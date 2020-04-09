2020 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Edge Rushers

Well, we are in unprecedented times. Almost all sports are either canceled and postponed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. However, the 2020 NFL Draft is still scheduled for later this month. WFNY is here for you to get you familiar and ready for the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Cleveland Browns have been extremely busy this offseason. It started with the changes at head coach and general manager but now has moved to the free agency. The Cleveland Browns have made numerous signings so far in the free agency period. The most notable and big money additions came on offense in right tackle Jack Conklin and tight end Austin Hooper. But, the Browns have also made numerous moves on defense, too. So, Cleveland is trying to fill some of their biggest holes before they enter the draft. This will also free up the Browns to open their options up more in the 2020 NFL Draft.

With all of this in mind, I have been examining each of the positions in the upcoming draft, giving my top five prospects at each position group, while also giving my thoughts on the overall class for each position. I began on the offensive side of the ball for this series, but I have now turned my attention to the defense, moving to the edge rusher position. Here are my top five edge rushers and my overall thoughts on the edge rusher class in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Top Five Edge Rushers

1. Chase Young, Ohio State

2. Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State

3. K’Lavon Chaisson, LSU

4. Zack Baun, Wisconsin

5. Jonathan Greenard, Florida

Best of the Rest: A.J. Epenesa (Iowa), Curtis Weaver (Boise State), Julian Okwara (Notre Dame), Terrell Lewis (Alabama) and Alex Highsmith (Charlotte)

Which edge rusher do you feel stronger about than most people?

I feel stronger than most people about Jonathan Greenard of Florida. He is my No. 5 rated edge rusher in the class. He shows excellent bend on the edge with the ability to cut tight corners to the quarterback. He also shows a good array of pass rush moves to use as a pass rusher. He deserves to be mentioned amongst the top rushers of the class.

Who is your No. 1 edge rusher in the class and why do you believe he is the best edge rusher?

Chase Young of Ohio State is by far the best edge rusher in the class. He is an elite prospect and one of the best overall players in the entire draft class. His pass-rush ability is on another level compared to the rest of the class. He has great explosive athleticism paired with great hands and agility to get around blockers. He also is a strong player who can stand stout on the edge versus the run. He is an amazing prospect.

What are your thoughts on the overall edge rusher class? How would you rate the class?

I think this edge rusher class is a solid one. It has an elite prospect in Chase Young. Behind Young, I think there is a group of five who I would be comfortable taking in the latter half of the first and early second round. The class is then filled out with a lot of interesting prospects who have strong skill sets in certain areas that can fit a role for a team. It is a solid class.

Who has the best single skill set and what is that skill set?

Ohio State’s Chase Young has the best single skill set in the class and that is his pass-rush ability. He is a dominant rusher with the ability to beat a blocker in numerous ways with speed and power. His technique is almost perfect with his hand usage that makes him incredibly hard to stay in front of. Young’s agility makes him slippery, allowing him to slip between blocks in the inside rushes and allowing him to cut corners around the edge with razor precision. He is a great pass rusher.

Who is a sleeper edge rusher who you are keeping an eye on?

I think Alex Highsmith of Charlotte is a sleeper edge rusher to keep an eye on. He has a really good get-off. He can gain a quick advantage with this burst off the line of scrimmage. Highsmith also has good agility to avoid blockers and slip through creases to penetrate into the backfield.

What is the impact of this edge rusher class to the Browns?

I think the Browns could be in the market for an edge rusher. The team added Adrian Clayborn this offseason, but the team needs to add more depth after last season showing how little they had at the position. The middle rounds could be the spot for the Browns to target one of the edge rushers in this class.