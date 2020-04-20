An All-Ohio State 2020 NFL Draft for the Browns

What if the Cleveland Browns selected an Ohio State Buckeye with each of their picks in the 2020 NFL Draft? It will never happen, but it’s certainly fun to think about, especially for fans who love both the Buckeyes and the Browns.
Even though it’s nearly impossible, let’s take a look at what an All-Ohio State NFL Draft would look like for the Browns this year.
A quick heads up: No trades are allowed. At times, we might have to reach ion a player n order to draft a Buckeye.
Round 1, Pick 10: CB Jeff Okudah
While DE Chase Young would be the obvious first-round pick for the Browns here, with him projected to be the second player off the board, it’s just not possible to draft him at No. 10, unfortunately.
Many expect the first three picks to be QB Joe Burrow, Young, and CB Jeff Okudah, which would mean that the first three selections in the 2020 NFL Draft would be former Buckeyes. Yet, it seems as though some teams might be lower on Okudah than we think. That said, maybe—just maybe— the prospect many believe is CB1 will somehow drop to No. 10, especially when you factor in that some teams will try and trade up to take their quarterback or wide receiver in the top 10.
Making scout calls this morning and I am very glad I didn't move off CJ Henderson. He'll go top 16 but I've heard from teams that have him higher than Jeff Okudah. Consensus Top 10 player.
— Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) April 13, 2020
The Browns have both former Buckeye Denzel Ward and second-year guy Greedy Williams at cornerback and Cleveland needs to draft their left tackle of the future, but it would be tough to pass on a talent like Okudah at No. 10, even if some not-so-smart NFL Draft “analyst” believes that he is “sloppy”. Figure out the rest later.
Round 2, Pick 41: CB Damon Arnette
Well, you can never have too many good cornerbacks, right? Well, you probably can, but here we are. Ohio State is considered the real #DBU, so we might as well just fill the Browns’ secondary with former Buckeyes.
Round 3, Pick 74: LB Malik Harrison
There are some analysts that believe the Browns have one of the worst groups of linebackers in the NFL. That said, it’s important that Cleveland fills a glaring need in the draft. Harrison would immediately step in and compete for a starting spot in the middle of the defense.
Round 3, Pick 97: DT Davon Hamilton
When it comes to the middle of the defensive line (and basically every position on the field), a football team can never have too much depth. Hamilton would be yet another player at defensive tackle that can not only add some snaps, but get to the quarterback and wreak havoc along the defensive line. His impressive showing at the NFL Scouting Combine caught the eye of teams throughout the NFL, with his draft stock soaring following that performance.
Round 4, Pick 115: WR K.J. Hill
One of the most sure-handed Ohio State receivers in the program’s storied history, the all-time leader in career receptions for the Buckeyes would be a perfect addition to a wide receiver group that already consists of Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry, among others.
Hill might not be the fastest player on the field, but the receiver will make a living in the slot, catching passes anywhere and everywhere on the field.
OG Jonah Jackson could have been an option either here or at Pick 97, but I decided to go with two positions of need for the Browns, although Jackson would have been an outstanding addition to Cleveland’s front.
Round 6, Pick 188: S Jordan Fuller
Demarious Randall is all but certainly moving on and the team releasing Morgan Burnett, the Browns also need a safety, whether it be for depth purposes or to start. Leading Ohio State in tackles in 2019 and totaling 224 tackles in his college career, Fuller certainly had plenty of experience playing at the highest level in Columbus. Now, it’s time for him to prove that those tackles and experiences will lead to success at the NFL.
Round 7, Pick 222: WR Binjimen Victor
The Browns might have already selected a former Ohio State wide receiver just three rounds prior, but in Round 7, it’s about finding the gold in the rough and a player that could potentially turn into something if things work out and he’s put in the perfect situation.
At 6-foot-4, Victor has plenty of athleticism, it’s just that his inconsistencies throughout his time as a Buckeye were what hurt him the most. He showed that he could be a great receiver at times, but those times were few and far between.
Either way, he’s a big-play wide receiver, one that is worth taking in the final round of the draft.