2020 NFL Draft Top 50 Big Board

The 2020 NFL Draft is just one day away. We will finally get a live sports event! We at WFNY have been getting you ready for the three-day draft in a variety of ways. Over the last few months, I have examined every position class in the upcoming draft, giving my top five prospects at each position, looking at all the best skill sets in position classes and relaying my overall thoughts on each position. It has now come down to this. Today, I release my top 50 big board, taking a look at the 50 best prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft. So, without further ado, here is my top 50 big board for the 2020 NFL Draft.

1. Edge Chase Young, Ohio State

Young is the best prospect in the entire class. His pass-rushing ability is on a rare level from college prospect, showing a refined ability to win numerous ways.

2. CB Jeff Okudah, Ohio State

Okudah is one of the most complete corners to come in the last handful of drafts. He is a well-rounded corner who excels in man coverage but is also strong in zone coverage while offering toughness in the run game.

3. QB Joe Burrow, LSU

Burrow is my top quarterback. His accuracy and pocket presence are great. But, his toughness and playmaking ability are what push him up even more in my rankings.

4. LB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

Simmons is a player who can do it all on defense. He can cover in man coverage, cover the field in zone coverage, go sideline to sideline to defend the run and even rush the passer.

5. IDL Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

Kinlaw is one of my guys in this class. He has freakish athleticism with great length. His get-off is amazingly quick for an interior defensive lineman. But, the power is what pops off the film for him. He can uproot blockers with ease. He is fun to watch.

6. OT Jedrick Wills, Alabama

Wills is my top offensive tackle in a class that is stacked with top tier talent. The technique is the name of the game for Wills, along with amazing power and quick feet. He is the cleanest tackle in the class with few weaknesses.

7. OT Andrew Thomas, Georgia

Thomas is not far behind Wills as the top tackle in the class. He is a good athlete which allows him to succeed in both pass and run blocking. I really like his ability to recover. When he makes a misstep, he has the athleticism and ability to quickly get back in the right position to win the rep.

8. WR CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma

Lamb is probably the best offensive playmaker in the class. He can make big plays after the catch using his athleticism, strength, and vision to elude defenders.

9. QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

Tagovailoa came into the year as the clear top quarterback in the class, but his injuries sunk his stock quite a bit. He has all the talent to succeed in the NFL, but his injury history is worth a lot of attention.

10. IDL Derrick Brown, Auburn

Brown is another really good athlete at the interior defensive line spot. His combination of movement skills and strength helps him live in the backfield as a penetrating defender.

11. WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

Jeudy is the best route runner in the class and one of the best route runners I have ever evaluated. His short-area quickness and flexibility allow him to gain so much separation on just his route running alone.

12. S Xavier McKinney, Alabama

McKinney is my top safety in the class. He is a versatile safety who can do numerous roles for a defense. He uses his IQ, eyes, instincts, and quickness to be incredibly fast to the ball.

13. OT Mekhi Becton, Louisville

Becton is a mammoth of a man, but not many men his size can move like him. He has really good movement skills to be able to succeed as a pass blocker. His potential is incredibly high because of his athleticism and size.

14. CB C.J. Henderson, Florida

Henderson is the best athlete in the cornerback class. His ability to flip his hips and run with receivers is what makes him so intriguing as a prospect.

15. OT Tristan Wirfs, Iowa

Wirfs is my fourth rated offensive tackle, but his 15 overall on my big board. That shows the depth of this offensive tackle class. Wirfs is a great athlete with the ability to move so well for a man his size, but also great strength to move defenders out of the way.

16. Edge Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State

Gross-Matos is a complete edge rusher who excels as a run defender but has the makings to be a really dangerous pass rusher. His athleticism and hands allow him to get away from blockers and into the backfield.

17. LB Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma

Speed, speed, speed. Murray is a great athlete with excellent closing speed to read and react quickly to where the ball is going. He can run all over the field.

18. WR Laviska Shenault, Colorado

Shenault is built incredibly well for a receiver. His combination of size and athleticism makes him one of the most unique receivers in the class. His playmaking ability when he has the ball in his hands is one of the best in the class.

19. OT Josh Jones, Houston

Jones is my fifth and final top tier offensive tackle in the class. I consider him as part of the top group with the other four top offensive tackles in the class. Jones has great athleticism that makes him greatly successful as a pass blocker.

20. QB Justin Herbert, Oregon

Herbert is a good athlete for a quarterback. He shows pocket mobility, along with a strong arm to make some tough and deep passes.

21. RB Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin

Taylor is the top running back in the class. He shows great patience and vision to find the holes and then excellent speed to hit and pull off explosive runs.

22. IDL Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M

Madubuike is yet another interior defensive lineman with good athleticism. He shows good agility and hands to beat blocks and get into the backfield.

23. WR Denzel Mims, Baylor

Mims is a big, fast receiver with the potential to be time playmaker in the NFL. He offers great hands and ball skills to be a quarterback’s dream because the quarterback can be a little off target but still complete the pass because of these assets.

24. Edge K’Lavon Chaisson, LSU

Chaisson is an explosive edge rusher. His ability to burst off the line of scrimmage and then show great bend around the edge makes him such a dangerous pass rusher.

25. CB Kristian Fulton, LSU

Fulton was a highly productive corner for LSU. He is another well-rounded corner with the coverage versatility to play in numerous schemes.

26. LB Patrick Queen, LSU

Queen is a modern linebacker with the speed and athleticism to play in coverage. He shows a good burst to close on the ball and make a play.

27. IDL Neville Gallimore, Oklahoma

Hey, another athletic interior defensive lineman. Gallimore has good quickness that allows him to be a penetrating interior defender for a defense.

28. Edge Zack Baun, Wisconsin

Baun is one of the more versatile players in the class. He should be an edge rusher primarily in the NFL because of his athleticism and skill set, but he has the ability to go back in coverage as a linebacker.

29. S Grant Delpit, LSU

Delpit is an excellent athlete with the length teams love to have in the secondary. His skills in man coverage make him a valuable safety who will be able to cover tight ends and receivers in certain situations.

30. Edge Jonathan Greenard, Florida

Greenard is a complete edge rusher, but he is really dangerous as a pass rusher. He can be blockers with an array of moves, both inside and outside moves.

31. WR Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State

Aiyuk is a playmaker with great athleticism. After the catch, he can pull off huge plays. He also can take the top off the defense because of his speed.

32. S Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota

Winfield is a fun safety to watch. He is a physical safety who plays tough against the run. And, in coverage, he is a playmaker because he has excellent ball skills to pick off passes.

33. WR Henry Ruggs III, Alabama

Talk about speed. Ruggs has elite speed and explosion. His ability to leave defenders behind in a flash is amazing to watch. You can’t teach this speed.

34. RB J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State

Dobbins is a big-play running back with speed, balance, and vision. He is a complete back with the ability to catch passes and block.

35. CB Damon Arnette, Ohio State

Arnette is being overlooked given his two teammates are my No. 1 and 2 prospects. Arnette is a versatile and tough corner. He is really good in zone coverage and shows strong ball skills.

36. C Cesar Ruiz, Michigan

Ruiz is the top interior offensive lineman in the draft. He has good movement skills and a nice technique to get in the right position to block.

37. IDL Ross Blacklock, TCU

Blacklock is a big man but shows excellent lateral quickness to sidestep blockers and squeeze through the cracks of the offensive line.

38. S Ashtyn Davis, California

Davis is an explosive athlete and one of the best centerfielders in the entire draft. He can play sideline to sideline and close in a hurry.

39. CB A.J. Terrell, Clemson

Terrell was a highly productive corner at Clemson. He is coverage versatile corner with the ball skills teams want in a corner.

40. WR Tee Higgins, Clemson

Higgins is a big, fast receiver. He has really good ball skills to high point passes with his size and athleticism, making him tough to defend.

41. RB D’Andre Swift, Georgia

Swift is an elusive running back. He has insane cutting ability to cut on a dime and leave defenders tackling at the air.

42. RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU

Edwards-Helaire has incredible agility and balance. He can run around or through a defender.

43. WR Michael Pittman, USC

Pittman is a big, fast receiver. But, he also is a nice route runner, who can separate from defenders with this skill set.

44. OT Ezra Cleveland, Boise State

Cleveland is a really good athlete at the offensive tackle position. His movement skills make him incredibly enticing for NFL teams.

45. QB Jordan Love, Utah State

Love is a quarterback with a huge ceiling. He has the strongest and most talented arm in the class. He also is a big-time playmaker, who thinks the play is never over.

46. WR Justin Jefferson, LSU

Jefferson combines good hands and strong body control to put himself in prime positions to make the catch. He is a fundamentally sound receiver.

47. S Jeremy Chinn, Southern Illinois

Chinn is an elite athlete with great size and athleticism. His ability to stop and close on routes is one of his best skill sets as a safety.

48. LB Willie Gay Jr., Mississippi State

Gay is a great athlete with the ability to play sideline to sideline. His skill set will allow him to be a three-down linebacker.

49. Edge A.J. Epenesa, Iowa

Epenesa is a huge edge rusher with great strength and power. He can be productive as both a run defender and pass rusher.

50. S K’Von Wallace, Clemson

Wallace is an underrated safety. He has excellent coverage ability to play in a variety of coverages. He also adds toughness as a safety.