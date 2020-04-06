2020 NFL Draft Best Individual Skill Sets: Interior Defensive Line

Well, the sports scene is in uncharted territory because of the coronavirus. Most sports are on hold. But, the 2020 NFL offseason is in full swing with the free agency period. The Browns have been incredibly busy in free agency, signing the likes of tight end Austin Hooper and right tackle Jack Conklin. These signings will affect what the Browns do in April at the 2020 NFL Draft.

The draft process is also still in full swing, albeit in a less formal way as teams are not taking visits from the prospects and not attending Pro Days. So, the draft season is also in full drive here at WFNY. We have been giving you our Mock Draft Wednesdays, my position rankings for the 2020 NFL Draft and following up each of those position rankings pieces by breaking down that position class’s top skill sets the next day. On Monday, I examined the interior defensive line position rankings. So, without further ado, here is how I see the interior defensive line class and who possesses the top individual skill sets in this class.

Best Athlete

Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

Kinlaw is a 6-foot-5, 324-pound athletic freak with a long frame. He has immense power and strength, but also great get-off explosion and quickness for a man his size.

Best Strength/Power

Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

As I said earlier, Kinlaw has insane power. He explodes and bursts into the opposing blocker, laying great power into the blocker. Kinlaw can push blockers into the backfield before the blocker can even react.

Best Versatility

Marlon Davidson, Auburn

Davidson played on the edge for the majority of his time last season. But, he is best suited inside as an interior defensive lineman. His athleticism and experience will allow him to be utilized all across the line of scrimmage.

Best Run Defender

Raekwon Davis, Alabama

Davis is a stout run defender, who uses his arms to stalemate blockers from controlling him and then ripping away to find the runner. He does not give up much ground in the run game and has the athleticism to chase down runners from sideline to sideline.

Best Pass Rusher

Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

Kinlaw uses his explosive get-off to get a quick advantage against the opposing blocker. He then uses his great powerful hands and athleticism to win in numerous ways to get past the blocker and pressure the quarterback.

Best Hands Usage

Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

Kinlaw has heavy and powerful hands that can lay the wood on the blockers’ chests. But, he also has active hands to continue to battle with blockers to stay free and get away from their grasps.

Best Get-Off

Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

This is the best single skill set in the interior defensive lineman class. Kinlaw explodes off the line of scrimmage with great timing. This get-off gives an early advantage against blockers.