Meet the Prospect: OT Jedrick Wills Jr.

The 2020 NFL Draft kicked off on Thursday night in unprecedented fashion with commissioner Roger Goodell announcing picks from the basement of his Bronxville, NY residence instead of in front of thousands of raucous, boo shrieking fans. Further, team front offices selected prospects via Microsoft teams or a league-wide conference call from their respective homes.

There was a shroud of mystery as to how wunderkind General Manager Andrew Berry would approach his first draft in the position. Would be he adopt the trade-down approach adopted by his analytically-driven predecessor in Sashi Brown or would follow the “best player available” practice of a multitude of other general managers? The mystery was answered quickly on Thursday night with the Browns remaining steadfast and selecting the number one offensive tackle on their draft board at the University of Alabama’s Jedrick Wills.

In the first installment of the “Meet the Prospect” series, we take a look into the background and data/analytics in order to decipher why Wills was the pick for this Cleveland Browns franchise in the first round.

Wills, a native of Lexington, Kentucky, was a five-star rated offensive tackle by Rivals.com and the number 33 overall player on the ESPN300 after his senior year at Lafayette High School. The former Under Armour All-American hit the ground running with the Crimson Tide, appearing in 11 games his freshman year before permanently earning the starting right tackle spot as a sophomore on the perennial national title contender. He would proceed to start 28 consecutive games to finish his collegiate career with the SEC powerhouse, earning numerous accolades, including (but not limited to) the following:

First-team preseason All-American by Athlon Sports

Associated Press Second-Team All-American

Associated Press All-SEC First Team

Pro Football Focus (“PFF”) Third-Team All-American

Wills was performed at a high-level while defending the blind side of (now Miami Dolphins) quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, having only surrendered one quarterback sack on 929 pass-block snaps throughout his career (PFF). Additionally, he recorded a pass-blocking efficiency of 98.4, which is a PFF metric that measures pressure allowed on a per-snap basis with weighting toward sacks allowed. Wills was most dominant from a run-blocking perspective, having posted a 90.5 run-block grade that was sixth-best in FBS (PFF). This bodes well for Browns running back Nick Chubb, who had the highest rushing grade (90.3) and third-best elusive rating in 2019 (89.1) (PFF).

The Browns get Baker some more protection Cleveland selects Alabama OT Jedrick Wills Jr. with the No. 10 pick in the #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/EP4q2BmA8t — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) April 24, 2020

He was the anchor of the Crimson Tide offense that averaged 47.2 points per game (2nd), 168.7 rushing yards per game, and 510.9 total offensive yards per game (6th). Further, Per Football Outsiders, the Heart of Dixie offensive line was 2nd in passing downs sack rate (2.4%), 6th in opportunity rate (53.7%) and 15th in standard downs line yards per carry (2.87)

His explosiveness (34.5-inch vertical jump at the NFL Combine), aggressiveness, and downright nastiness will be a welcome addition to the left side of the Browns offensive line that struggled throughout 2019. Specifically, former left tackle (and reclamation project) Greg Robinson was a liability at times during the season, having only recorded a 69.3 pass-block grade and 62.8 run-block grade, which were 41st and 35th at the position group, respectively (PFF). Additionally, he has a 3.0% blown block percentage in the passing game since 2016 (Sports Info Solutions).

Wills played 100% of his offensive snaps in 2019 (760 total snaps) from the right tackle position, most likely due to Tagovailoa being left-handed. Yes, there may be some technique adjustments required when moving to the left side of the line, but that is not of significant concern to the Browns coaching staff. As Berry stated on Thursday night: “I do think there is going to be some physical reprogramming or gaining a little bit of comfort. From our perspective with Jed, the reason that he was playing the right side at Alabama is because they had a very successful left-handed quarterback. In terms of the actual physical skill-set- his speed, his athletic ability, and his ability to pass-protect- all of those are top-notch…”

When questioned about Wills’ fit in the Browns outside zone offensive scheme, Berry added: “We do think that Jed is a very clean fit for our offensive system and largely because of his athletic ability and his movement ability. They ran a lot of wide zone at Alabama, too, so it was a bit of an easier translation for us because it is not like he was in an offensive system where you didn’t see him do some things in the running game that we are going to require of our offensive linemen, but we think really physically he is certainly one of the prototypes for our system.”

No one may benefit more from the addition of Wills than quarterback Baker Mayfield. Per PFF, when under pressure in 2019, Mayfield had a 62.0 passer rating (21st) and 59.7% adjusted completion percentage (24th). Compare this to when the pocket was kept clean, for which Mayfield’s passer rating differential was +23 and adjusted completion percentage differential was +13. Hopefully, the young veteran quarterback will have more confidence in his offensive line in 2020, translating to a more favorable pocket presence and reverting back to his record-setting rookie campaign performance.

The addition of Wills, coupled with the signing of free agent Jack Conklin, should solidify the bookends of the Browns offensive line for the foreseeable future.

Final Thoughts

The “best player available” and “draft for need” concepts shook hands on Thursday night with the Browns selecting the left tackle of the future in Wills. He is more than capable of protecting quarterback Baker Mayfield’s blindside for the foreseeable future and opening holes for Chubb and Kareem Hunt. He doesn’t have to be the second coming of Joe Thomas or a future Hall of Famer for this offensive line to flourish in 2020 and beyond. He just has to be steady, dependable, and determined.