2020 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Interior Offensive Line

Well, we are in unprecedented times. Almost all sports are either canceled and postponed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. However, as of now, the 2020 NFL Draft is still scheduled for late April. WFNY is here for you to get you familiar and ready for the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Cleveland Browns have been extremely busy this offseason. It started with the changes at head coach and general manager but now has moved to the free agency. The Cleveland Browns have made numerous signings so far in the free agency period. The most notable and big-money additions came on offense in right tackle Jack Conklin and tight end Austin Hooper. But, the Browns have also made numerous moves on defense, too. So, Cleveland is trying to fill some of their biggest holes before they enter the draft. This will also free up the Browns to open their options up more in the 2020 NFL Draft.

With all of this in mind, I have been examining each of the positions in the upcoming draft, giving my top five prospects at each position group, while also giving my thoughts on the overall class for each position. The series began with the most important position on the roster, quarterbacks. I am now turning my attention to the final position group on the offense, the interior offensive line. Here are my top five interior offensive linemen and my overall thoughts on the interior offensive line class in the 2020 NFL Draft.

2020 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Quarterbacks, Running Backs, Tight Ends, Wide Receivers and Offensive Tackles

2020 NFL Draft Best Individual Skill Sets: Quarterbacks, Running Backs, Tight Ends, Wide Receivers and Offensive Tackles

Top Five Interior Offensive Linemen

1. C Cesar Ruiz, Michigan

2. G Jonah Jackson, Ohio State

3. C Matt Hennessy, Temple

4. C Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin

5. G Ben Bredeson, Michigan

Best of the Rest: C Lloyd Cushenberry III (LSU), G Robert Hunt (Louisiana-Lafayette) and C Nick Harris (Washington)

Which interior offensive lineman do you feel stronger about than most people?

I really don’t have a strong feeling for any of the interior offensive lineman in the class. I just don’t like this class overall and there is no player who really popped out to me more than others.

Who is your No. 1 interior offensive lineman in the class and why do you believe he is the best interior offensive lineman?

Center Cesar Ruiz of Michigan is my No. 1 interior offensive lineman. Ruiz is slightly above the rest of the pack. Ruiz has good movement skills with the ability to quickly get into the correct blocking technique. His movement skills allow him to be a good pass blocker, but also a run blocker who can get to the second level to block downfield. He also shows good strength.

What are your thoughts on the overall interior offensive line class? How would you rate the class?

As I stated earlier, I am not a big fan of this class and do not think highly of it overall. I think there are a handful of solid interior offensive line prospects, but not top tier ones who I would be confident taking in the first round. I wouldn’t spend a first-rounder on any of these guys. I think the top tier will run off the board in the second to third rounds. I think there are four in that group with three centers and a guard making that group up.

Who has the best single skill set and what is that skill set?

I think Michigan center Cesar Ruiz’s clean and quick technique is the best skill set in the class. He gets into his blocking sets extremely quickly. He is never surprised by a rusher. He can get into the right position to stay in front of the rusher, utilizing his great movement ability. Ruiz is just a clean prospect.

Who is a sleeper interior offensive lineman who you are keeping an eye on?

I think center Tyler Biadasz of Wisconsin is a prospect who people are sleeping on overall. I believe he deserves to be considered in the top tier of the interior offensive line class. If your team needs a starting center right away, I think Biadasz is one of the top choices for your team to choose from.

What is the impact of this interior offensive line class to the Browns?

The Browns may want to look at an offensive guard given what they have at right guard. But, I do not like this class, so I wouldn’t expect the Browns to find someone they think can impact their roster right away. I would not target this area in this year’s draft class.