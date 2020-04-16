2020 NFL Draft Best Individual Skill Sets: Cornerbacks

Well, the sports scene is in uncharted territory because of the coronavirus. Sports are on hold. But, the 2020 NFL offseason is in full swing with the free agency period and next week, the 2020 NFL Draft. The Browns have been incredibly busy in free agency, signing the likes of tight end Austin Hooper and right tackle Jack Conklin. These signings will affect what the Browns do in April at the 2020 NFL Draft.

The draft process is happening in a less formal way as teams are not taking visits from the prospects and not attending Pro Days. The draft season is also in full drive here at WFNY. We have been giving you our Mock Draft Wednesdays, my position rankings for the 2020 NFL Draft and following up each of those position rankings pieces by breaking down that position class’s top skill sets the next day. On Thursday, I examined the cornerback position rankings. So, without further ado, here is how I see the cornerback class and who possesses the top individual skill sets in this class.

Best in Man Coverage

Jeff Okudah, Ohio State

He is as smooth as they come in man coverage. His feet are clean and quick with the ability to transition easily when changing directions. He has the speed and athleticism to mirror any receiver. He has good length to reach for a pass to knock it away from the receiver. His instincts and eyes are also an asset for him in man coverage.

Best in Zone Coverage

Damon Arnette, Ohio State

Arnette was productive in zone coverage. He has good instincts and is quick to read passes and break on them using his solid athleticism. He also has excellent ball skills to fight for the ball at the catch point.

Best Athlete

C.J. Henderson, Florida

Henderson is a great athlete. He ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. He tested in the top ten amongst cornerbacks in both the vertical and broad jump tests. And to top it off, he benched 20 reps on the bench press.

Best Run Defender

Bryce Hall, Virginia

Hall has good size and plays with good physicality for a cornerback. He is able and willing to stick his nose in the middle of traffic to help stop the ball carrier. He shows the good tackling technique and a solid ability to fight through or around blocks.

Best Instincts

Jeff Okudah, Ohio State

Okudah is a smart cornerback who has strong eyes to read the quarterback. His instincts allow him to get in the right position to make a play on the pass. These instincts also help him to quickly break toward the line of scrimmage to make a stop versus a run or short pass play.

Best Ball Skills

Damon Arnette, Ohio State

Arnette has great ball skills. He uses his tenacity and athleticism to always fight for the ball. He has good timing to knock passes away from receivers. And, when he is in position, he can make the interception.