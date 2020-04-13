2020 NFL Draft Best Individual Skill Sets: Linebackers

Well, the sports scene is in uncharted territory because of the coronavirus. Sports are on hold. But, the 2020 NFL offseason is in full swing with the free agency period and next week, the 2020 NFL Draft. The Browns have been incredibly busy in free agency, signing the likes of tight end Austin Hooper and right tackle Jack Conklin. These signings will affect what the Browns do in April at the 2020 NFL Draft.

The draft process is happening in a less formal way as teams are not taking visits from the prospects and not attending Pro Days. The draft season is also in full drive here at WFNY. We have been giving you our Mock Draft Wednesdays, my position rankings for the 2020 NFL Draft and following up each of those position rankings pieces by breaking down that position class’s top skill sets the next day. On Monday, I examined the linebacker position rankings. So, without further ado, here is how I see the linebacker class and who possesses the top individual skill sets in this class.

2020 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Quarterbacks, Running Backs, Tight Ends, Wide Receivers, Offensive Tackles, Interior Offensive Line, Interior Defensive Line, Edge Rushers, and Linebackers

2020 NFL Draft Best Individual Skill Sets: Quarterbacks, Running Backs, Tight Ends, Wide Receivers, Offensive Tackles, Interior Offensive Line, Interior Defensive Line, and Edge Rushers

Best Athlete

Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

Simmons is a freak athlete. At 6-foot-4, he ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. His athleticism is so good that he is able to play multiple positions for his defense.

Best Coverage Ability

Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

Simmons’ athleticism allows him to be a versatile and talented coverage linebacker. He is able to play in zone, utilizing his speed to cover across the field and to close on a pass quickly. In man coverage, he is able to cover tight ends and slot receivers because of his unique athleticism.

Best Run Defender

Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma

Murray blends the explosive speed and quick read-and-react skills to be a successful run defender. He can live in the backfield with his ability to quickly penetrate through the gaps. He also shows solid ability to avoid or get away from blockers to stay free.

Best Tackler

Jordyn Brooks, Texas Tech

Brooks is a talented tackler. He is a physical player with the ability to stall a ball carrier at the first point of contact without giving up any further yardage. He is a good open-field tackler with the ability to close and finish on ball carriers in the open field.

Best Range

Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

Simmons has great range and that shows up in his run defense and pass coverage abilities. He is a sideline to sideline run defender with excellent closing speed. As a coverage linebacker, he can quickly cover a lot of ground in zone coverage.

Best Versatility

Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

Simmons has amazing versatility and has experience playing numerous roles for the defense. His athleticism allows him to rush the passer, play as a linebacker, cover in the slot and to play as a safety in coverage. He is the Swiss Army Knife for the defense.

Best Pass Rusher

Akeem Davis-Gaither, Appalachian State

Davis-Gaither has immense experience in college as a pass rusher. He was asked to rush as a blitzer and as an edge rusher at times. He shows good elusiveness to get around blocks to pressure the quarterback.