2020 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Safeties

Well, we are in unprecedented times. All sports are either canceled and postponed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. However, the 2020 NFL Draft is here! WFNY has been here for you to get you familiar and ready for the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Cleveland Browns have been extremely busy this offseason. It started with the changes at head coach and general manager but now has moved to the free agency. The Cleveland Browns have made numerous signings so far in the free agency period. The most notable and big money additions came on offense in right tackle Jack Conklin and tight end Austin Hooper. But, the Browns have also made numerous moves on defense, too. So, Cleveland is trying to fill some of their biggest holes before they enter the draft. This will also free up the Browns to open their options up more in the 2020 NFL Draft.

With all of this in mind, I have been examining each of the positions in the upcoming draft, giving my top five prospects at each position group, while also giving my thoughts on the overall class for each position. I began on the offensive side of the ball for this series, but I am now finishing up my prospect rankings series with the safety position. Here are my top five safeties and my overall thoughts on the safety class in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Top Five Safeties

1. Xavier McKinney, Alabama

2. Grant Delpit, LSU

3. Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota

4. Ashtyn Davis, California

5. Jeremy Chinn, Southern Illinois

Best of the Rest: K’Von Wallace (Clemson), Kyle Dugger (Lenoir-Rhyne), Terrell Burgess (Utah) and Kenny Robinson (West Virginia)

Which safety do you feel stronger about than most people?

I really like Ashtyn Davis of California. He is your prototypical centerfielder for the defense. His speed and explosion allow him to range all across the field to make plays from sideline to sideline. He can close on plays with great quickness and shows a strong, technically-sound tackling ability to bring the ball carrier down. He is fun to watch.

Who is your No. 1 safety in the class and why do you believe he is the best safety?

Xavier McKinney of Alabama is my No. 1 safety in the class. McKinney was asked to do numerous roles at Alabama and he did almost all of them very well. His eyes, IQ and instincts are excellent tools in his toolbox. He seems to know where the ball is going instantly, allowing him to break toward the ball quicker than anyone. His coverage skills are versatile. He is great at covering the underneath zones, utilizing his quick change of direction, IQ, instincts, and eyes to quickly close on the ball. But, he also can cover centerfield and in man coverage. He also helps out in the run game, showing solid tackling ability along with a willingness to get physical.

What are your thoughts on the overall safety class? How would you rate the class?

I like the top of this class, but the depth is not great. I think there are two safeties who I would be comfortable taking in the late first round, early second round. Then after my top two, I have probably four safeties I would take in the second or third rounds. Following my top six, which includes K’Von Wallace of Clemson, I do not have a strong feeling about the rest of the class.

Who has the best single skill set and what is that skill set?

I think Alabama’s Xavier McKinney has the best skill set in the class and that is his versatility. McKinney can do so much for the defense. He excels in zone coverage especially in covering underneath routes. He can cover in man coverage and also go back to centerfield to be the watch over the entire defense. He can line up in the box and help out in the run game. And, he also has shown a nice ability to blitz. McKinney is a do-it-all safety.

Who is a sleeper safety who you are keeping an eye on?

I believe K’Von Wallace of Clemson is underrated and a sleeper in this class. He deserves to be mentioned toward the top of this class. His coverage ability is one of the best in the class. He can cover in a multitude of coverages and is extremely adept defending the slot. He plays tough with a solid tackling ability as well. But, his coverage ability will make him a big contributor in the NFL.

What is the impact of this safety class to the Browns?

The Browns will be heavily involved in this safety class. I think by the end of Day 2, the Browns will have drafted one of my top five safeties. The Browns are a little light in the safety unit, so the Browns need to address this position with an early pick.