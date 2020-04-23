Kyle Kelly’s 2020 NFL Mock Draft

The day has finally come. The NFL Draft is here and for the first time in two years, the Cleveland Browns have a first-round draft pick.

I am not sure about you but I have spent my days in quarantine reading every NFL Draft article and listening to every NFL Draft podcast that I can get my hands on. It is exciting to get sports back in our lives again and this year’s draft seems bigger than ever due to the current circumstances in the world of sports. Heck, this is the first national live primetime event in what seems like ages!

As I was putting this together, fellow writer Cody Suek jokingly challenged me to implement trades. And if mock drafts aren’t challenging enough, he decided to test my knowledge by projecting trade ups and trade downs. I usually do a handful of mock drafts every year but this is the only one I have done so far this season.

It is impossible to predict these picks but I think I have a decent read on this year’s draft. Which will make it even more annoying when I only get three picks right. If I get six picks right, this will be a win.

So, without further adieu, here goes nothing!

No. 1 Cincinnati Bengals: QB Joe Burrow, LSU

Quick rant: Can we please stop with the “Andrew Luck prospect” cliche. From here on out, it needs to be “Joe Burrow-level prospect.” Burrow’s season with LSU was the best season in the history of college football.

I am sorry to say this Browns fans but as an NFL player, I believe Burrow’s floor is Kirk Cousins and his ceiling is Ben Roethlisberger. I even think he can exceed Big Ben’s success. Luckily, the Browns should have a better team to make sure Burrow doesn’t dominate FirstEnergy Stadium

No. 2. Washington Redskins: EDGE Chase Young, Ohio State

All of the rumors of the Redskins considering a trade back is bologna and there is no way Ron Rivera is going to pass on the best defensive player in the draft in his first year in Washington. Their defensive line is going to be among one of the best in the league with former first-round picks Montez Sweat and Jonathan Allen. They’re comparable with the San Francisco 49ers, if only they could have Kyle Shanahan back as their offensive coordinator.

No. 3 PROJECTED TRADE — Los Angeles Chargers trade with Detroit Lions: QB Justin Herbert, Oregon

Projected trade details: Chargers trade pick No. 6, No. 37, and next year’s second-rounder for No. 2 and No. 182

Yes, we have the first of many trades in this mock draft. The Lions have been screaming from the mountaintops that they want to trade down from No. 3. If Tua Tagaviloa did not have the injury concerns, I think he is absolutely the pick here. However, with buzz growing that the Dolphins prefer Herbert over Tua and Dave Gettleman pretending to have interest in Herbert, Chargers general manager Tom Telesco does not hesitate to keep Herbert on the West Coast in those beautiful new Chargers uniforms.

No. 4 New York Giants: OT Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama

I think the Giants could go a number of ways here, whether that is Isaiah Simmons or possibly Jeff Okudah or one of the big four offensive linemen (Mekhi Becton, Andrew Thomas, Wills, or Wirfs). I chose the latter and gave them the one that makes the most sense in Wills.

Wills played right tackle for Alabama and can step right in to protect former first-rounder Daniel Jones and maul players for Saquon Barkley. The Giants paid big money for Nate Solder two years ago and elect to keep him at left tackle and tab the best right tackle in Wills to step in at right tackle. Down the road, I think the Giants keep in mind to switch Wills to left tackle when Solder’s contract expires.

No. 5 Miami Dolphins: QB Tua Tagaviloa, Alabama

The theme of last year’s season for the Dolphins was, ‘Tank for Tua.’ And you’re telling me that if Tagaviloa is here at No. 5 the Dolphins are going to pass on him? Nonsense.

If Tua can stay healthy, he very well becomes the best quarterback in this draft. That is a HUGE if but I seriously cannot imagine the Dolphins passing on him. If the Dolphins don’t protect him, it will be a wasted pick. Stay tuned for the Dolphins’ second first-round pick later on.

No. 6 Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Chargers): CB Jeff Okudah, Ohio State

Replacing an All-Pro cornerback is not easy and that is what the Lions are tasked with after Darius Slay. Detroit signed Desmond Trufant but it is only two years long and he only played nine games last season.

Okudah is an All-Pro level corner and arguably the best available. It wouldn’t surprise me if Brown or Simmons finds their way here but this is the sweet spot for Okudah.

No. 7 Carolina Panthers: LB/S Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

Does anyone know what happened to all of those Panthers defensive linemen? Well, they’re basically all gone. But so is Luke Kuechly. The Panthers are doing cartwheels when they see Simmons’ name on the board at No. 7, considering he could turn out as the best player in the draft.

Simmons won’t outright replace Kuechly but adding him to that defense is a great first step. Brown could still be in consideration here because of the shortage of defensive tackles but there is no explanation for passing on Simmons.

No. 8 Arizona Cardinals: DT Derrick Brown, Auburn

I went back-and-forth between Brown and Becton but at the end of the day, I elected to go defense. If the Cardinals did not lock up D.J. Humphries lock term this offseason, I think offensive line would absolutely be the pick. The Cardinals need to protect Kyler Murray but they need defensive linemen.

Brown is the best player on the board and I do not think former Brown Trevon Coley is the answer inside for Arizona. Steve Keim tries to reconcile his pick of Robert Nkemdiche four years ago with the pick of Brown here.

No. 9 Jacksonville Jaguars: CB C.J. Henderson, Florida

I think this is the first pick where I’ve actually bought into the latest draft buzz and that being Henderson to the Jaguars at No. 9. Jacksonville traded two All-Pro cornerbacks in Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye and the Jaguars love drafting players from Florida in the first round.

Henderson is a Pro Bowl-caliber corner and has climbed up the boards as we have neared the draft. The release of Marquise Lee made me rethink this pick but I think the Jaguars are in a rebuild and cornerbacks are more valuable than receivers.

No. 10 PROJECTED TRADE — Las Vegas Raiders trade with Cleveland Browns: WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

Projected trade details: Raiders trade pick No. 12 and No. 81 for No. 10

I am not sure if the Browns trade down but my money is on them trading back. I give it about a 25% chance the Browns actually stay put and pick at No. 10.

Here is where the run on receivers begins. General manager Mike Mayock is desperate to reconcile his mistake of trading for Antonio Brown last year and does so by ensuring he gets the top player in this year’s draft. Jeudy is comparable to Amari Cooper — another former Raider — and is the best receiver in this draft. Mayock loves big school players and Jeudy hails from the Crimson Tide.

No. 11 New York Jets: WR CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma

This pick is going to go one of two ways: Offensive tackle or wide receiver. The Jets need to get their former No. 3 overall quarterback Sam Darnold help on offense and they do so by adding a star at receiver in Lamb.

I believe Becton is tempting here for the Jets but New York signed George Fant in the offseason by also losing speedster Robby Anderson. I think Alabama duo of Henry Ruggs III and Jeudy are also possibilities here but Lamb is the pick with Jeudy already off the board.

No. 12 Cleveland Browns (originally Raiders): OT Andrew Thomas, Georgia

Initially, I had the Browns trading down *again* from this pick but I could not bring myself to do that. The Browns are entering ‘win now’ mode, not a rebuild. I stay true to Andrew Berry’s word that they are going to be aggressive and know that he cannot afford to trade down.

There is a great chance that Thomas becomes the best left tackle in this draft and he is the best pure left tackle in this class. Thomas is most pro-ready and the Browns don’t have time to switch Wirfs and Wills to the left side and be patient with the raw Becton.

Besides, the last time the Browns drafted an offensive lineman with the last name “Thomas,” it turned out pretty well. For the record, I’d be fine with anyone of the four.

No. 13 PROJECTED TRADE — Denver Broncos from San Francisco 49ers: OT Mekhi Becton, Louisville

Projected trade details: Raiders trade pick No. 15 and No. 95 for No. 13

The 49ers have zero picks in rounds two through four and the Broncos need an offensive tackle. Denver knows they need to get ahead of the Buccaneers to grab Becton to protect Tom Brady.

I talked earlier on about team’s trying to reconcile previous mistakes in the first round and that’s what the Broncos do her bey drafting Becton to replace Garrett Bolles. There is a strong chance the 49ers stay put and select Ruggs and the Broncos can do the same. However, with a deep receiver class, the Broncos elect to go with Becton.

No. 14 Tampa Bay Buccaneers: OL Tristan Wirfs, Iowa

As tempting as it may be for Bruce Arians to destroy the NFL by also adding Ruggs to that offense, it doesn’t matter if they cannot protect Brady.

Wirfs is the best all-around offensive linemen in this draft and can play left guard or right tackle for the Buccaneers. Looking back on this pick, Tampa Bay will be just fine with taking Wirfs, knowing they still have Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Rob Gronkowski.

No. 15 San Francisco 49ers (originally Broncos): WR Henry Ruggs III

Shanahan and Ruggs. Whew. The 49ers need a receiver and not only do they get the best one on the board but they also get one with 4.28 speed in the 40. Now, it is up to Jimmy Garoppolo to get him the football.

No. 16 Atlanta Falcons: DT Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

I think that the Falcons are desperate for a cornerback and I would not be surprised to see them trade up for Henderson. I’d be less surprised if this pick ended up being Clemson’s A.J. Terrell or LSU Kristian’s Fulton.

With Kinlaw on the board, Atlanta has no choice but to pick him. He is the best player available and the Falcons almost need an interior defensive lineman just as much as a corner. At the end of the day, this pick will be the defense.

No. 17 Dallas Cowboys: EDGE K’Lavonn Chaisson, LSU

Back to pre-draft buzz… Chaisson has been linked to the Cowboys all draft season. Even with the signing of Aldon Smith and the brink possibility of Randy Gregory returning from suspension, the Cowboys need a strong pass rusher opposite DeMarcus Lawrence.

Not only is Chaisson the second-best pass rusher in the draft, and the best player available. Xavier McKinney could also be in play here or a cornerback to replace Byron Jones.

No. 18 Miami Dolphins: WR Justin Jefferson, LSU

The Dolphins have a lot of needs. After drafting Tua at five, now the Dolphins need a flashy receiver opposite Devante Parker.

Jefferson is just a smidge outside of the talent level of Jeudy-Lamb-Ruggs but is still a top 20 level talent. His character is off the charts and a player that you want if you’re Brian Flores in a rebuild.

No. 19 Las Vegas Raiders: QB Jordan Love, Utah

I have absolutely no idea where Love is going to go in this draft. I think he could go top 10 or fall out of the first round entirely. Yes, the Raiders still have Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota but Mayock knows they’re both bandaids and not long term answers.

You’re telling me that seeing what Patrick Mahomes has done in the last few years that Gruden wants to pass on Love? Not so fast. Love isn’t on the same level as Mahomes but his ability to extend plays and get creative combined with incredible arm talent makes him enticing.

With Carr and Mariota there, it gives Love a chance to sit back and learn. It is a bold prediction and an intriguing one for a team moving to Vegas.

No. 20 Jacksonville Jaguars: DT Ross Blacklock, TCU

Picks 18-24 are ideally where I see Love being drafted and that includes Jacksonville. The Jaguars stripped down their defense to the bolts and is time to build it back up.

They already went with Henderson earlier and now bolster their defensive line with what seems to be the third-best interior defensive linemen in this year’s draft.

No. 21 Philadelphia Eagles: LB Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma

I wanted so bad to give the Eagles a receiver here but this class is incredibly deep and allows Philadelphia to find plenty of them later on. I initially had the Eagles trading up to 12 to select Ruggs but it is not needed in this case.

Murray’s character off the charts and he is a tremendous linebacker. Philadelphia needs one and has not taken a thumper in the first round in decades. If Jefferson makes it this far, I think he’s ultimately the pick.

No. 22 PROJECTED TRADE — Baltimore Ravens from Minnesota Vikings: LB Patrick Queen, LSU

Projected trade details: Ravens trade pick No. 28 and No. 92 for No. 22

Much like the Eagles, the Ravens need receivers for their young star quarterback. What has made the Ravens so good for so long is defense. Trading for Calais Campbell was a great move and adding Queen replaces C.J. Mosely who signed with the Jets last year.

No. 23 New England Patriots: DB Xavier McKinney, Alabama

The Patriots are rebuilding and you cannot convince me otherwise. New England could go in a number of different ways but Belichick foes with the best player on the board in McKinney.

Yes, the Pats re-signed Devin McCourty and Patrick Chung is a stud but McKinney can do it all on defense.

No. 24 New Orleans Saints CB A.J. Terrell, Clemson

I can’t get over the possibility of the Saints and Love. But with the Raiders snatching Love earlier, he is obviously unavailable here. New Orleans lost Eli Apple in free agency and signed Janoris Jenkins but he is 31 years old.

I like the Saints going corer here, whether it is Fulton, Alabama’s Trevon Diggs, Jeff Gladney from TCU, or Jaylon Johnson out of Utah. I think Terrell is going to be the third corner selected and has played in plenty of big games at Clemson. He’ll be ready to step in and play right away with the Saints.

No. 25 Minnesota Vikings: CB Jaylon Johnson, Utah

The Vikings have a slew of needs across the board, which makes it possible for Minnesota to go in many directions with this pick. Recently, Johnson has been linked to Minnesota and makes too much sense here for the Vikings to pass up.

Others have talked about Diggs going here but that is insane to me after his brother begged for a trade out of Minnesota. Wide receiver and defensive line could also be in play here but Johnson is desperately needed in the secondary.

No. 26 Miami Dolphins OT Austin Jackson, USC

Chris Grier found a franchise quarterback and a receiver for him, now it is time to get him some protection. Jackson is very young and probably could have used another year at USC but talent-wise, he is on the same level as the big four offensive tackles.

Jackson will get plenty of reps in Miami to get NFL experience and although this pick will not come without hiccups along the way, in the long run, the Dolphins will look back and know they made the right one.

No. 27 PROJECTED TRADE — Green Bay Packers from Seattle Seahawks: WR Tee Higgins, Clemson

Projected trade details: Packers trade pick No. 29, No. 94, and No. 192 for No. 27 and No. 101

The Seahawks never draft at their spot on the board and I can’t see them doing it here with the players currently on the board. The Packers and Seahawks traded with each other in last year’s draft and do it again this year.

Last season, the Packers used what seemed as a million different guys as their No. 2 receiver opposite Davante Adams. I am probably a few picks too high on Higgins but he is my biggest crush in this year’s draft. Aaron Rodgers and Higgins together are a match made in heaven.

No. 28 Minnesota Vikings (originally Ravens): WR Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State

The Vikings need to replace Stefon Diggs and Aiyuk is just the guy to do it. Aiuyk has skyrocketed up draft boards and was even better than former Arizona State first-round receiver N’Keal Harry.

Aiuyk (6-0, 4.5 40 yard dash, 11 reps on the bench) and Diggs (6-0, 4.46 40 yard dash, 11 reps on the bench) had very comparable outings at the NFL Scouting Combine. Aiuyk tested significantly better than Diggs in the vertical and broad jump, as well. I like this pick for Minnesota and so does Kirk Cousins.

No. 29 PROJECTED TRADE — New York Giants from Tennessee Titans: EDGE Yetur Gross-Matos

Projected trade details: Giants trade pick No. 36 and No. 99 for No. 29

In this year’s draft, the Titans only have five picks which is why I can see them trading down from No. 29. Leonard Williams signed his franchise tender yesterday but the Giants still need a pass rush.

After trading Olivier Vernon and Jason Pierre-Paul, the Giants have yet to rebuild their defensive line and Gross-Matos is young and adds a much-needed boost to New York’s defensive line.

No. 30 Seattle Seahawks (originally Packers): OL Cesar Ruiz, Michigan

In free agency, the Seahawks added B.J. Finney to bolster their interior offensive line but the Seahawks still need some work protecting Russell Wilson. Ruiz can play both guard and center but I like him as a center for Seattle.

I made this pick with the idea of Jadeveon Clowney returning to Seattle. And no, it would not surprise me if the Seahawks draft a running back.

No. 31 PROJECTED TRADE — Indianapolis Colts from San Francisco 49ers: WR Michael Pittman Jr., USC

Projected trade details: Giants trade pick No. 34, No. 160, and No. 197 for No. 31

The Colts already traded with the 49ers once this offseason and now they do so again at the end of the first round. With the signing of Phillip Rivers, the Colts made it known that they are going all-in for a Super Bowl this year. Now, they need to get him some weapons on offense.

Pitman with the Colts is one of my favorite marriages in this year’s draft and I think that he can play similar to Keenan Allen from the Chargers. Running back wouldn’t surprise me here either.

No. 32 Kansas City Chiefs: RB D’Andre Swift, Georgia

Well, I’ve said that last two picks that I wouldn’t be surprised if they draft a running back, and finally, the Chiefs break the ice with the first running back taken in the 2020 draft. Swift is one of the best players in this year’s draft and if he ends up next to Mahomes in Andy Reid’s offense, the back-to-back Super Bowl talk is legit.