A cautiously optimistic Browns fan: While We’re Waiting

The NFL Draft has been the Cleveland Browns’ Super Bowl for quite some time. Almost every year since 1999, to be exact. Since success has on the actual football field has been few and far between, one of the things the Dawg Pound has enjoyed the most is the NFL Draft. Sometimes, the draft gives fans false hope. Every team improves during the draft, adding players that either fill needs or add depth to the roster. While Browns fans have had their fair share of high expectations, this draft and offseason as a whole seem different.

I’m not here to say that the Browns are going to the Super Bowl or even guaranteeing a playoff spot this upcoming season. Following most drafts, Cleveland fans are usually ecstatic, thinking that they got the “biggest steal” or the best draft overall. It’s what being a fan is all about. This year seems different, though.

After having such high expectations last season, ones that were far too high in hindsight, I have lower expectations but much higher hope heading into this fall. If last season taught us anything, it’s that we, as Browns fans, shouldn’t get too far ahead of ourselves. After the Browns traded for Odell Beckham Jr. the last offseason, among other moves, Cleveland fans thought their favorite NFL team was a lock to make the playoffs. It’s one of the many reasons last season was such a letdown, a crushing one that was seemingly far worse than watching the Browns win just one game in 2015-16. Expectations are, well, expected, but it’s a reminder that Cleveland fans need to slow their expectations, is all.

That said, The Browns not only have talent across the field, but they now have a legitimate offensive line to pair with some much-needed depth, something that they really missed in 2019. This past weekend, Cleveland added talent throughout the entirety of the draft. Whether it was late or early, many NFL Draft analysts believe that the Browns made some really good picks for solid players that are nice additions to the roster and even the starting lineup.

To recap, here are all of the selections the Browns made in the 2020 NFL Draft:

Analysts loved what the Browns did this past weekend. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler gave them the third-best draft of all 32 teams in the league. Pro Football Focus gave them an A+.

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft, PFF Big Board rankings 11. Jedrick Wills Jr. OT

15. Grant Delpit S

23. Jordan Elliott DT

184. Jacob Phillips LB

147. Harrison Bryant

93. Nick Harris

159. Donovan Peoples-Jones WR Grade: A+ pic.twitter.com/FiTgdJJBWG — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 26, 2020

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler gave the Browns his third-favorite draft among the 32 NFL teams.

Favorite pick: Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

A top-five ranked player on my board, the Browns drafted the best tackle in the class at No. 10 overall. I took some heat last fall when he shot to the top of my tackle rankings, but that reflects the tape and the Browns were able to get him. There is a projection with him moving from the right side to left tackle, but he has all the talent to do so and make Pro Bowls while on his rookie contract. My only gripe with the Browns’ class was their decision to draft Jacob Phillips over Malik Harrison, but I loved every other pick. Day three pick who could surprise: Harrison Bryant, TE, Florida Atlantic Part of the reason the Browns are so highly ranked on this list is the way they maximized the value of their three Day Three picks. Bryant might not be a bully as a blocker, but he can stretch the seam and shine in the quick passing game. Bryant has the talent to be an upgrade over David Njoku this season.

WFNY’s own Michael Bode gave the Browns an A-, believing that they got a B+ in ‘Need Grade, ‘A’ in Best Available, and ‘B+’ in Intelligent Trading.

One of Cleveland’s biggest downfalls last season were their two offensive tackles. This offseason, they have added Jack Conklin in free agency and drafted Jedrick Wills Jr., a guy that many believe will lock down the left side of the offensive line for years to come. General manager Andrew Berry and company have turned one of the Browns’ most glaring weaknesses into one of the team’s strengths heading into the 2020 season. Then came the rest of the draft, one that was filled with selections that some thought should be picked much higher than they were, including their last three picks, specifically.

In Bryant, the Browns selected a playmaking tight end that, in head coach Kevin Stefanski’s offense, will be used even though he might be TE3 to start the season, behind Austin Hooper and David Njoku. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler not only views the former FAU pass catcher as his third-best tight end in the draft but as his favorite

It will take a few years (or even more) to find out if the Browns actually had a successful draft this time around, but in a ‘rapid reaction’-type world that we live in, it certainly looks like Cleveland helped themselves quite a bit this past weekend. Whether it’s filling glaring holes, adding depth, or just leaning on the potential in the later rounds, it’s hard to complain about any of the Browns draft picks. You could always nitpick, but overall, it was a very solid weekend for the orange and brown.

Now, it just comes down to how Stefanski and his coaching staff do in their first season on the shores of Lake Erie. Baker Mayfield must improve on his Year 2, a season that was filled with plenty of interceptions, bad habits returning, and just a much worse season than his rookie campaign; the offensive line must improve, which is expected given the moves that have been made this offseason; the offense, as a whole, has to gel better, which is expected given the type of playmakers that the Browns have surrounded Mayfield with; the defensive line has to continue to get to the quarterback; the linebacking corps, which many consider one of the worst in the league, must develop and prove people wrong; and last but certainly not least, the defensive backfield must keep opposing quarterbacks and offenses in check. Oh, and, while some may downplay the role of the special teams, the Browns improved their returning units tremendously this offseason, which is significant when all is said and done.

That’s what gives me hope for the future, one that I believe will be filled with much more success than in recent memory, the success that I hope turns into the Dawg Pound being filled with fans donning the orange and brown in the postseason. Hope might be all we have right now, but it certainly seems like the light at the end of the long, dark tunnel is much brighter than it has been in quite some time. That’s what matters most. That’s what makes me more optimistic now more than ever.