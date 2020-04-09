2020 NFL Draft Best Individual Skill Sets: Edge Rushers

Well, the sports scene is in uncharted territory because of the coronavirus. Sports are on hold. But, the 2020 NFL offseason is in full swing with the free agency period and in a couple of weeks, the 2020 NFL Draft. The Browns have been incredibly busy in free agency, signing the likes of tight end Austin Hooper and right tackle Jack Conklin. These signings will affect what the Browns do in April at the 2020 NFL Draft.

The draft process is happening in a less formal way as teams are not taking visits from the prospects and not attending Pro Days. The draft season is also in full drive here at WFNY. We have been giving you our Mock Draft Wednesdays, my position rankings for the 2020 NFL Draft and following up each of those position rankings pieces by breaking down that position class’s top skill sets the next day. On Thursday, I examined the edge rusher position rankings. So, without further ado, here is how I see the edge rusher class and who possesses the top individual skill sets in this class.

Best Athlete

Chase Young, Ohio State

Young is a freak athlete with the combination of great size, speed and strength. At 6-foot-5, 264 pounds, he has the explosive athleticism that is not seen in many guys his size. His agility at his size is impressive to see as he can change direction and slip through creases with relative ease. He is an amazing athlete.

Best Get-Off

Chase Young, Ohio State

Part of Young’s great athleticism is his great explosive get-off at the snap. He explodes off the line of scrimmage and gets around the edge in an instant. His burst in his first few steps in unmatched and is incredibly hard to stay in front of.

Best Hands Usage

Chase Young, Ohio State

Young has excellent hands. He is able to utilize numerous quick hands moves to stay free from blockers grasps. His hands also are powerful forces to lay a heavy punch against the opposing lineman. His hands are some of his best assets as an edge rusher.

Best Versatility

Zack Baun, Wisconsin

Baun has the skill set to fill numerous roles for a defense. I believe he is best as an edge rusher, but he also has the ability to be a standup outside linebacker with the ability to cover well in pass coverage and to run sideline to sideline as a run defender.

Best Strength/Power

A.J. Epenesa, Iowa

Epenesa is a huge edge defender with great strength and power. He is able to consistently push his blocker into the backfield with his strength and power. It is not often when you see a blocker be able to push him off his spot. He is a big, strong man.

Best Run Defender

Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State

Gross-Matos has good awareness and is a patient run defender with good discipline. He uses his length well and can set a stout edge. He uses his hand well to quickly disengage from blockers to get free to track down the runner.

Best Pass Rusher

Chase Young, Ohio State

Young is the best pass rusher in the class and it is by a wide margin. His athleticism and strength are huge assets to him as a rusher. But, he adds great hands and an array of pass moves that makes it even harder to control when he rushes the passer.