2020 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Linebackers

Well, we are in unprecedented times. Almost all sports are either canceled and postponed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. However, the 2020 NFL Draft is still scheduled for next week. WFNY is here for you to get you familiar and ready for the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Cleveland Browns have been extremely busy this offseason. It started with the changes at head coach and general manager but now has moved to the free agency. The Cleveland Browns have made numerous signings so far in the free agency period. The most notable and big money additions came on offense in right tackle Jack Conklin and tight end Austin Hooper. But, the Browns have also made numerous moves on defense, too. So, Cleveland is trying to fill some of their biggest holes before they enter the draft. This will also free up the Browns to open their options up more in the 2020 NFL Draft.

With all of this in mind, I have been examining each of the positions in the upcoming draft, giving my top five prospects at each position group, while also giving my thoughts on the overall class for each position. I began on the offensive side of the ball for this series, but I have now turned my attention to the defense, moving now to the linebacker position. Here are my top five linebackers and my overall thoughts on the linebacker class in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Top Five Linebackers

1. Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

2. Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma

3. Patrick Queen, LSU

4. Willie Gay Jr., Mississippi State

5. Logan Wilson, Wyoming

Best of the Rest: Jordyn Brooks (Texas Tech), Malik Harrison (Ohio State), Akeem Davis-Gaither (Appalachian State), Evan Weaver (California) and Troy Dye (Oregon)

Which linebacker do you feel stronger about than most people?

I really like Kenneth Murray of Oklahoma. Murray has great closing speed and can chase ball carriers down from sideline to sideline. He is like a missile and excels versus the run. His ability to read and react is incredibly fast with the ability to plant and explode down toward the ball. He is fun to watch as he runs all over the field.

Who is your No. 1 linebacker in the class and why do you believe he is the best linebacker?

Isaiah Simmons of Clemson is by far the best linebacker in the class. He is one of the most versatile players in the entire draft class. His athleticism allows him to perform multiple duties and roles for a defense. He is great at reading a play and then quickly closing on the play. His coverage skills are exceptional. He is great both in man and zone coverage. He is a prototypical modern linebacker.

What are your thoughts on the overall linebacker class? How would you rate the class?

I think this is a solid class. It has elite talent in Isaiah Simmons of Clemson. It also has two other first-round talents. Following my top three, I think the depth is pretty good in the Day 2 and early Day 3 range. There is a lot of valuable skill sets littered through this group.

Who has the best single skill set and what is that skill set?

Clemson’s Isaiah Simmons has the best skill set in the class and that is his versatility. Simmons can play numerous positions on the defense. His athleticism and skill set allow him to move around a defense to do whatever the defense needs. He is able to defend the run, rush the passer and go out into coverage.

Who is a sleeper linebacker who you are keeping an eye on?

I think Logan Wilson of Wyoming is a linebacker people are sleeping on in this class. Wilson is No. 5 in my rankings, but few draft analysts have him in their top five. I believe his athleticism and closing speed are really good and fit what teams look for in the modern linebacker. He will be able to play in coverage and play sideline to sideline.

What is the impact of this linebacker class to the Browns?

The Browns will definitely be in the market for a linebacker. It may not be early, but the Browns most likely will come out of this draft with at least one linebacker. The team lost both starting linebackers, so depth and talent are an issue at the position.