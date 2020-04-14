Cleveland Browns 7-Round Mock Draft, v8.0: While We’re Waiting

The NFL Draft is just over a week away, with the league preparing for an unprecedented format amid COVID-19. Commissioner Roger Goodell will be announcing picks from his basement in Bronxville, New York, while team front offices will be making picks from their respective homes via Microsoft Teams or on a league-wide conference call. One thing that hasn’t changed in 2020 is the importance of this draft on the future of the Cleveland Browns, who are looking to climb out of their perpetual presence in the AFC North basement (see what I did there?).

With that said, I present you with the eighth installment of the weekly “Mock Draft Wednesday” series . The Browns address many key needs, including a premier talent at left tackle, a former Saluki at free safety, an ultra-productive wide receiver, and a potential every-down linebacker to replace Joe Schobert:

Round 1, Pick 10 – Andrew Thomas | Offensive Tackle (Georgia)

The 6-foot-5, 315-pound tackle is primed to protect quarterback Baker Mayfield’s blindside for the foreseeable future. The former Bulldog and Jacobs Blocking Trophy award winner is currently Pro Football Focus’ (“PFF”) number one rated offensive tackle and eighth-ranked overall prospect for the 2020 NFL Draft. He is the highest graded draft-eligible offensive tackle from 2018-2019 (91.3), with only 37 quarterback pressures allowed on 1,075 pass-block snaps in three years as a starter (equates to an extremely efficient 3.4% pressure rate, per PFF).

Additionally, per Jordan Reid of The Draft Network: “Thomas’ combination of power, sturdiness, and awareness helped him become one of the best offensive tackles in the SEC from an early age. Possessing a thick trunk and a beefy upper half, he has the requisite strength throughout his frame in order to dislodge defenders at the point of attack. An above-average athlete, he also has the foot quickness in order to match and mirror as a pass protector. Hands that are like vice grips, his best asset is the movement he’s able to generate on the first level prior to climbing to others. With a consistent anchor, he can also nail his feet in the ground to halt the process of rushers attempting to attack him down the middle. As a result, his current traits make him an ideal candidate to play either tackle spot and experience success quickly. He has the characteristics to eventually become a top 10-12 offensive tackle in the league with continued development.”

Andrew Thomas, OT, #Georgia: • Wide body w/vice grips for hands

• Off the charts I.Q. and savvy (++)

• Bruiser in the running game

• Powerful – Leaves dents in defenders

• Reliable pass protector

• Downhill movement generator (+)pic.twitter.com/Sei9yMVx90 — Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) February 14, 2020

Round 2, Pick 41- Jeremy Chinn | Safety (Southern Illinois)

The Browns signed 32-year-old Andrew Sendejo (formerly of the Minnesota Vikings) to a one-year, $2.25 million contract this off-season, providing depth at a position of need for the squad. This signing, along with the presence of second-year safety Sheldrick Redwine, should not preclude the team from drafting a potential upper-echelon free safety in 2020 in Chinn.

With a 6-foot-3, 221-pound stature, Chinn fits the mold of an NFL free safety from a physical perspective. The former Saluki accumulated 243 tackles, 13 interceptions, 31 passes defended, and 6 forced fumbles throughout his career, resulting in a consensus second-team All-American nod in 2019. Additionally, he had an 88.5 run-defense grade, 82.4 coverage grade, and only allowed 0.59 receiving yards per coverage snap (PFF).

The level of competition must be weighed into the evaluation of Chinn (Souther Illinois’ most difficult matchup in 2019 was vs. Arkansas State), but his measurables, potential, and athleticism are undeniable.

Jeremy Chinn is a FS prospect in the 2020 draft class out of Southern Illinois. He posted an elite #RAS with elite size, elite speed, elite explosiveness, at the FS position.https://t.co/dF7ggmVrYo pic.twitter.com/CLvBXFonc0 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 6, 2020

Round 3, Pick 74 – Tyler Johnson | Wide Receiver (Minnesota)

The team could use another productive wide receiver to go along with perennial Pro Bowlers Odell Beckham, Jr. and Jarvis Landry. Perhaps no prospect fits the aforementioned mold better than Johnson, who sports a 6-foot-2, 200-pound stature and accumulated 164 receptions, 2,487 receiving yards, and 25 touchdowns in his final two seasons with the Golden Gophers. Further, per PFF, no other FBS wide receiver matched Johnson’s receiving grade (92.2) or total red zone receptions (19) in 2019. He would be a welcome addition to the offensive arsenal.

Talked to Antoine Winfield Jr. today, and he raved about Tyler Johnson as a playmaker and leader. Johnson isn’t for everyone, but his ability to separate at the short and intermediate levels should be coveted — deserves strong Day 2 consideration.pic.twitter.com/rpKkrCQ4gs — Austin Gayle (@PFF_AustinGayle) April 9, 2020

Round 3, Pick 97 (via Houston Texans) – Logan Wilson | Linebacker (Wyoming)

With the departure of Joe Schobert, linebacker is a need heading in the 2020 season for the Browns. One player who could fill his shoes is former Wyoming Cowboy Logan Wilson. Since 2017, Wilson recorded an overall grade of 93.3, run defense grade of 91.1 (highest among draft-eligible linebackers), pass-rush grade of 90.5 and a coverage grade of 91.1 (PFF). Additionally, the linebacker was named third-team All-American after his senior year, during which he accumulated 105 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, one sack, four interceptions, and seven passes defended.

#GoWyo LB Logan Wilson (no. 30) is one of the better tacklers and run defenders I've watched in this class PFF has him logged for 3,618 snaps in his four year CFB career and it's evident on tape how pro ready he is pic.twitter.com/fsbcwWoL7w — Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) March 26, 2020

Round 4, Pick 115 – Alex Highsmith | Edge (Charlotte)

Depth at the edge defender is a position of need for this team behind Myles Garrett, Oliver Vernon, and the newly-signed Adrian Clayborn.

In 2019, Highsmith had the sixth-best pass-rush grade in the country (91.4), coupled with 16 sacks that were the second-most (PFF). Granted, this was against Conference USA level talent, but the lofty numbers are worth mentioning. With some fine-tuning technique-wise by defensive line coach Chris Kiffin, the former 49er could add to his above-average agility and speed that tore apart lesser competition.

Round 6, Pick 188 (via Arizona Cardinals) – Lamar Jackson | Cornerback (Nebraska)

There is no such thing as rostering too many quality defensive backs in the modern-day NFL. As such, Lamar Jackson is the pick here. Throughout his career with his Cornhuskers as a three-year starter, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound cornerback only allowed a completion percentage of 42.9% (PFF), while also accumulating 92 solo tackles, 22 passes defended, and five interceptions. Per Dan Kadar of SB Nation: “The first, obvious thing you notice about Jackson is his size. There just aren’t many 6’3, 215-pound cornerbacks out there. And the key to being that big at cornerback is utilizing it. Jackson often does in how he reroutes receivers and gets his hands on them at the line. If a team needs a corner who can handle 6’3 or 6’4 wide receivers, Jackson is your man. He is a little limited, though, as being an outside cornerback. He’s not the fastest on the field, and speedy receivers do give him trouble. His size also limits his flexibility and how quickly he can flip his hips and keep up on complex routes. Some may like him more as a safety.”

Round 7, Pick 222 (via Green Bay Packers) – Stephen Sullivan | Tight End (Louisiana State University)

In my opinion, the later rounds of the draft are when teams can afford to take “flyers” on players that underachieved, have untapped potential, or could be molded to fit a specific role. Former LSU Tiger Stephen Sullivan fits that description, as a player who all but disappeared from the Steve Ensminger offense during the 2019 National Championship run, only accumulating 12 receptions on 14 targets for 130 yards. Sullivan is a massive human being, clocking in at 6-foot-5 and 248-pounds with a wingspan of 85 inches (NFL combine best at the position group). The tight end would provide for another target in the red zone for quarterback Baker Mayfield with a wide catch radius and leaping ability (36.5-inch vertical leap at the annual NFL Combine).

Your Turn

Who are your favorite prospects heading into the 2020 NFL Draft? What do you see as the team’s biggest needs?