2020 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Interior Defensive Line

Well, we are in unprecedented times. Almost all sports are either canceled and postponed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. However, the 2020 NFL Draft is still scheduled for later this month. WFNY is here for you to get you familiar and ready for the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Cleveland Browns have been extremely busy this offseason. It started with the changes at head coach and general manager but now has moved to the free agency. The Cleveland Browns have made numerous signings so far in the free agency period. The most notable and big money additions came on offense in right tackle Jack Conklin and tight end Austin Hooper. But, the Browns have also made numerous moves on defense, too. So, Cleveland is trying to fill some of their biggest holes before they enter the draft. This will also free up the Browns to open their options up more in the 2020 NFL Draft.

With all of this in mind, I have been examining each of the positions in the upcoming draft, giving my top five prospects at each position group, while also giving my thoughts on the overall class for each position. I began on the offensive side of the ball for this series, but I am now turning my attention to the defense, starting with the interior defensive line. Here are my top five interior defensive linemen and my overall thoughts on the interior defensive line class in the 2020 NFL Draft.

2020 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Quarterbacks, Running Backs, Tight Ends, Wide Receivers, Offensive Tackles, and Interior Offensive Line

2020 NFL Draft Best Individual Skill Sets: Quarterbacks, Running Backs, Tight Ends, Wide Receivers, Offensive Tackles, and Interior Offensive Line

Top Five Interior Defensive Linemen

1. Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

2. Derrick Brown, Auburn

3. Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M

4. Neville Gallimore, Oklahoma

5. Ross Blacklock, TCU

Best of the Rest: Jordan Elliott (Missouri), Raekwon Davis (Alabama), Davon Hamilton (Ohio State), Marlon Davidson (Auburn) and Rashard Lawrence (LSU)

Which interior defensive lineman do you feel stronger about than most people?

I feel stronger about Javon Kinlaw of South Carolina, so much so that I have him as my No. 1 interior defensive lineman. Kinlaw has the ideal size and body type you would want in an interior defensive lineman. He jumps off the screen with his get-off explosion and has a great combination of power and quickness. He is a unique athlete.

Who is your No. 1 interior defensive lineman in the class and why do you believe he is the best interior defensive lineman?

As I said earlier, Javon Kinlaw of South Carolina is my No. 1 interior defensive lineman. He is a freak athlete with explosive get-off that can stun an opposing blocker and get a quick advantage over them. He also has immense power that he can put out through a well put together frame. On top of that, he has good speed and quickness to beat defenders with speed moves when necessary. His talent jumps off the screen to me.

What are your thoughts on the overall interior defensive line class? How would you rate the class?

I really like this class of interior defensive linemen. There are two elite talents in Javon Kinlaw of South Carolina and Derrick Brown of Auburn. Below them, I think the second tier has a group of four guys, who I would take in the late first round or the early to middle of the second round. And, then after that, there are solid prospects who can fill roles given their skill sets. I think there will be quite a few productive interior defensive linemen coming from this class.

Who has the best single skill set and what is that skill set?

I think the best single skill set in the class is South Carolina’s Javon Kinlaw’s get-off. His ability to explode off the line of scrimmage is amazingly quick, explosive and powerful. He can get upfield so quickly because of this ability and he can lay so much power on the opposing blocker with this initial get-off. It is impressive to watch.

Who is a sleeper interior defensive lineman who you are keeping an eye on?

I think Jordan Elliott of Missouri is an interior defensive lineman who many are sleeping on in terms of his standing in the class. I have him as my No. 6 rated interior defensive lineman in the class, but he is part of the second tier still. He deserves to be mentioned in the group right behind Kinlaw and Brown. I would take a look at Elliott in the early second-round range.

What is the impact of this interior defensive line class to the Browns?

I think the Browns should be right in the middle of this class given their lack of depth at the interior defensive line. Given the depth and talent of this class, I think the Browns could look to grab one of these guys with their second-round pick. If the Browns move back in the first round, I could see them using some of their picks they get to grab at least one of these talented defenders.