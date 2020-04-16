The classic look is the best look for the Browns

It’s one thing to make a mistake and not learning from it. The difference is when you learn from past mistakes. The Cleveland Browns did that on Wednesday afternoon, five years after unveiling a not-so-great set of new uniforms.

When your logo is a helmet and your main colors are orange and brown, there’s not much to work with. Yet, for the Browns, they have done the best they possibly could. Then 2015 happened when Nike and the team designed some horrendous jerseys, ones that they couldn’t have gotten past any sooner than they were allowed. Five years later, though, they have made up for their mistakes and have gone back to their classic look (with a few minor tweaks), a uniform that looks so damn good. It got plenty of positive feedback, and, somehow, some negative as well.

We pay homage to the past and look ahead to the future with our new uniforms 📰: https://t.co/QdX0WYeRkx pic.twitter.com/KkHuSUIT9F — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 15, 2020

Members of the Browns, including players, staff, and other personnel, planned to go to Los Angeles for a photoshoot with the new jerseys in mid-March. COVID-19, unfortunately, had other plans, and the team was forced to change theirs, inevitably canceling the trip to LA. Yet, even with having to take the photoshoot in a team employee’s garage and with a team employee as the model instead of players such as Odell Beckham Jr., the Browns did an outstanding job with it all. The uniforms, the video…everything was so well done. After ripping on them five years ago, the Browns deserve plenty of credit and kudos for realizing their mistake and making up for it.

True to who we’ll always be.https://t.co/VwRW3sfRSx pic.twitter.com/HbQYZQEu9N — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 15, 2020

To think that all of this was done inside a garage is quite impressive, to say the least. The Browns did an outstanding job using the resources they had to use, all while bringing back such a wonderful set of jerseys. While part of me wishes the all-brown look still had stripes (much like the Color Rush jerseys in recent years), I like the different look it gives compared to the other two as well.

Obviously, the jerseys don’t (and will not) change what takes place on the field and the scoreboard, but, it’s important to look good as well. I mean, the saying is “look good, feel good, play good”, right? Cleveland brought back tradition, something that the fans have badly wanted since 2015. Now, it’s important that the Browns bring back Ws as well. That’s really the only thing that matters in the end.

To make it even better, if you buy a Browns jersey in the next couple weeks, the team has announced that 100% of the proceeds will go to the “Hats Off To Our Heroes” Fund, which will focus on aiding health care professionals, first responders, educational professionals and other groups who are pivotal in the community year-round, especially during this pandemic. To sweeten the pot, the team has also announced that if you buy a jersey through the Team Shop (440-824-3427), you will receive a 30% off coupon in the mail to use in the Team Shop at a later date. Now is the time, Dawg Pound.