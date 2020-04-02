2020 NFL Draft Best Individual Skill Sets: Interior Offensive Line

Well, the sports scene is in uncharted territory because of the coronavirus. Most sports are on hold. But, the 2020 NFL offseason is in full swing with the start of free agency. The Browns were incredibly busy in the first week of free agency, signing the likes of tight end Austin Hooper and right tackle Jack Conklin. These signings will affect what the Browns do in April at the 2020 NFL Draft.

The draft process is also still in full swing, albeit in a less formal way as teams are not taking visits from the prospects and not attending Pro Days. So, the draft season is also in full drive here at WFNY. We have been giving you our Mock Draft Wednesdays, my position rankings for the 2020 NFL Draft and following up each of those position rankings pieces by breaking down that position class’s top skill sets the next day. On Thursday, I examined the interior offensive line position rankings. So, without further ado, here is how I see the interior offensive line class and who possesses the top individual skill sets in this class.

Best Athlete

C Matt Hennessy, Temple

Hennessy has great mobility for an interior offensive lineman. His agility is his biggest asset. He showed off his agility at the NFL Scouting Combine by posting the second-fastest three-cone drill time amongst all offensive lineman at 7.45 seconds.

Best Power/Strength

G Netane Muti, Fresno State

Muti is a powerful man who can create holes because of his strength and power. His strength was shown on full display at the NFL Scouting Combine when he lifted 44 reps in the bench press.

Best Run Blocker

C Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin

Biadasz was super productive as a run blocker. He shows the ability to create holes by moving defenders with strength, while also showing the mobility to get to a position to seal a lane for the runner. He can get to the second level and block downfield, too. Wisconsin is a run game machine and Biadasz was key in their run blocking success.

Best Feet

C Cesar Ruiz, Michigan

Ruiz has great feet. He is able to quickly get off the line of scrimmage and move his feet quickly to stay in front of pass rushers. He also shows his feet in how he can transition from blocker to blocker. His feet are always clean and never too quick that could cause him to be off-balance.

Best Technique

C Cesar Ruiz, Michigan

Ruiz is a technically sound offensive lineman. He shows great feet, a stable anchor and good leverage to consistently put out a clean rep. It is not often when you will find Ruiz fail because of his technique.

Best Pass Blocker

C Cesar Ruiz, Michigan

Ruiz shows off his feet and technique in his ability to pass block. Those two aspects allow him to be a really talented pass blocker for a center. He can read oncoming rushers well, moving his feet to transition to the oncoming blocker.

Best Versatility

G Robert Hunt, Louisiana-Lafayette

Hunt has played all across the line of scrimmage during his college career. He has playing experience at left guard, left tackle and right tackle. His athleticism and experience will lend him to be a versatile offensive lineman for an NFL team.