2020 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Cornerbacks

Well, we are in unprecedented times. Almost all sports are either canceled and postponed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. However, the 2020 NFL Draft is still scheduled for next week. WFNY is here for you to get you familiar and ready for the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Cleveland Browns have been extremely busy this offseason. It started with the changes at head coach and general manager but now has moved to the free agency. The Cleveland Browns have made numerous signings so far in the free agency period. The most notable and big money additions came on offense in right tackle Jack Conklin and tight end Austin Hooper. But, the Browns have also made numerous moves on defense, too. So, Cleveland is trying to fill some of their biggest holes before they enter the draft. This will also free up the Browns to open their options up more in the 2020 NFL Draft.

With all of this in mind, I have been examining each of the positions in the upcoming draft, giving my top five prospects at each position group, while also giving my thoughts on the overall class for each position. I began on the offensive side of the ball for this series, but I have now turned my attention to the defense, moving now to the cornerback position. Here are my top five cornerbacks and my overall thoughts on the cornerback class in the 2020 NFL Draft.

2020 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Quarterbacks, Running Backs, Tight Ends, Wide Receivers, Offensive Tackles, Interior Offensive Line, Interior Defensive Line, Edge Rushers, and Linebackers

2020 NFL Draft Best Individual Skill Sets: Quarterbacks, Running Backs, Tight Ends, Wide Receivers, Offensive Tackles, Interior Offensive Line, Interior Defensive Line, Edge Rushers, and Linebackers

Top Five Cornerbacks

1. Jeff Okudah, Ohio State

2. C.J. Henderson, Florida

3. Kristian Fulton, LSU

4. Damon Arnette, Ohio State

5. A.J. Terrell, Clemson

Best of the Rest: Jeff Gladney (TCU), Noah Igbinoghene (Auburn), Trevon Diggs (Alabama), Jaylon Johnson (Utah) and Bryce Hall (Virginia)

Which cornerback do you feel stronger about than most people?

Damon Arnette of Ohio State is a guy I really feel strongly about in this class. I love his versatility, physicality and ball skills. He can play in any kind of coverage with the feistiness and athleticism to meet the ball at the catch point and fight to get the ball away from the receiver. He is being overlooked because of Jeff Okudah’s presence.

Who is your No. 1 cornerback in the class and why do you believe he is the best cornerback?

Jeff Okudah of Ohio State is a complete cornerback who can do it all. He has almost no weak spots in his game. He has the best overall cover skills in the class with the ability to play really well in man and zone coverage. He has good ball skills. He is a smooth operator and technician at cornerback. He also contributes to the run defense with good tackling ability and toughness to get around blocks.

What are your thoughts on the overall cornerback class? How would you rate the class?

This cornerback is really good with excellent depth. It has an elite talent in Jeff Okudah of Ohio State, who should be off the board within the first three picks. After him, I have four to five guys who I would be comfortable taking in the first round. But, this class has quite of few more quality and intriguing corners who will be able to make an NFL team.

Who has the best single skill set and what is that skill set?

I believe Ohio State’s Jeff Okudah has the best skill set in the class and it is his overall coverage ability. He is just so clean in every kind of coverage scheme. He has great mirror skills, but also explosive breaking ability to close on a pass in off coverage or zone. His feet are so quick and fundamentally sound, leading to little mistakes. He is just a clean technician as a cover corner.

Who is a sleeper cornerback who you are keeping an eye on?

Amik Robertson of Louisiana Tech is a sleeper cornerback to keep an eye on. He is undersized, but he plays a physical brand of football, showing he is willing to go up against anybody in spite of the size difference. He was highly productive in college and should be a cornerback a team takes in the middle rounds who will be productive in the slot.

What is the impact of this cornerback class to the Browns?

The Browns could definitely be in the market for a cornerback. It may not be on the top of the list, but if a value pick comes up at this position, the Browns will not hesitate to take cornerback no matter the round. The depth of the class should give them an opportunity for this to happen.