz era at Iowa, Wirfs has freakish athleticism for his size and he has the versatility to play either tackle spot or kick inside, if necessary. Action Network’s Scott Smith: OT Andrew Thomas, Georgia The Browns avoided any semblance of improving the tackle position in 2019. Subsequently, Baker Mayfield’s play regressed as he was consistently playing under pressure. With new coach Kevin Stefanski now calling the shots, expect the tackle position to be addressed. If the Browns make this pick, Thomas may be the most complete option among the top tackles. The Browns have also been rumored as a potential trade partner for teams looking to move up for one of the top WRs. This may make sense as the Browns have also been linked to Ezra Cleveland, who may better fit Stefanski’s zone blocking scheme. Sports Illustrated’s Mark Morales-Smith: OT Jedrick Wills, Alabama The Browns desperately needed to address their offensive line this offseason, and adding two difference-making tackles is a great way to do that. They’ve already signed free agent tackle Jack Conklin, and now they are drafting an impressive athletic tackle out of Alabama. Wills thrives as a run blocker, but more than has the skills to protect the quarterback as well. The only concern here is that both Wills and Conklin are natural right tackles. However, I’m sure that’s not the worst problem to have. RealGM’s Jeff Risdon: LB/S Isaiah Simmons, Clemson This pick drove some intense personal debate inside my head. The two players I want most here for Cleveland, Wirfs and Kinlaw, are gone. Jedrick Wills is the best OT on the board but I’m not crazy about his scheme fit. None of the other LT prospects are anywhere close here for me. I’m not the biggest Simmons fan out there but the Browns happen to have a hole exactly where he fits best–coverage LB that can also attack downhill vs. the run.

To make it easier on you here are all of the players that were predicted to go to the Browns (and how many times they were):

OT Tristan Wirfs, Iowa: 4

OT Mekhi Becton, Louisville: 4

OT Andrew Thomas, Georgia: 3

OT Jedrick Wills, Alabama: 2

LB/S Isaiah Simmons, Clemson: 2

OT Austin Jackson, USC: 1

Here are the totals from all of the NFL Mock Draft Roundups combined:

What say you, Browns fans? Do you have a certain position(s) that you want the Browns to focus on early in the draft, specifically in the first round? Do you have a can’t-miss guy(s) that if they drop to No. 10, you want Cleveland to take and it would be considered a steal? Which position do you think they should focus on? If you had a perfect plan for the draft, specifically the first round, what would it consist of?

That said, if there is a certain mock draft(s) that you feel as though we should include in these, please let us know. The more mock drafts and predictions, the better.

