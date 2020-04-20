2020 NFL Draft Best Individual Skill Sets: Safeties

Well, the sports scene is in uncharted territory because of the coronavirus. Sports are on hold. But, the NFL has filled the sports void over the past month with their busy offseason schedule. The offseason will crescendo this week with the 2020 NFL Draft. The Browns have already been incredibly busy in free agency, signing the likes of tight end Austin Hooper and right tackle Jack Conklin. So, these signings will affect what the Browns do in April at the 2020 NFL Draft.

The draft process has been happening in a less formal way as teams are not taking visits from the prospects and not attending Pro Days. The draft season has also been in full drive here at WFNY. We have been giving you our Mock Draft Wednesdays, my position rankings for the 2020 NFL Draft and following up each of those position rankings pieces by breaking down that position class’s top skill sets the next day. On Monday, I examined the last position rankings in the draft, the safety class. So, without further ado, here is how I see the safety class and who possesses the top individual skill sets in this class.

Best in Man Coverage

Grant Delpit, LSU

Delpit has the length and athleticism that helps him in man coverage. At 6-foot-3, he can handle tall tight ends and his great athleticism allows him to cover receivers. He shows good change of direction and closing speed to follow pass-catchers around the field.

Best in Zone Coverage

Xavier McKinney, Alabama

McKinney uses his IQ, instincts, and eyes to be able to move in zone coverage and read where the play is going. He uses his short-area quickness and burst to close on the ball. These two help him get to the ball incredibly quickly to make a play.

Best Run Defender

Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota

Winfield can lay a heavy and physical punch as a tackler. He is willing to get to the line of scrimmage and stick his head in traffic to help make the run stop. He has the mentality to be a tough run defender at safety.

Best Instincts and Football IQ

Xavier McKinney, Alabama

McKinney has great instincts and IQ at safety. He can quickly diagnose a play and react to where the play is going. He is not often late on moving toward the ball. These instincts and IQ help him excel in zone coverage.

Best Ball Skills

Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota

Winfield has really good hands for a safety. In 2019, he was able to pick off seven passes, showcasing his ability to high point a pass and get the interception. He is a playmaker because of these strong ball skills.

Best Versatility

Xavier McKinney, Alabama

McKinney can do almost anything for a defense. He was asked to do so much at Alabama. He can play in the box to help the run defense, line up in the slot in man coverage, play underneath zone coverage or go back in centerfield to be the man surveying the entire backend of the defense. And, he can blitz the quarterback with success.

Best Athlete

Jeremy Chinn, Southern Illinois

Chinn is a freak athlete. At 6-foot-3, 221 pounds, he ran a 4.45-second 40-yard dash and finished in the top two amongst safeties in both the vertical and broad jumps at the NFL Scouting Combine. He can explode to the ball using his explosive athleticism.